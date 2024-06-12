BMCE Bank of Africa is one of the leading Moroccan private banking groups. The activity is primarily organized around 5 sectors: - network banking: sales of classic banking products and services and specialized (consumer loans, real estate lending, leasing, factoring, bank insurance); - finance banking; - market and investment banking: primarily financial intermediation, performance of transactions related to negotiable debt securities and merger-acquisition consulting; - asset management; - supply of services for international: transfer of monetary flows, supply of documentary services, guarantees, investment promotion, coordination of transactions (primarily in the field of lending), import financing, etc. At the end of 2021, the group managed MAD 192.5 billion in current deposits and MAD 179.3 billion in current credits.

Sector Banks