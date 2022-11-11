Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE MUENCHEN
  Bank Norwegian Asa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    83L   NO0011002511

BANK NORWEGIAN ASA

(83L)
Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN  - 
- EUR   -.--%
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank Norwegian ASA BBB-/A-3 S&P Global Ratings Withdrawn At The Issuer's Request

11/11/2022 | 04:21am EST
At Bank Norwegian ASA’s request, S&P Global Ratings has withdrawn its BBB-/A-3 long- and short-term issuer credit ratings of Bank Norwegian ASA. The outlook was stable at the time of the withdrawal.

Please find the latest rating updates at https://www.banknorwegian.no/omoss/investorrelations/ratings/.

As previously announced, latest on 1 November 2022, Nordax Bank AB (publ) and Bank Norwegian ASA are in the process of implementing an intragroup merger between the companies. All necessary regulatory approvals to complete the merger have been obtained. The merger will be implemented with Nordax as the surviving company and Bank Norwegian as the transferring company. The merger will be executed as soon as possible, on 30 November 2022 at the earliest, and during Q1 2023 at the latest.

Nordax Bank AB (publ) has BBB/N3 long- and short-term issuer ratings from Nordic Credit Rating, with a stable outlook. The combined company will be the largest independent specialist consumer finance lender in the Nordics. It will have the necessary scale and resources to be a leading force in shaping the future of consumer finance, offering innovative solutions that will challenge the large incumbent banks for the benefit of customers.


Contact persons:

CEO, Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

CFO, Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials
Sales 2021 3 230 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2021 1 234 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2021 5 832 M 576 M 576 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 550 M 2 243 M 1 930 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 72,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Klara-Lise Aasen President & Chief Executive Officer
Mats Benserud Chief Financial Officer
Hans Torsten Georg Larsson Chairman
Karstein Holen Chief Information Officer
Tore Andresen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK NORWEGIAN ASA53.73%2 250
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.94%130 433
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK20.55%69 864
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.35%51 986
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-10.05%47 317
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-18.28%44 421