ir-bankofafrica.ma
DECEMBER 31, 2023 COMMUNICATION
BANK OF AFRICA
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AND EXPLANATORY NOTES
31 December 2023
BANK OF AFRICA
140, Avenue Hassan II
PO. BOX 20 039 Casa Principale
Phone: 05 22 20 04 92 / 96
Fax: 05 22 20 05 12
Capital: 2 125 656 420 MAD
Swift: bmce ma mc
Telex: 21.931 - 24.004
Trade Register: casa 27.129
CCP: Rabat 1030
CNSS: 10.2808.5
Tax Identification Number: 01085112
Trading tax: 35502790
GOVERNANCE AND CSR GROUP-FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION
Phone: 05 22 49 28 10
Fax: 05 22 26 49 65
E-mail: relationsinvestisseurs@bankofafrica.ma
BANK OF AFRICA WEBSITES : www.bankofafrica.ma
www.ir-bankofafrica.ma
INTERNATIONAL TRADE WEBSITE : www.bmcetrade.com
BMCE CAPITAL WEBSITE : www.bmcecapital.com
ir-bankofafrica.ma
Summary
I. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT, STATEMENT OF NET INCOME, STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY, STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AND SUMMARY
OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES
5
1.1. Consolidated balance sheet
5
1.2. Consolidated income statement
6
1.3. Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
7
1.4. Statement of net income and gains and losses recognised directly in other comprehensive income
7
1.5. Statement of cash flows at 31 December 2023
8
1.6. Summary of accounting policies applied by the group
9
II. NOTES TO THE INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
18
2.1. Net interest income
18
2.2. Net fee income
18
2.3. Net gains on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
19
2.4. Remuneration from equity instruments through other comprehensive income (non-recyclable)
19
2.5. Income and expenses from other activities
19
2.6. General operating expenses
19
2.7. Cost of risk
19
2.8. Net gains and losses on other assets
20
2.9. Corporate income tax
21
III. SEGMENT INFORMATION
22
3.1. Earnings by business segment
22
3.2. Assets and liabilities by business segment
23
IV. NOTES TO THE BALANCE SHEET FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
24
4.1. Cash and balances at central banks, the public treasury and postal cheque centre
24
4.2. Financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
24
4.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
25
4.4. Securities at amortised cost
25
4.5. Interbank transactions, amounts due to and from credit institutions
25
4.6. Amounts due to and from customers
26
4.7. Debt securities, subordinated debt and special guarantee funds
28
4.8. Current and deferred tax
28
4.9. Accrued income, other assets and liabilities
28
4.10. Investments in companies accounted for using the equity method
29
4.11. Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets used in operations, investment property
29
4.12. Goodwill
30
4.13. Provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets
30
4.14. Fair value
31
V. FINANCING AND GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS
33
5.1. Financial commitment
33
5.2. Guarantee commitments
33
VI. SALARY AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
33
6.1. Description of calculation method
33
6.2. Synthesis and description of provisions of existing schemes
33
VII. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
34
7.1. Changes in share capital and earnings per share
34
7.2. Scope of consolidation
34
7.3. Directors' remuneration
34
7.4. Related party
35
VIII. NOTE CONCERNING RISKS
39
8.1. Risk management policy
39
8.2. Credit risk
40
8.3. Rating model
41
8.4. Credit risk control and monitoring procedure
42
8.5. Country risk
43
8.6. Description of the policy for managing liquidity and interest rate risks
44
8.7. Market risk
45
8.8. Operational risk
47
8.9. ICAAP system
49
8.10. Internal crisis recovery plan (PRCI)
49
8.11. Corporate and social responsibility
49
8.12. Measurement of capital adequacy
50
2
ir-bankofafrica.ma
Established in 1959 and privatised in 1995, BANK OF AFRICA is a universal bank which offers a diversified range of products and services through a domestic network of 653 branches. BANK OF AFRICA, Morocco's third largest bank in terms of market share for deposits and loans, currently has operations in about thirty countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and Asia.
BANK OF AFRICA's activities primarily include commercial banking, specialised financial services, asset management, investment banking and international activities.
The Group's activities in Morocco
BANK OF AFRICA's activities in Morocco include:
- Retail Banking, sub-divided by market specialisation - retail customers, professional banking customers, private clients and Moroccans living abroad;
- Corporate Banking, including SMEs and large enterprises.
It is worth noting that BANK OF AFRICA has embarked on a regional strategy aimed at moving the decision-making process closer to the customer and improving the Bank's impact from a commercial perspective. The Bank's distribution network, now organised on a regional basis and enjoying greater independence, encompasses both Retail Banking as well as Corporate Banking activities.
- BMCE Capital, the Bank's investment banking subsidiary, is organised by business line on an integrated basis which include asset management, wealth management, brokerage and capital markets activities as well as M&A and other corporate advisory services.
- Specialised financial services, whose products are primarily marketed via the branch network, the aim being to develop intra-Group commercial and operational synergies - consumer credit, leasing, bank-insurance, factoring and vehicle leasing. RM Experts, subsidiary specialising in recovery, was established in 2010.
BANK OF AFRICA's international activities
BANK OF AFRICA set up a new subsidiary in January 2019, covering a full range of banking and processing services, as part of its ambition to improve the quality of its services. The Bank rapidly turned to international markets by building a strong presence in Europe. In 1972, it became the first Moroccan bank to open a branch in Paris. The Group's European activities are conducted through BANK OF AFRICA UK and BANK OF AFRICA Europe, which constitute the Group's European platform for investing in Africa.
The Bank also has twenty or so representative offices providing banking services to Moroccans living abroad. The Bank recently established BMCE Euroservices as a result of the recent re-organisation of its European business. This entity, which is responsible for banking for expatriates, will work closely with the domestic branch network.
BANK OF AFRICA has also developed, since the 1980s, siseable operations in the African market following the restructuring of Banque de Développement du Mali, the country's leading bank, in which it has a 32.4% stake.
Similarly, in Congo Brazzaville, BANK OF AFRICA acquired a stake in LCB BANK in 2003, which now stands at nearly 40%.
BANK OF AFRICA's development accelerated in 2008 following the acquisition of a 35% stake in BOA Group which has operations in some fifteen countries.BANK OF AFRICA has since increased its stake in the pan-African bank to 72,4%.
3
ir-bankofafrica.ma
7, Boulevard Driss Slaoui
119 BdAbdelmoumen, 5ème Etage N° 39,
Casablanca
20360 Casablanca
GROUP BANK OF AFRICA BMCE GROUP
STATUTORY AUDITORS' LIMITED AUDIT CERTIFICATE RELATING TO THE PROVISIONAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2023
We have performed a limited audit of the provisional financial position of BANK OF AFRICA BMCE GROUP and its subsidiaries, comprising the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated income statement, consolidated cash flow statement, consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and a selection of explanatory notes for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023. This provisional financial position shows consolidated shareholders' equity of MAD 33.893.817 thousands, including consolidated net income of MAD 4.078.509 thousands.
We performed our review in accordance with professional standards applicable in Morocco. These standards require that the limited audit is planned and performed with a view to obtaining reasonable assurance that the provisional consolidated statement of financial position mentioned in the paragraph above is free from material misstatement. A limited audit primarily involves interviews with the company's staff and the carrying out of analytical checks on financial data. It therefore provides less assurance than a full audit and, as a result, we are unable to express an opinion.
BANK OF AFRICA BMCE Group possesses a stock of non-operating real estate assets, acquired as dation-in-payment, These assets represented a total of 5 billion dirhams as of end of 2023. In accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements, assets of MAD 1 billion were identified as presenting uncertainties about their resale value.
On the basis of our limited audit, we have not identified any items that lead us to believe that the attached consolidated financial statements do not give a true and fair view of income from operations over the period and of the financial position and assets of BANK OF AFRICA BMCE Group at 31 December 2023, in accordance with international accounting standards (IAS/IFRS).
Casablanca, 22 March 2024
The Statutory Auditors
4
ir-bankofafrica.ma
I. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT, STATEMENT OF NET INCOME, STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY, STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AND SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES
1.1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
The consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2023 were approved by the board of directors on 22 March 2024.
ASSETS UNDER IFRS
Note
Dec-23
Dec-22
Cash and balances at central banks, the Public treasury and postal cheque centre
4.1
18 474 878
18 425 856
Financial assets at fair value through profit
or loss
-
-
- Financial assets held for trading purposes
4.2
46 812 574
42 305 151
- Financial assets at fair value through profit
or loss
4.2
1 716 731
1 555 980
Derivative hedging instruments
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
-
-
- Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (recyclable)
4.3
477 287
553 274
- Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (non-recyclable)
4.3
6 068 863
5 575 246
Securities at amortised cost
4.4
50 152 565
51 299 202
Loans and advances to credit and similar institutions at amortised cost
4.5
25 409 242
26 324 021
Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost
4.5
212 196 303
209 469 232
Revaluation adjustment for portfolios hedged against interest rate risk
-
-
Financial investments from insurance operations
-
-
Current tax assets
4.8
1 098 772
1 290 422
Deferred tax assets
4.8
2 537 183
2 443 684
Prepayments, accrued income and other assets
4.9
7 822 343
8 377 263
Non-current assets held for sale
-
-
Investments in companies accounted for using the equity method
4.10
967 149
1 215 549
Investment property
4.11
3 381 408
3 434 112
Property, plant and equipment
4.11
8 642 451
8 560 774
Intangible assets
4.11
1 408 667
1 292 679
Goodwill
TOTAL ASSETS UNDER IFRS
LIABILITIES UNDER IFRS
Amounts due to central banks, the Public treasury and postal cheque centre Financial liabilities measured using the fair value option through profit or loss
4.12
1 018 097
1 032 114
388 184 512
383 154 559
(In thousand MAD)
Note
Dec-23
Dec-22
- Financial liabilities held for trading purposes
- Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
Derivative hedging instruments Debt securities issued
Amounts due to credit and similar institutions Amounts due to customers
Revaluation adjustment on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk Current tax liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale Liabilities under insurance contracts
Provisions
Subsidies - public funds and special guarantee funds Subordinated debt
TOTAL LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity
Share capital and related reserves Consolidated reserves
- Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
- Non-controllinginterests
Gains and losses recognised directly in equity
- Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
- Non-controllinginterests
Net income for the period
- Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
- Non-controllinginterests
TOTAL CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TOTAL LIABILITIES UNDER IFRS
-
-
-
-
4.7
10 050 436
9 167 945
4.5
73 195 714
65 731 476
4.6
238 681 080
246 179 646
-
-
4.8
1 440 385
1 551 727
4.8
1 166 946
1 179 479
4.9
15 945 325
13 942 922
-
-
-
-
4.13
1 672 828
1 458 938
-
-
4.6
12 137 981
12 100 668
354 290 695
351 312 800
20 661 573
19 975 690
-
-
2 680 849
2 253 001
5 217 456
4 878 592
-
-
744 004
671 763
511 425
522 540
-
-
2 662 160
2 304 613
1 416 350
1 235 561
33 893 817
31 841 759
388 184 512
383 154 559
(In thousand MAD)
5
ir-bankofafrica.ma
1.2. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Note
Dec-23
Dec-22
Interest and similar income
19 374 050
16 863 155
Interest and similar expenses
-6 924 139
-4 940 870
Net interest income
2,1
12 449 911
11 922 285
Fees received
4 679 933
4 323 156
Fees paid
-928 406
-1 026 342
Fee income
2,2
3 751 527
3 296 814
Net gains or losses resulting from net hedging positions
-
-
Net gains or losses on financial instruments at fair value through profit
or loss
2,3
215 851
-172 119
Net gains or losses on trading assets/liabilities
193 410
-281 121
Net gains or losses on other assets/liabilities at fair value through profit
or loss
22 441
109 002
Net gains or losses on financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
2,4
225 460
201 412
Net gains or losses on debt instruments through other comprehensive income
Remuneration of equity instruments (dividends) through other comprehensive income (non-recyclable)
225 460
201 412
Net gains or losses from the derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost
Net gains or losses from reclassifying financial assets at amortised cost as financial assets at fair value
though profit or loss
Net gains or losses from reclassifying financial assets through other comprehensive income as financial
assets at fair value though profit or loss
Net income from insurance activities
Net income from other activities
2,5
901 376
1 073 630
Expenses from other activities
2,5
-591 295
-697 614
Net banking income
16 952 830
15 624 409
General operating expenses
2 6
-7 899 389
-7 318 762
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
2 6
-900 256
-962 165
Gross operating income
8 153 185
7 343 481
Cost of risk
2,7
-2 758 286
-2 646 347
Operating income
5 394 899
4 697 135
Share of earnings of companies accounted for using the equity method
142 674
142 334
Net gains or losses on other assets
2,8
-22 340
30 841
Changes in value of goodwill
-
Pre-tax income
5 515 232
4 870 310
Corporate income tax
2 9
-1 436 723
-1 330 135
Income net of tax from discontinued operations
Net income
4 078 509
3 540 174
Non-controlling interests
1 416 350
1 235 561
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company
2 662 160
2 304 613
(In thousand MAD)
6
ir-bankofafrica.ma
1.3. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
CHANGES IN EQUITY DEC 22
Reserves
Reserves
Unrealised
Sharehol-
Share
Treasury
& conso-
or deferred
der's Equity
Non-control-
related to
Total
Capital
stock
lidated
gains or
attributable
linginterests
stock
earnings
losses
to parent
Ending balance of adjusted Shareholder's Equi-
2 056 066
17 236 350
4 937 094
-421 840
23 807 669
5 691 448
29 499 117
ty 31.12.2021
Change in the accounting methods
Beginning Balance of Shareholder's Equity
2 056 066
17 236 350
4 937 094
-421 840
23 807 669
5 691 448
29 499 117
01.01.2022
Operations on capital
31 632
651 642
-683 274
Share-based payment plans
Operations on treasury stock
Dividends
-817 552
-817 552
-580 526
-1 398 078
Net Income
2 304 613
2 304 613
1 235 561
3 540 174
Changes in assets and liabilities recognised
-75 009
-75 009
-75 009
directly in equity
Transfer to earnings
80 796
80 796
280 538
361 334
Unrealized or deferred gains or losses
5 787
5 787
280 538
286 325
Change in the scope of consolidation
Others
-95 451
-95 451
9 672
-85 779
Ending balance of Shareholder's Equity
2 087 698
17 887 992
5 645 430
-416 053
25 205 066
6 636 693
31 841 759
31.12.2022
Recognition of expected credit losses
(on financial instruments)
Beginning balance of Shareholder's Equity
2 087 698
17 887 992
5 645 430
-416 053
25 205 066
6 636 693
31 841 759
01.01.2023
Operations on capital
37 958
647 925
-685 883
Share-based payment plans
Operations on treasury stock
Dividends
-850 262
-850 262
-628 172 -1 478 434
Net Income
2 662 160
2 662 160
1 416 350
4 078 510
Changes in assets and liabilities recognised
40 148
40 148
40 148
directly in equity
Transfer to earnings
-530 604
-530 604
-388 629
-919 233
Unrealized or deferred gains or losses
-490 456
-490 456
-388 629
-879 085
Change in the scope of consolidation
11 364
11 364
-19 980
-8 616
Others
210 713
210 713
128 970
339 683
Ending balance of Shareholder's Equity
2 125 656
18 535 917
6 993 522
-906 509
26 748 586
7 145 231
33 893 817
31.12.2023
1.4. STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND GAINS AND LOSSES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Net income
Gains or losses recognised directly in other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified under profit or loss
Exchange differences
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (recyclable) Revaluation adjustments
Gains or losses recognised directly in other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified under profit or loss
Actuarial gains or losses on defined benefit plans
Items recognised at fair value through other comprehensive income (non-recyclable)
Share of gains or losses recognised directly through other comprehensive income of companies accounted for using the equity method
Total gains or losses recognised directly in other comprehensive income
Net income and gains or losses recognised directly through other comprehensive income Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
Non-controlling interests
Dec-23
Dec-22
4 078 509
3 540 174
-919 233
469 987
-919 233
469 987
40 148
-94 553
40 148
-94 553
-879 085
375 434
3 199 424
3 915 608
2 171 704
2 325 854
1 027 720
1 589 754
(In thousand MAD)
7
ir-bankofafrica.ma
1.5. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
Pre-tax income
+/- Net depreciation, amortisation and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
+/- Net impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets
+/- Net impairment of financial assets
+/- Net provisions
+/- Share of earnings of companies accounted for using the equity method
+/- Net gain/loss from investing activities
+/- Net gain/loss from financing activities
+/- Other movements
Total non-cash items included in pre-tax income and other adjustments
+/- Flows related to transactions with credit and similar institutions
+/- Flows related to transactions with customers
+/- Flows related to other transactions affecting financial assets or liabilities
+/- Flows related to other transactions affecting non-financial assets or liabilities
+/- Taxes paid
Net increase/decrease in assets and liabilities from operating activities
Net cash flow generated by operating activities
+/- Flows related to financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
+/- Flows related to investment property
+/- Flows related to plant, property and equipment and intangible assets
Net cash flow related to investing activities
+/- Cash flows from or to shareholders
+/- Other net cash flows from financing activities
Net cash flow related to financing activities
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
Cash and balances at central banks, the Public treasury and postal cheque centre (assets and liabilities)
Sight deposits (assets and liabilities) and loans/borrowings with credit institutions
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
Cash and balances at central banks, the Public treasury and postal cheque centre (assets and liabilities)
Sight deposits (assets and liabilities) and loans/borrowings with credit institutions
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
NOTE
Dec-23
Dec-22
5 515 232
4 870 310
2.6
706 460
712 693
-
-
2.7
-132 044
15 527
2.7
2 133 315
1 865 924
4.10
-142 674
-142 334
-132 696
-811 191
-
-
223 367
79 891
2 655 729
1 720 508
5 658 544
-310 746
-15 173 169
8 897 944
612 553
-11 435 915
2 194 004
2 065 565
-1 600 094
-1 387 781
-8 308 162
-2 170 933
-137 201
4 419 885
-855 078
-2 005 313
28 256
126 205
-1 022 900
-584 446
-1 821 466
-2 463 553
-813 806
-2 239 621
828 851
-1 159 965
15 046
-3 399 586
-1 004 358
729 444
-2 947 979
-713 810
21 965 754
22 679 565
1.4
18 425 856
19 737 051
3 539 898
2 942 513
19 017 775
21 965 754
1.4
18 474 878
18 425 856
542 897
3 539 898
-2 947 979
-713 811
8
ir-bankofafrica.ma
1.6. SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP
1.6.1. Applicable accounting standards
The Group's first consolidated financial statements to be prepared in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS) were those for the period ended 30 June 2008 with an opening balance on 1st January 2007.
The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with international accounting standards (International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS), as approved by the IASB.
The Group has not opted for early adoption of the new standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the IASB where retrospective application is permitted.
1.6.2. Consolidation principles a. Scope of consolidation
The scope of consolidation includes all Moroccan and foreign entities in which the Group directly or indirectly holds a stake.
The Group includes within its scope of consolidation all entities, whatever their activity, in which it directly or indirectly holds 20% or more of existing or potential voting rights. In addition, it consolidates entities if they meet the following criteria:
- The subsidiary's total assets exceed 0.5% of the parent company's;
- The subsidiary's net assets exceed 0.5% of the parent company's;
- The subsidiary's banking income exceeds 0.5% of the parent company's ;
- "Cumulative" thresholds which ensure that the combined total of entities excluded from the scope of consolidation does not exceed 5% of the consolidated total.
b. Consolidation methods
The method of consolidation adopted (fully consolidated or accounted for under the equity method) will depend on whether the Group has full control, joint control or exercises significant influence.
At 31 December 2023, no Group subsidiary was jointly controlled.
c. Consolidation rules
The consolidated financial statements are prepared using uniform accounting policies for reporting like transactions and other events in similar circumstances.
Elimination of intragroup balances and transactions
Intragroup balances arising from transactions between consolidated companies, and the transactions themselves, including income, expenses and dividends, are eliminated. Profits and losses arising from intragroup sales of assets are eliminated, except where there is an indication that the asset sold is impaired.
Translation of financial statements prepared in foreign currencies
The Group's consolidated financial statements are prepared in dirhams. The financial statements of companies whose functional currency is not the dirham are translated using the closing rate
method. Under this method, all assets and liabilities, both monetary and non-monetary, are translated using the spot exchange rate at the balance sheet date. Income and expenditures are translated at the average rate for the period.
d. Business combinations and measurement of goodwill
Cost of a business combination
The cost of a business combination is measured as the aggregate fair value of assets acquired, liabilities incurred or assumed and equity instruments issued by the acquirer in consideration for control of the acquired company. Costs attributable to the acquisition are recognised through income.
Allocating the cost of a business combination to the assets acquired and liabilities incurred or assumed
The Group allocates, at the date of acquisition, the cost of a business combination by recognising those identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities of the acquired company which meet the criteria for fair value recognition at that date.
Any difference between the cost of the business combination and the Group's share of the net fair value of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities is recognised under goodwill.
Goodwill
At the date of acquisition, goodwill is recognised as an asset. It is initially measured at cost, that is, the difference between the cost of the business combination over the Group's share of the net fair value of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities.
The Group has adopted from 2012 the "full goodwill" method for new acquisitions. This method consists of measuring goodwill based on the difference between the cost of the business combination and minority interests over the fair value of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities.
It is worth noting that the Group has not restated business combinations occurring before 1 January 2008, the date of first- time adoption of IFRS, in accordance with IFRS 3 and as permitted under IFRS 1.
Measurement of goodwill
Following initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less cumulative impairment.
In accordance with IAS 36, impairment tests must be conducted whenever there is any indication of impairment that a unit may be impaired and at least once a year to ensure that the goodwill recognised for each CGU does not need to be written down.
At 31 December 2023, the Group carried out impairment tests to ensure that cash-generating units' carrying amount did not exceed their recoverable amount.
The recoverable amount of a cash-generating unit is the higher of the net fair value of the unit and its value in use. Fair value is the price that is likely to be obtained from selling the CGU in normal market conditions.
Value in use is based on an estimate of the current value of future cash flows generated by the unit's activities as part of the Bank's market activities:
9
ir-bankofafrica.ma
- If the subsidiary's recoverable amount is more than the carrying amount, then there is no reason to book an impairment charge;
- If the subsidiary's recoverable amount is less than the carrying amount, the difference is recognised as an impairment charge. It will be allocated to goodwill as a priority and subsequently to other assets on a pro-rata basis.
The Bank has employed a variety of methods for measuring CGU value in use depending on the subsidiary. These methods are based on assumptions and estimates:
- A revenue-based approach, commonly known as the "dividend discount model", is a standard method used by the banking industry. The use of this method depends on the subsidiary's business plan and will value the subsidiary based on the net present value of future dividend payments. These flows are discounted at the cost of equity.
- The "discounted cash flow method" is a standard method for measuring firms in the services sector. It is based on discounting available cash flows at the weighted average cost of capital.
Step acquisitions
In accordance with revised IFRS 3, the Group does not calculate additional goodwill on step acquisitions once control has been obtained.
In particular, in the event that the Group increases its percentage interest in an entity which is already fully consolidated, the difference at acquisition date between the cost of acquiring the additional share and share already acquired in the entity is recognised in the Group's consolidated reserves.
1.6.1.2. Financial assets and liabilities a. Loans and receivables
Loans and receivables include credit provided by the Group.
Loans and receivables are initially measured at fair value or equivalent, which, as a general rule, is the net amount disbursed at inception including directly attributable origination costs and certain types of fees or commission (syndication commission, commitment fees and handling charges) that are regarded as an adjustment to the effective interest rate on the loan.
Loans and receivables are subsequently measured at amortised cost. The income from the loan, representing interest plus transaction costs and fees and commission included in the initial value of the loan, is calculated using the effective interest method and taken to income over the life of the loan.
- Securities Classification of securities
IFRS 9 replaces the classification and valuation models for financial assets provided for in IAS 39 by a model comprising only 3 accounting categories :
- Depreciated cost;
- Fair value through equity: changes in fair value of the financial instrument are impacted in «other items of the comprehensive income» («fair value by OCI»);
- Fair value through profit or loss: changes in the fair value of the instrument are impacted in net income.
The classification of a financial asset in each category is based on:
- business model defined by the company
- and the characteristics of its contractual cash flows (the «cash flow» criterion) solely payments of principal and interest», or «SPPI»).
The management methods relate to the way the company manages its financial assets in order to generate cash flows and create cash flow and value. The business model is specified for an asset portfolio and does not constitute an intention on a case-by- case basis for an individual financial asset.
IFRS 9 distinguishes three management models:
- The collection of contractual cash flows, the business model «Collection»;
- The collection of contractual flows and the sale of assets, the model of management « Collection and Sale »;
- Other management intentions, i.e. the «Other / Sale» management model.
The second criterion («SPPI» criterion) is analysed at the contract level. The test is satisfied when the funding is only eligible for reimbursement of the principal and when the payment of interest received reflects the value of the time of money, credit risk associated with the instrument, other costs and risks of a traditional loan agreement as well as a reasonable margin, whether the interest rate is fixed or variable.
The criteria for classifying and measuring financial assets depend on the nature of the financial asset, as qualified:
- debt instruments (i.e. loans and fixed or determinable income securities)
; or
- equity instruments (i.e. shares).
The classification of a debt instrument in one of the asset classes is a function of the management model applied to it by the company and the characteristics of the contractual cash flows of the instrument (SPPI criterion). Debt instruments that respond to the SPPI criterion and the «Collection» management model are classified as follows amortised cost. If the SPPI criterion is verified but the business model is the collection and sale, the debt instrument is classified at fair value by equity (with recycling). If the SPPI criterion is not verified and the business model is different, the debt instrument is classified as fair value value by result.
Under IFRS 9, equity instruments held by (stocks) are:
- always measured at fair value through profit or loss,
- except those not held for trading for which the standard allows the irrevocable election to be made at the time of recognition of each financial asset, to recognise it at fair value by counterpart of other comprehensive income (fair value through profit or loss OCI), with no possibility of recycling by result. Assets classified in this category will not be depreciated. In the event of a transfer, these changes are not recycled to the income statement, the gain or loss on disposal is recognised in shareholders' equity. Only dividends are recognised in result.
IFRS 9 provides for models for classifying and measuring financial liabilities according to 3 accounting categories:
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bank of Africa published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 16:35:07 UTC.