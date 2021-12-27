Bank of Africa : Presentation of H1 2021 Results

First half 2021 highlights

In August 2021, the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority (AMMC) approves BANK OF AFRICA's MAD 1 billion perpetual subordinated bond issue with a loss absorption and a coupon payment cancellation mechanism

with a loss absorption and a coupon payment cancellation mechanism Major institutional communications campaign launched as part of Bank's rebranding exercise , with a brand film and a brand content website - www.21ressourcespourlavenir.com

BANK OF AFRICA launches a manifesto for Africa, #21resourcespourlavenir , to make Africans proud of their continent, as it is today and how it will be tomorrow , a new unique brand for the entire continent in support of Africa's growth dynamic

, to , a new unique brand for the entire continent in support of Authorisation completed by BANK OF AFRICA and Interbank Electronic Banking Centre (CMI) enabling the Bank to provide an interoperability service between the Bank's cash withdrawal facilities across its ATM network and M-Wallets

BANK OF AFRICA and Interbank Electronic Banking Centre (CMI) BMCE Capital Investments authorised to conduct business as a private equity investment management company (OPCC) by order of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform after consultation with the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority (AMMC)

Partnership bolstered with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as part of the green financing programme for small and medium-sized enterprises with a new collaborative agreement within the framework of the Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF) programme, with the support of the Green Climate

Fund (GCF)