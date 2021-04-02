Bank Ochrony Srodowiska S A : Current Report 7/2021 Financial Supervision Authority's approval for the appointment of Mr Wojciech Hann to the position of President of Management Board of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A.

Current Report 7/2021 Financial Supervision Authority's approval for the appointment of Mr Wojciech Hann to the position of President of Management Board of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A.- publicised on 3 March 2021

The Management Board of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A. domiciled in Warsaw ("Bank") hereby informs that on 3 March 2021 the Polish Financial Supervision

Authority ("KNF") unanimously approved the appointment of Mr Wojciech Hann to the position of the Bank's Management Board President.

Thus, on the date of 3 March 2021 the Bank's Supervisory Board appointed Mr

Wojciech Hann to the position of President of Management Board of Bank Ochrony Środowiska for a joint three-year term which commenced on 18 June 2020, i.e. the day following the approval, by Ordinary General Meeting of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A., of the Financial Statement of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Prior to the approval of the Financial Supervision Authority Mr Wojciech Hann acted as Vice President of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A. and managed the operations of

Bank's Management Board, which the Bank notified of in its current report RB 36/2020

of 6 Nov. 2020.

Information on the education, career, non-performance of competitive activities and not being recorded in the Register of Insolvent Debtors was notified of in current report RB 36/2020 of 6 November 2020.

Legal basis

Art. 56 section 1 item 2 of the Act on public offer and terms of introducing financial instruments into organised turnover system and on public companies of 29 July 2005 and Par. 5 Section 5 of the Finance Minister's Ordinance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information presented by issuers of securities and on the terms of acceptance as equivalent of information required by the laws of a non-member state.