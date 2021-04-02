Bank Ochrony Srodowiska S A : Current Report 8/2021 Announcement on convening Extraordinary General Meeting of BOŚ S.A. on 30 March 2021 and drafts of resolutions

Current Report 8/2021 Announcement on convening Extraordinary General Meeting of BOŚ S.A. on 30 March 2021 and drafts of resolutions- publicised on 3 March 2021

In accordance with Par. 19 Section 1 Items 1 and 2 of the Finance Minister's Ordinance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information presented by issuers of securities and on the terms of acceptance as equivalent of information required by the laws of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757), the Management Board of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A. domiciled in Warsaw hereby informs that under art. 399 Par. 1 in relation to art. 398 of the Commercial Companies' Code and Par. 9 Sections 1, 5 and 8 of the Bank's Articles of Association it hereby convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of BOŚ S.A. on the day of 30 March 2021, at 10:00am, which will be held in the Company's head office at ul. Żelazna 32, 00-832 Warsaw (Sienna St. entrance), with the following agenda:

Opening of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Election of the Extraordinary General Meeting's Chair. Announcing legality of convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting and of its capacity to adopt resolutions. Election of the Extraordinary General Meeting Secretary Approval of the meeting agenda. Adoption of resolution on (i) the approval for the Bank's conclusion of settlements with the consumers who had concluded with the Bank agreements for loans or borrowing collateralised by mortgages, denominated in or referring to an index in a foreign currency, (ii) determining and approval of the terms and conditions under which the settlements will be concluded. Consideration of drafts and adoption of resolutions on amendments to the Articles of Association of Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A. Adoption of resolution on authorising the Supervisory Board to settle the consolidated text of the Bank's Articles of Association. adoption of resolutions on the appointment of Supervisory Board Member/s. Adoption of the resolution on assessment of collective suitability of Supervisory Board. Adoption of the resolution on Bank Ochrony Środowiska S.A.'s incurrence of costs of convening and holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting of BOŚ S.A. on 30 March 2021. Closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The complete wording of the announcement of convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of BOŚ S.A. and drafts of resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting have been included in appendices hereto.

Legal basis

Art. 56 Section 1 Item 2 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offer and terms and conditions of introducing financial instruments into the organised trading system and on public companies and Par. 19 Items 1 and 2 of the Finance Minister's Ordinance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information presented by issuers of securities and on the terms of acceptance as equivalent of information required by the laws of a non-member state.