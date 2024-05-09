Established in 1959 and privatised in 1995, BANK OF AFRICA is a universal bank which offers a diversified range of products and services through a domestic network of 653 branches. BANK OF AFRICA, Morocco's third largest bank in terms of market share for deposits and loans, currently has operations in about thirty countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and Asia.

BANK OF AFRICA's activities primarily include commercial banking, specialised financial services, asset management, investment banking and international activities.

The Group's activities in Morocco

BANK OF AFRICA's activities in Morocco include:

Retail Banking, sub-divided by market specialisation - retail customers, professional banking customers, private clients and Moroccans living abroad;

sub-divided by market specialisation - retail customers, professional banking customers, private clients and Moroccans living abroad; Corporate Banking, including SMEs and large enterprises.

It is worth noting that BANK OF AFRICA has embarked on a regional strategy aimed at moving the decision-making process closer to the customer and improving the Bank's impact from a commercial perspective. The Bank's distribution network, now organised on a regional basis and enjoying greater independence, encompasses both Retail Banking as well as Corporate Banking activities.

BMCE Capital, the Bank's investment banking subsidiary, is organised by business line on an integrated basis which include asset management, wealth management, brokerage and capital markets activities as well as M&A and other corporate advisory services.

Specialised financial services, whose products are primarily marketed via the branch network, the aim being to develop intra-Group commercial and operational synergies - consumer credit, leasing, bank-insurance, factoring and vehicle leasing. RM Experts, subsidiary specialising in recovery, was established in 2010.

BANK OF AFRICA's international activities

BANK OF AFRICA set up a new subsidiary in January 2019, covering a full range of banking and processing services, as part of its ambition to improve the quality of its services. The Bank rapidly turned to international markets by building a strong presence in Europe. In 1972, it became the first Moroccan bank to open a branch in Paris. The Group's European activities are conducted through BANK OF AFRICA UK and BANK OF AFRICA Europe, which constitute the Group's European platform for investing in Africa.

The Bank also has twenty or so representative offices providing banking services to Moroccans living abroad. The Bank recently established BMCE Euroservices as a result of the recent re-organisation of its European business. This entity, which is responsible for banking for expatriates, will work closely with the domestic branch network.

BANK OF AFRICA has also developed, since the 1980s, siseable operations in the African market following the restructuring of Banque de Développement du Mali, the country's leading bank, in which it has a 32.4% stake.

Similarly, in Congo Brazzaville, BANK OF AFRICA acquired a stake in LCB BANK in 2003, which now stands at nearly 40%.

BANK OF AFRICA's development accelerated in 2008 following the acquisition of a 35% stake in BOA Group which has operations in some fifteen countries.BANK OF AFRICA has since increased its stake in the pan-African bank to 72,4%.