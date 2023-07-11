A N N U A L FINANCIAL R E P O R T
2022
CONTENTS
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021
BANK OF AFRICA
PRESENTING BANK OF AFRICA GROUP
A multi-business banking group with a global outlook
A member of one of the region's leading business groups
A stable and well-diversified shareholder base
A worldwide group with well-diversified businesses
Serving development causes for more than 60 years
A pan-African vocation
A socially responsible and engaged banking group
A group which stands out from its peers on the regional and international stage
ACTIVITY REPORT
Moroccan economy faced with a challenging global context
and adverse weather conditions
Positive growth in BANK OF AFRICA's financial indicators
Robust economic support initiatives
Customer service and financial transaction security enhanced through innovation
A dynamic investment bank
Angoing growth in international operations
A strong performance from Specialised Financial Services
ESG REPORT
GOVERNANCE BANK OF AFRICA - BMCE Group
RISK MANAGEMENT
FINANCIAL REPORT
PRESENTING
BANK OF AFRICA GROUP
