  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Bank of Africa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOA   MA0000012437

BANK OF AFRICA

(BOA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange - 12/24
186.15 MAD   +0.05%
09:57aBANK OF AFRICA : Presentation of H1 2021 Results
PU
11/12Half-Year Financial Report 2021
PU
11/08Rapport Annuel Intégré 2020 ANG
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Africa : Presentation of H1 2021 Results

12/27/2021 | 09:57am EST
BANK OF AFRICA GROUP'S FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS

Monday 27 September 2021

Contents

MAIN TAKEAWAYS H1 2021

MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AROUND THE WORLD AND IN AFRICA

MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT IN MOROCCO

MOROCCAN BANKING INDUSTRY

KEY FIGURES - H1 2021

A SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE BANK

3

8

14

17

19

44

MAIN TAKEAWAYS H1 2021

First half 2021 highlights

  • In August 2021, the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority (AMMC) approves BANK OF AFRICA's MAD 1 billion perpetual subordinated bond issue with a loss absorption and a coupon payment cancellation mechanism
  • Major institutional communications campaign launched as part of Bank's rebranding exercise, with a brand film and a brand content website - www.21ressourcespourlavenir.com
  • BANK OF AFRICA launches a manifesto for Africa, #21resourcespourlavenir, to make Africans proud of their continent, as it is today and how it will be tomorrow, a new unique brand for the entire continent in support of Africa's growth dynamic
  • Authorisation completed by BANK OF AFRICA and Interbank Electronic Banking Centre (CMI) enabling the Bank to provide an interoperability service between the Bank's cash withdrawal facilities across its ATM network and M-Wallets
  • BMCE Capital Investments authorised to conduct business as a private equity investment management company (OPCC) by order of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform after consultation with the Moroccan Capital Markets Authority (AMMC)

Partnership bolstered with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as part of the green financing programme for small and medium-sized enterprises with a new collaborative agreement within the framework of the Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF) programme, with the support of the Green Climate

Fund (GCF)

4

Financing facilities to support economic activity

MAD 846 million

Damane Oxygène outstanding loans

MAD 968 million

Damane Relance outstanding loanss

MAD 12 billion

of funding for SMEs

10,000 SMEs

supported

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Africa published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 14:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
