|Dénomination
|Bank Of Africa - L'AMMC vise le prospectus relatif à l'émission d'un emprunt obligataire subordonné perpétuel avec mécanisme d'absorption de pertes et d'annulation de paiement des coupons
|Emetteur
|
Bank of Africa - Groupe BMCE (BOA)
|Organisme conseil
|
BMCE Capital Conseil
|N° Visa
|
VI/EM/017/2024
|Date de visa
|
12/06/2024
|Nature du titre
|
Titres de dettes
|Nature de l'opération
|
Emprunt obligataire
|Type de l'opération
|
Émission d'obligations subordonnées perpétuelles
|Montant total (en millier de Dhs)
|
1000000.00
|Document d'information
|Note_BOA_AT1_017_2024.pdf
DR_BOA_004_2024_1.pdf
