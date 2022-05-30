Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE MUENCHEN
  Bank Norwegian Asa
  News
  Summary
    83L   NO0011002511

BANK NORWEGIAN ASA

(83L)
Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN  - 
0.000000 EUR    0.00%
04:01aExercise of call BANKN13 PRO (NO0010797319)
GL
04:00aExercise of call BANKN13 PRO (NO0010797319)
AQ
05/25Mats Benserud appointed CFO in Bank Norwegian
GL
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exercise of call BANKN13 PRO (NO0010797319)

05/30/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Bank Norwegian ASA has exercised its right to call BANKN13 PRO (NO0010797319) on the first possible call date, 30 May 2022. The call rate is 100.00. Exercise of the call without reissuance by Bank Norwegian ASA has been approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.


Contact persons:

CEO and CFO, Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury, Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


All news about BANK NORWEGIAN ASA
05/25Bank Norwegian ASA Appoints Mats Benserud as CFO, Effective June 1, 2022
CI
05/25Interim report January-March 2022 Nordax Bank AB
AQ
05/25Interim report January-March 2022 Nordax Holding AB
AQ
05/23Tap issue in NOK senior unsecured bond
GL
05/23Buyback of bonds
GL
05/19CORRECTION : Tap issue in NOK senior unsecured bond
GL
05/19CORRECTION : Tap issue in NOK senior unsecured bond
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 19 550 M 2 243 M 2 061 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 72,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Klara-Lise Aasen President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Hans Torsten Georg Larsson Chairman
Karstein Holen Chief Information Officer
Tore Andresen Chief Operating Officer
Frode Bergland Bjørnstad Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK NORWEGIAN ASA53.73%2 250
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%156 575
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.9.51%72 748
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.77%64 153
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.57%61 151
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.53%52 011