Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Bank Ochrony Srodowiska S.A.    BOS   PLBOS0000019

BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S.A.

(BOS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank Ochrony Srodowiska S A : Current Report 7/2021 Financial Supervision Authority's approval for the appointment of Mr Wojciech Hann to the position of President of Management Board of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A.

04/02/2021 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current Report 7/2021 Financial Supervision Authority's approval for the appointment of Mr Wojciech Hann to the position of President of Management Board of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A.- publicised on 3 March 2021

The Management Board of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A. domiciled in Warsaw ("Bank") hereby informs that on 3 March 2021 the Polish Financial Supervision

Authority ("KNF") unanimously approved the appointment of Mr Wojciech Hann to the position of the Bank's Management Board President.

Thus, on the date of 3 March 2021 the Bank's Supervisory Board appointed Mr

Wojciech Hann to the position of President of Management Board of Bank Ochrony Środowiska for a joint three-year term which commenced on 18 June 2020, i.e. the day following the approval, by Ordinary General Meeting of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A., of the Financial Statement of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Prior to the approval of the Financial Supervision Authority Mr Wojciech Hann acted as Vice President of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A. and managed the operations of

Bank's Management Board, which the Bank notified of in its current report RB 36/2020

of 6 Nov. 2020.

Information on the education, career, non-performance of competitive activities and not being recorded in the Register of Insolvent Debtors was notified of in current report RB 36/2020 of 6 November 2020.

Legal basis

Art. 56 section 1 item 2 of the Act on public offer and terms of introducing financial instruments into organised turnover system and on public companies of 29 July 2005 and Par. 5 Section 5 of the Finance Minister's Ordinance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information presented by issuers of securities and on the terms of acceptance as equivalent of information required by the laws of a non-member state.

Disclaimer

BOS - Banku Ochrony Srodowiska SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 08:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S.A.
05:12aBANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S A  : Current Report 8/2021 Announcement on convening E..
PU
05:00aBANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S A  : Current Report 7/2021 Financial Supervision Autho..
PU
02/19BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S A  : Current Report 3/2021 Changes to the Composition ..
PU
02/01BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S A  : CR 2/2021 Fixed due dates for presenting periodic..
PU
02/01BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S A  : CR 1/2021 Setting aside additional loan loss prov..
PU
2020BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S A  : CR 42/2020 KNF recommendation regarding additiona..
PU
2020BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S A  : CR 40/2020 Delegation of Supervisory Board Member..
PU
2020BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S A  : CR 39/2020 – BFG's letter to set a minimum ..
PU
2020BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S A  : CR 38/2020 – Finance Minister's decision to..
PU
2020BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S A  : CR 37/2020 KNF Recommendation for additional capi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 509 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2019 72,0 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2019 66,9 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,25x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 712 M 182 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 353
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bank Ochrony Srodowiska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Boguslaw Bialowas Chairman-Management Board
Wojciech Piotr Wardacki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Sadownik Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Iwona Beata Duda Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S.A.28.33%182
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.96%469 047
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.29%340 690
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%287 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 237
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.15%196 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ