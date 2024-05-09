ir-bankofafrica.ma

DECEMBER 31, 2023

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AND EXPLANATORY NOTES

31 December 2023

140, Avenue Hassan II

PO. BOX 20 039 Casa Principale

Phone: 05 22 20 04 92 / 96

Fax: 05 22 20 05 12

Capital: 2 125 656 420 MAD

Swift: bmce ma mc

Telex: 21.931 - 24.004

Trade Register: casa 27.129

CCP: Rabat 1030

CNSS: 10.2808.5

Tax Identification Number: 01085112

Trading tax: 35502790

GOVERNANCE AND CSR GROUP-FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

Phone: 05 22 49 28 10

Fax: 05 22 26 49 65

E-mail: relationsinvestisseurs@bankofafrica.ma

Summary

I. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT, STATEMENT OF NET INCOME, STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY, STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AND SUMMARY

OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES

1.1. Consolidated balance sheet

1.2. Consolidated income statement

1.3. Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

1.4. Statement of net income and gains and losses recognised directly in other comprehensive income

1.5. Statement of cash flows at 31 December 2023

1.6. Summary of accounting policies applied by the group

II. NOTES TO THE INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

2.1. Net interest income

18

2.2. Net fee income

18

2.3. Net gains on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

19

2.4. Remuneration from equity instruments through other comprehensive income (non-recyclable)

19

2.5. Income and expenses from other activities

19

2.6. General operating expenses

19

2.7. Cost of risk

19

2.8. Net gains and losses on other assets

20

2.9. Corporate income tax

21

III. SEGMENT INFORMATION

22

3.1. Earnings by business segment

22

3.2. Assets and liabilities by business segment

23

IV. NOTES TO THE BALANCE SHEET FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

24

4.1. Cash and balances at central banks, the public treasury and postal cheque centre

24

4.2. Financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

24

4.3. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

25

4.4. Securities at amortised cost

25

4.5. Interbank transactions, amounts due to and from credit institutions

25

4.6. Amounts due to and from customers

26

4.7. Debt securities, subordinated debt and special guarantee funds

28

4.8. Current and deferred tax

28

4.9. Accrued income, other assets and liabilities

28

4.10. Investments in companies accounted for using the equity method

29

4.11. Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets used in operations, investment property

29

4.12. Goodwill

30

4.13. Provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets

30

4.14. Fair value

31

V. FINANCING AND GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS

33

5.1. Financial commitment

33

5.2. Guarantee commitments

33

VI. SALARY AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

33

6.1. Description of calculation method

33

6.2. Synthesis and description of provisions of existing schemes

33

VII. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

34

7.1. Changes in share capital and earnings per share

34

7.2. Scope of consolidation

34

7.3. Directors' remuneration

34

7.4. Related party

35

VIII. NOTE CONCERNING RISKS

39

8.1. Risk management policy

39

8.2. Credit risk

40

8.3. Rating model

41

8.4. Credit risk control and monitoring procedure

42

8.5. Country risk

43

8.6. Description of the policy for managing liquidity and interest rate risks

44

8.7. Market risk

45

8.8. Operational risk

47

8.9. ICAAP system

49

8.10. Internal crisis recovery plan (PRCI)

49

8.11. Corporate and social responsibility

49

8.12. Measurement of capital adequacy

50

Established in 1959 and privatised in 1995, BANK OF AFRICA is a universal bank which offers a diversified range of products and services through a domestic network of 653 branches. BANK OF AFRICA, Morocco's third largest bank in terms of market share for deposits and loans, currently has operations in about thirty countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and Asia.

BANK OF AFRICA's activities primarily include commercial banking, specialised financial services, asset management, investment banking and international activities.

The Group's activities in Morocco

BANK OF AFRICA's activities in Morocco include:

  • Retail Banking, sub-divided by market specialisation - retail customers, professional banking customers, private clients and Moroccans living abroad;
  • Corporate Banking, including SMEs and large enterprises.

It is worth noting that BANK OF AFRICA has embarked on a regional strategy aimed at moving the decision-making process closer to the customer and improving the Bank's impact from a commercial perspective. The Bank's distribution network, now organised on a regional basis and enjoying greater independence, encompasses both Retail Banking as well as Corporate Banking activities.

  • BMCE Capital, the Bank's investment banking subsidiary, is organised by business line on an integrated basis which include asset management, wealth management, brokerage and capital markets activities as well as M&A and other corporate advisory services.
  • Specialised financial services, whose products are primarily marketed via the branch network, the aim being to develop intra-Group commercial and operational synergies - consumer credit, leasing, bank-insurance, factoring and vehicle leasing. RM Experts, subsidiary specialising in recovery, was established in 2010.

BANK OF AFRICA's international activities

BANK OF AFRICA set up a new subsidiary in January 2019, covering a full range of banking and processing services, as part of its ambition to improve the quality of its services. The Bank rapidly turned to international markets by building a strong presence in Europe. In 1972, it became the first Moroccan bank to open a branch in Paris. The Group's European activities are conducted through BANK OF AFRICA UK and BANK OF AFRICA Europe, which constitute the Group's European platform for investing in Africa.

The Bank also has twenty or so representative offices providing banking services to Moroccans living abroad. The Bank recently established BMCE Euroservices as a result of the recent re-organisation of its European business. This entity, which is responsible for banking for expatriates, will work closely with the domestic branch network.

BANK OF AFRICA has also developed, since the 1980s, siseable operations in the African market following the restructuring of Banque de Développement du Mali, the country's leading bank, in which it has a 32.4% stake.

Similarly, in Congo Brazzaville, BANK OF AFRICA acquired a stake in LCB BANK in 2003, which now stands at nearly 40%.

BANK OF AFRICA's development accelerated in 2008 following the acquisition of a 35% stake in BOA Group which has operations in some fifteen countries.BANK OF AFRICA has since increased its stake in the pan-African bank to 72,4%.

7, Boulevard Driss Slaoui

119 BdAbdelmoumen, 5ème Etage N° 39,

Casablanca

20360 Casablanca

GROUP BANK OF AFRICA BMCE GROUP

STATUTORY AUDITORS' LIMITED AUDIT CERTIFICATE RELATING TO THE PROVISIONAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2023

We have performed a limited audit of the provisional financial position of BANK OF AFRICA BMCE GROUP and its subsidiaries, comprising the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated income statement, consolidated cash flow statement, consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and a selection of explanatory notes for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023. This provisional financial position shows consolidated shareholders' equity of MAD 33.893.817 thousands, including consolidated net income of MAD 4.078.509 thousands.

We performed our review in accordance with professional standards applicable in Morocco. These standards require that the limited audit is planned and performed with a view to obtaining reasonable assurance that the provisional consolidated statement of financial position mentioned in the paragraph above is free from material misstatement. A limited audit primarily involves interviews with the company's staff and the carrying out of analytical checks on financial data. It therefore provides less assurance than a full audit and, as a result, we are unable to express an opinion.

BANK OF AFRICA BMCE Group possesses a stock of non-operating real estate assets, acquired as dation-in-payment, These assets represented a total of 5 billion dirhams as of end of 2023. In accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements, assets of MAD 1 billion were identified as presenting uncertainties about their resale value.

On the basis of our limited audit, we have not identified any items that lead us to believe that the attached consolidated financial statements do not give a true and fair view of income from operations over the period and of the financial position and assets of BANK OF AFRICA BMCE Group at 31 December 2023, in accordance with international accounting standards (IAS/IFRS).

Casablanca, 22 March 2024

The Statutory Auditors

I. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT, STATEMENT OF NET INCOME, STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY, STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AND SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES

1.1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

The consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2023 were approved by the board of directors on 22 March 2024.

ASSETS UNDER IFRS

Note

Dec-23

Dec-22

Cash and balances at central banks, the Public treasury and postal cheque centre

4.1

18 474 878

18 425 856

Financial assets at fair value through profit

or loss

-

-

- Financial assets held for trading purposes

4.2

46 812 574

42 305 151

- Financial assets at fair value through profit

or loss

4.2

1 716 731

1 555 980

Derivative hedging instruments

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

-

- Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (recyclable)

4.3

477 287

553 274

- Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (non-recyclable)

4.3

6 068 863

5 575 246

Securities at amortised cost

4.4

50 152 565

51 299 202

Loans and advances to credit and similar institutions at amortised cost

4.5

25 409 242

26 324 021

Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost

4.5

212 196 303

209 469 232

Revaluation adjustment for portfolios hedged against interest rate risk

-

-

Financial investments from insurance operations

-

-

Current tax assets

4.8

1 098 772

1 290 422

Deferred tax assets

4.8

2 537 183

2 443 684

Prepayments, accrued income and other assets

4.9

7 822 343

8 377 263

Non-current assets held for sale

-

-

Investments in companies accounted for using the equity method

4.10

967 149

1 215 549

Investment property

4.11

3 381 408

3 434 112

Property, plant and equipment

4.11

8 642 451

8 560 774

Intangible assets

4.11

1 408 667

1 292 679

Goodwill

TOTAL ASSETS UNDER IFRS

LIABILITIES UNDER IFRS

Amounts due to central banks, the Public treasury and postal cheque centre Financial liabilities measured using the fair value option through profit or loss

4.12

1 018 097

1 032 114

388 184 512

383 154 559

(In thousand MAD)

Note

Dec-23

Dec-22

  • Financial liabilities held for trading purposes
  • Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

Derivative hedging instruments Debt securities issued

Amounts due to credit and similar institutions Amounts due to customers

Revaluation adjustment on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk Current tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale Liabilities under insurance contracts

Provisions

Subsidies - public funds and special guarantee funds Subordinated debt

TOTAL LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity

Share capital and related reserves Consolidated reserves

  • Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
  • Non-controllinginterests

Gains and losses recognised directly in equity

  • Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
  • Non-controllinginterests

Net income for the period

  • Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
  • Non-controllinginterests

TOTAL CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TOTAL LIABILITIES UNDER IFRS

-

-

-

-

4.7

10 050 436

9 167 945

4.5

73 195 714

65 731 476

4.6

238 681 080

246 179 646

-

-

4.8

1 440 385

1 551 727

4.8

1 166 946

1 179 479

4.9

15 945 325

13 942 922

-

-

-

-

4.13

1 672 828

1 458 938

-

-

4.6

12 137 981

12 100 668

354 290 695

351 312 800

20 661 573

19 975 690

-

-

2 680 849

2 253 001

5 217 456

4 878 592

-

-

744 004

671 763

511 425

522 540

-

-

2 662 160

2 304 613

1 416 350

1 235 561

33 893 817

31 841 759

388 184 512

383 154 559

(In thousand MAD)

1.2. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Note

Dec-23

Dec-22

Interest and similar income

19 374 050

16 863 155

Interest and similar expenses

-6 924 139

-4 940 870

Net interest income

2,1

12 449 911

11 922 285

Fees received

4 679 933

4 323 156

Fees paid

-928 406

-1 026 342

Fee income

2,2

3 751 527

3 296 814

Net gains or losses resulting from net hedging positions

-

-

Net gains or losses on financial instruments at fair value through profit

or loss

2,3

215 851

-172 119

Net gains or losses on trading assets/liabilities

193 410

-281 121

Net gains or losses on other assets/liabilities at fair value through profit

or loss

22 441

109 002

Net gains or losses on financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

2,4

225 460

201 412

Net gains or losses on debt instruments through other comprehensive income

Remuneration of equity instruments (dividends) through other comprehensive income (non-recyclable)

225 460

201 412

Net gains or losses from the derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost

Net gains or losses from reclassifying financial assets at amortised cost as financial assets at fair value

though profit or loss

Net gains or losses from reclassifying financial assets through other comprehensive income as financial

assets at fair value though profit or loss

Net income from insurance activities

Net income from other activities

2,5

901 376

1 073 630

Expenses from other activities

2,5

-591 295

-697 614

Net banking income

16 952 830

15 624 409

General operating expenses

2 6

-7 899 389

-7 318 762

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

2 6

-900 256

-962 165

Gross operating income

8 153 185

7 343 481

Cost of risk

2,7

-2 758 286

-2 646 347

Operating income

5 394 899

4 697 135

Share of earnings of companies accounted for using the equity method

142 674

142 334

Net gains or losses on other assets

2,8

-22 340

30 841

Changes in value of goodwill

-

Pre-tax income

5 515 232

4 870 310

Corporate income tax

2 9

-1 436 723

-1 330 135

Income net of tax from discontinued operations

Net income

4 078 509

3 540 174

Non-controlling interests

1 416 350

1 235 561

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company

2 662 160

2 304 613

(In thousand MAD)

1.3. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

CHANGES IN EQUITY DEC 22

Reserves

Reserves

Unrealised

Sharehol-

Share

Treasury

& conso-

or deferred

der's Equity

Non-control-

related to

Total

Capital

stock

lidated

gains or

attributable

linginterests

stock

earnings

losses

to parent

Ending balance of adjusted Shareholder's Equi-

2 056 066

17 236 350

4 937 094

-421 840

23 807 669

5 691 448

29 499 117

ty 31.12.2021

Change in the accounting methods

Beginning Balance of Shareholder's Equity

2 056 066

17 236 350

4 937 094

-421 840

23 807 669

5 691 448

29 499 117

01.01.2022

Operations on capital

31 632

651 642

-683 274

Share-based payment plans

Operations on treasury stock

Dividends

-817 552

-817 552

-580 526

-1 398 078

Net Income

2 304 613

2 304 613

1 235 561

3 540 174

Changes in assets and liabilities recognised

-75 009

-75 009

-75 009

directly in equity

Transfer to earnings

80 796

80 796

280 538

361 334

Unrealized or deferred gains or losses

5 787

5 787

280 538

286 325

Change in the scope of consolidation

Others

-95 451

-95 451

9 672

-85 779

Ending balance of Shareholder's Equity

2 087 698

17 887 992

5 645 430

-416 053

25 205 066

6 636 693

31 841 759

31.12.2022

Recognition of expected credit losses

(on financial instruments)

Beginning balance of Shareholder's Equity

2 087 698

17 887 992

5 645 430

-416 053

25 205 066

6 636 693

31 841 759

01.01.2023

Operations on capital

37 958

647 925

-685 883

Share-based payment plans

Operations on treasury stock

Dividends

-850 262

-850 262

-628 172 -1 478 434

Net Income

2 662 160

2 662 160

1 416 350

4 078 510

Changes in assets and liabilities recognised

40 148

40 148

40 148

directly in equity

Transfer to earnings

-530 604

-530 604

-388 629

-919 233

Unrealized or deferred gains or losses

-490 456

-490 456

-388 629

-879 085

Change in the scope of consolidation

11 364

11 364

-19 980

-8 616

Others

210 713

210 713

128 970

339 683

Ending balance of Shareholder's Equity

2 125 656

18 535 917

6 993 522

-906 509

26 748 586

7 145 231

33 893 817

31.12.2023

1.4. STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND GAINS AND LOSSES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Net income

Gains or losses recognised directly in other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified under profit or loss

Exchange differences

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (recyclable) Revaluation adjustments

Gains or losses recognised directly in other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified under profit or loss

Actuarial gains or losses on defined benefit plans

Items recognised at fair value through other comprehensive income (non-recyclable)

Share of gains or losses recognised directly through other comprehensive income of companies accounted for using the equity method

Total gains or losses recognised directly in other comprehensive income

Net income and gains or losses recognised directly through other comprehensive income Attributable to shareholders of the parent company

Non-controlling interests

Dec-23

Dec-22

4 078 509

3 540 174

-919 233

469 987

-919 233

469 987

40 148

-94 553

40 148

-94 553

-879 085

375 434

3 199 424

3 915 608

2 171 704

2 325 854

1 027 720

1 589 754

(In thousand MAD)

1.5. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

Pre-tax income

+/- Net depreciation, amortisation and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

+/- Net impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets

+/- Net impairment of financial assets

+/- Net provisions

+/- Share of earnings of companies accounted for using the equity method

+/- Net gain/loss from investing activities

+/- Net gain/loss from financing activities

+/- Other movements

Total non-cash items included in pre-tax income and other adjustments

+/- Flows related to transactions with credit and similar institutions

+/- Flows related to transactions with customers

+/- Flows related to other transactions affecting financial assets or liabilities

+/- Flows related to other transactions affecting non-financial assets or liabilities

+/- Taxes paid

Net increase/decrease in assets and liabilities from operating activities

Net cash flow generated by operating activities

+/- Flows related to financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

+/- Flows related to investment property

+/- Flows related to plant, property and equipment and intangible assets

Net cash flow related to investing activities

+/- Cash flows from or to shareholders

+/- Other net cash flows from financing activities

Net cash flow related to financing activities

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

Cash and balances at central banks, the Public treasury and postal cheque centre (assets and liabilities)

Sight deposits (assets and liabilities) and loans/borrowings with credit institutions

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

Cash and balances at central banks, the Public treasury and postal cheque centre (assets and liabilities)

Sight deposits (assets and liabilities) and loans/borrowings with credit institutions

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

NOTE

Dec-23

Dec-22

5 515 232

4 870 310

2.6

706 460

712 693

-

-

2.7

-132 044

15 527

2.7

2 133 315

1 865 924

4.10

-142 674

-142 334

-132 696

-811 191

-

-

223 367

79 891

2 655 729

1 720 508

5 658 544

-310 746

-15 173 169

8 897 944

612 553

-11 435 915

2 194 004

2 065 565

-1 600 094

-1 387 781

-8 308 162

-2 170 933

-137 201

4 419 885

-855 078

-2 005 313

28 256

126 205

-1 022 900

-584 446

-1 821 466

-2 463 553

-813 806

-2 239 621

828 851

-1 159 965

15 046

-3 399 586

-1 004 358

729 444

-2 947 979

-713 810

21 965 754

22 679 565

1.4

18 425 856

19 737 051

3 539 898

2 942 513

19 017 775

21 965 754

1.4

18 474 878

18 425 856

542 897

3 539 898

-2 947 979

-713 811

1.6. SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP

1.6.1. Applicable accounting standards

The Group's first consolidated financial statements to be prepared in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS) were those for the period ended 30 June 2008 with an opening balance on 1st January 2007.

The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with international accounting standards (International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS), as approved by the IASB.

The Group has not opted for early adoption of the new standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the IASB where retrospective application is permitted.

1.6.2. Consolidation principles a. Scope of consolidation

The scope of consolidation includes all Moroccan and foreign entities in which the Group directly or indirectly holds a stake.

The Group includes within its scope of consolidation all entities, whatever their activity, in which it directly or indirectly holds 20% or more of existing or potential voting rights. In addition, it consolidates entities if they meet the following criteria:

  • The subsidiary's total assets exceed 0.5% of the parent company's;
  • The subsidiary's net assets exceed 0.5% of the parent company's;
  • The subsidiary's banking income exceeds 0.5% of the parent company's ;
  • "Cumulative" thresholds which ensure that the combined total of entities excluded from the scope of consolidation does not exceed 5% of the consolidated total.

b. Consolidation methods

The method of consolidation adopted (fully consolidated or accounted for under the equity method) will depend on whether the Group has full control, joint control or exercises significant influence.

At 31 December 2023, no Group subsidiary was jointly controlled.

c. Consolidation rules

The consolidated financial statements are prepared using uniform accounting policies for reporting like transactions and other events in similar circumstances.

Elimination of intragroup balances and transactions

Intragroup balances arising from transactions between consolidated companies, and the transactions themselves, including income, expenses and dividends, are eliminated. Profits and losses arising from intragroup sales of assets are eliminated, except where there is an indication that the asset sold is impaired.

Translation of financial statements prepared in foreign currencies

The Group's consolidated financial statements are prepared in dirhams. The financial statements of companies whose functional currency is not the dirham are translated using the closing rate

method. Under this method, all assets and liabilities, both monetary and non-monetary, are translated using the spot exchange rate at the balance sheet date. Income and expenditures are translated at the average rate for the period.

d. Business combinations and measurement of goodwill

Cost of a business combination

The cost of a business combination is measured as the aggregate fair value of assets acquired, liabilities incurred or assumed and equity instruments issued by the acquirer in consideration for control of the acquired company. Costs attributable to the acquisition are recognised through income.

Allocating the cost of a business combination to the assets acquired and liabilities incurred or assumed

The Group allocates, at the date of acquisition, the cost of a business combination by recognising those identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities of the acquired company which meet the criteria for fair value recognition at that date.

Any difference between the cost of the business combination and the Group's share of the net fair value of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities is recognised under goodwill.

Goodwill

At the date of acquisition, goodwill is recognised as an asset. It is initially measured at cost, that is, the difference between the cost of the business combination over the Group's share of the net fair value of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities.

The Group has adopted from 2012 the "full goodwill" method for new acquisitions. This method consists of measuring goodwill based on the difference between the cost of the business combination and minority interests over the fair value of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities.

It is worth noting that the Group has not restated business combinations occurring before 1 January 2008, the date of first- time adoption of IFRS, in accordance with IFRS 3 and as permitted under IFRS 1.

Measurement of goodwill

Following initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less cumulative impairment.

In accordance with IAS 36, impairment tests must be conducted whenever there is any indication of impairment that a unit may be impaired and at least once a year to ensure that the goodwill recognised for each CGU does not need to be written down.

At 31 December 2023, the Group carried out impairment tests to ensure that cash-generating units' carrying amount did not exceed their recoverable amount.

The recoverable amount of a cash-generating unit is the higher of the net fair value of the unit and its value in use. Fair value is the price that is likely to be obtained from selling the CGU in normal market conditions.

Value in use is based on an estimate of the current value of future cash flows generated by the unit's activities as part of the Bank's market activities:

  • If the subsidiary's recoverable amount is more than the carrying amount, then there is no reason to book an impairment charge;
  • If the subsidiary's recoverable amount is less than the carrying amount, the difference is recognised as an impairment charge. It will be allocated to goodwill as a priority and subsequently to other assets on a pro-rata basis.

The Bank has employed a variety of methods for measuring CGU value in use depending on the subsidiary. These methods are based on assumptions and estimates:

  • A revenue-based approach, commonly known as the "dividend discount model", is a standard method used by the banking industry. The use of this method depends on the subsidiary's business plan and will value the subsidiary based on the net present value of future dividend payments. These flows are discounted at the cost of equity.
  • The "discounted cash flow method" is a standard method for measuring firms in the services sector. It is based on discounting available cash flows at the weighted average cost of capital.

Step acquisitions

In accordance with revised IFRS 3, the Group does not calculate additional goodwill on step acquisitions once control has been obtained.

In particular, in the event that the Group increases its percentage interest in an entity which is already fully consolidated, the difference at acquisition date between the cost of acquiring the additional share and share already acquired in the entity is recognised in the Group's consolidated reserves.

1.6.1.2. Financial assets and liabilities a. Loans and receivables

Loans and receivables include credit provided by the Group.

Loans and receivables are initially measured at fair value or equivalent, which, as a general rule, is the net amount disbursed at inception including directly attributable origination costs and certain types of fees or commission (syndication commission, commitment fees and handling charges) that are regarded as an adjustment to the effective interest rate on the loan.

Loans and receivables are subsequently measured at amortised cost. The income from the loan, representing interest plus transaction costs and fees and commission included in the initial value of the loan, is calculated using the effective interest method and taken to income over the life of the loan.

  1. Securities Classification of securities

IFRS 9 replaces the classification and valuation models for financial assets provided for in IAS 39 by a model comprising only 3 accounting categories :

  • Depreciated cost;
  • Fair value through equity: changes in fair value of the financial instrument are impacted in «other items of the comprehensive income» («fair value by OCI»);
  • Fair value through profit or loss: changes in the fair value of the instrument are impacted in net income.

The classification of a financial asset in each category is based on:

  • business model defined by the company
  • and the characteristics of its contractual cash flows (the «cash flow» criterion) solely payments of principal and interest», or «SPPI»).

The management methods relate to the way the company manages its financial assets in order to generate cash flows and create cash flow and value. The business model is specified for an asset portfolio and does not constitute an intention on a case-by- case basis for an individual financial asset.

IFRS 9 distinguishes three management models:

  • The collection of contractual cash flows, the business model «Collection»;
  • The collection of contractual flows and the sale of assets, the model of management « Collection and Sale »;
  • Other management intentions, i.e. the «Other / Sale» management model.

The second criterion («SPPI» criterion) is analysed at the contract level. The test is satisfied when the funding is only eligible for reimbursement of the principal and when the payment of interest received reflects the value of the time of money, credit risk associated with the instrument, other costs and risks of a traditional loan agreement as well as a reasonable margin, whether the interest rate is fixed or variable.

The criteria for classifying and measuring financial assets depend on the nature of the financial asset, as qualified:

  • debt instruments (i.e. loans and fixed or determinable income securities)

; or

- equity instruments (i.e. shares).

The classification of a debt instrument in one of the asset classes is a function of the management model applied to it by the company and the characteristics of the contractual cash flows of the instrument (SPPI criterion). Debt instruments that respond to the SPPI criterion and the «Collection» management model are classified as follows amortised cost. If the SPPI criterion is verified but the business model is the collection and sale, the debt instrument is classified at fair value by equity (with recycling). If the SPPI criterion is not verified and the business model is different, the debt instrument is classified as fair value value by result.

Under IFRS 9, equity instruments held by (stocks) are:

  • always measured at fair value through profit or loss,
  • except those not held for trading for which the standard allows the irrevocable election to be made at the time of recognition of each financial asset, to recognise it at fair value by counterpart of other comprehensive income (fair value through profit or loss OCI), with no possibility of recycling by result. Assets classified in this category will not be depreciated. In the event of a transfer, these changes are not recycled to the income statement, the gain or loss on disposal is recognised in shareholders' equity. Only dividends are recognised in result.

IFRS 9 provides for models for classifying and measuring financial liabilities according to 3 accounting categories:

