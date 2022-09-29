Advanced search
Bank Norwegian ASA's Annual Report for 2021 - European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)

09/29/2022
Bank Norwegian's Annual Report 2021 on European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) was published accessible through Bank Norwegian’s website https://www.banknorwegian.no/omoss/investorrelations/ on 30 March 2022. 

Following requirements, the report is also published through Oslo Stock Exchange on electronic format to be stored in Norway’s officially appointed mechanism (OAM).

 

For any questions, please contact:

CFO, Mats Benserud; phone: +47 95891539; e-mail: mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 3 230 M 299 M 299 M
Net income 2021 1 234 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2021 5 832 M 541 M 541 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 550 M 2 243 M 1 813 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 72,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Klara-Lise Aasen President & Chief Executive Officer
Mats Benserud Chief Financial Officer
Hans Torsten Georg Larsson Chairman
Karstein Holen Chief Information Officer
Tore Andresen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK NORWEGIAN ASA53.73%2 250
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.19%135 211
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK14.04%67 479
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-13.53%57 746
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-11.55%48 661
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.41%47 948