  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE MUENCHEN
  Bank Norwegian Asa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    83L   NO0011002511

BANK NORWEGIAN ASA

(83L)
Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN  - 
- EUR   -.--%
Update regarding expected timing of merger between Nordax Bank AB (publ) and Bank Norwegian ASA
GL
10:30aUpdate regarding expected timing of merger between Nordax Bank AB (publ) and Bank Norwegian ASA
AQ
04:24aAt Bank Norwegian ASA's request, S&P Global Ratings withdraws its BBB-/A-3 credit rating
AQ
Update regarding expected timing of merger between Nordax Bank AB (publ) and Bank Norwegian ASA

11/11/2022 | 10:31am EST
As previously announced, Nordax Bank AB (publ) (rated BBB/N3/Stable from Nordic Credit Rating) and Bank Norwegian ASA are in the process of implementing an intragroup merger between the companies. As announced on 1 November 2022, all necessary regulatory approvals to complete the merger have been obtained. As of today, all consents and approvals have been obtained from relevant third parties. The merger will be implemented with Nordax Bank AB (publ) as the surviving company and Bank Norwegian as the transferring company.

The merger is expected to be completed on or about 30 November 2022.


Contact persons:

CEO, Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

CFO, Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials
Sales 2021 3 230 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2021 1 234 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2021 5 832 M 576 M 576 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 550 M 2 243 M 1 930 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 72,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Klara-Lise Aasen President & Chief Executive Officer
Mats Benserud Chief Financial Officer
Hans Torsten Georg Larsson Chairman
Karstein Holen Chief Information Officer
Tore Andresen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK NORWEGIAN ASA53.73%2 250
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.06%131 370
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK20.55%70 458
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.35%51 040
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.00%47 680
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-18.28%44 846