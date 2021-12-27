Bank of Africa : Presentation of H1 2021 Results

MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AROUND THE WORLD AND IN AFRICA
MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT IN MOROCCO
MOROCCAN BANKING INDUSTRY
KEY FIGURES - H1 2021
A SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE BANK
MAIN TAKEAWAYS H1 2021
First half 2021 highlights
In August 2021, the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority (AMMC) approves BANK OF AFRICA's MAD 1 billionperpetual subordinated bond issue with a loss absorption and a coupon payment cancellation mechanism
Major institutional communications campaign launched as part of Bank's rebranding exercise, with a brand film and a brand content website - www.21ressourcespourlavenir.com
BANK OF AFRICA launches a manifesto for Africa,#21resourcespourlavenir, to make Africans proud of their continent, as it is today and how it will be tomorrow, a new unique brand for the entire continent in support of Africa's growth dynamic
Authorisation completed by BANK OF AFRICA and Interbank Electronic Banking Centre (CMI) enabling the Bank to provide an interoperability service between the Bank's cash withdrawal facilities across its ATM network andM-Wallets
BMCE Capital Investmentsauthorised to conduct business as a private equity investment management company (OPCC) by order of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform after consultation with the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority (AMMC)
Partnership bolstered with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as part of the green financing programme for small and medium-sized enterprises with a new collaborative agreement within the framework of the Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF) programme, with the support of the Green Climate
Fund (GCF)
4
Financing facilities to support economic activity
• MAD 846 million
Damane Oxygène outstanding loans
• MAD 968 million
Damane Relance outstanding loanss
• MAD 12 billion
of funding for SMEs
• 10,000 SMEs
supported
5
