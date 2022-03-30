Please find the Annual report and Pillar 3 report for 2021 for Bank Norwegian ASA attached. The reports are also published on Bank Norwegian's website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations.





For further information, please contact:

CEO and CFO, Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury, Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments