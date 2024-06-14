This offer document forms only part of the prospectus approved by the AMMC. The latter comprises the following documents:

In accordance with the provisions of the AMMC circular published in application of Article 5 of Act No. 44-12 relating to public offerings and information required of legal entities and organisations making a public offering, this prospectus has been approved by the AMMC 12 June, reference number VI/EM/017/2024.

Only those qualified Moroccan investors listed in this offer document may subscribe for these notes and trade them on the

Perpetual, with the possibility of early repayment from the 5th anniversary of the cum-coupon date, and only at the issuer's request, on condition that notice of at least five years is given and with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval

This prospectus has been translated into English by Intelligent Lingua Limited for which the said translators and BANK OF AFRICA are jointly responsible. In the event of any discrepancy between the content of this prospectus and that of the AMMC-approved prospectus, the latter, approved by the AMMC, shall alone be deemed authoritative.

The prospectus is available to the general public at the Casablanca Stock Exchange's head office and on the latter's website at www.casablanca-bourse.comas well as on the AMMC's website at www.ammc.ma.

The AMMC-approved prospectus is available at any time at BANK OF AFRICA's head office, on the latter's website at www.ir-bankofafrica.maor from the Bank's advisory institution. It is also available for up to 48 hours from the financial institutions tasked with collecting orders.

The Moroccan Capital Markets Authority (AMMC) has approved 12 June 2024 a prospectus, reference number VI/EM/017/2024, relating to the issue by BANK OF AFRICA of perpetual subordinated notes.

In accordance with Bank Al-Maghrib's Circular No. 14/G/2013, as amended and completed, as to how credit institutions should calculate regulatory capital, the funds raised from this transaction will be classified as additional Tier 1 capital.

Support the Bank in implementing its financial strategy up to 2025 and ensure that it complies with regulatory requirements

The total amount allotted to both tranches must not under any circumstance exceed 1,000,000,000 dirhams. In the event that this debt issue is not fully subscribed, the amount issued will be limited to the amount actually subscribed.

BANK OF AFRICA envisages issuing 10,000 perpetual subordinated notes, each with a nominal value of 100,000 dirhams. The overall amount issued will be 1,000,000,000 dirhams, broken down as follows:

Beyond the initial 5 years and for each successive 5-year period, the benchmark rate shall be calculated on the basis of the secondary market benchmark rate for 5-year Treasury bond yields as published by Bank Al-

This benchmark yield will be published 14 June 2024 by BANK OF AFRICA on its website and 14 June 2024 in a gazette containing legal notices.

For the first 5 years, the nominal interest rate will be based on the benchmark yield for 5-year Treasury bonds traded on the secondary market as published by Bank Al-Maghrib 13 June 2024, plus a risk premium of between 220 and 230 basis points.

Perpetual, with the possibility of early repayment from the 5th anniversary of the cum-coupon date, only at the request of the issuer, on condition that notice of at least five years is given and with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval.

Perpetual subordinated notes not listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, entirely in non-physical form and registered in a financial intermediary's account at Maroclear, the central securities depositary

Investment in perpetual subordinated notes includes clauses for writing down the securities' nominal value and cancelling interest payments, exposing investors to the risks outlined in Section IV of this part of the offer document.

This perpetual debt issue has no set maturity date but may be redeemed whenever the issuer chooses with Bank

The principal and interest relating to these securities constitute a subordinated obligation which ranks or will rank only above BANK OF AFRICA's equity securities. The attention of potential investors is also drawn to the fact that:

A perpetual subordinated note differs from a classic bond in terms of the rank of claims contractually defined by the subordination clause as well as it not having any maturity date. The effect of the subordination clause is, in the event of the issuer's liquidation, to subordinate the repayment of the note to that of all other obligations, including the fixed-maturity subordinated notes that have already been issued and those which might subsequently be issued.

The instruments give their owner a claim on the institution's residual assets which, in the event of liquidation and after paying all higher- ranking claims, is proportional to the instruments' issued amount. The said outstanding amount is neither set nor capped, except in the case of equity securities

The instruments make it possible to absorb the first and proportionally largest part of the losses as soon as they occur

The instruments are not subject to any contractual or other arrangement which would see these instruments' claims ranking raised in the event of insolvency or liquidation

The instruments do not benefit from any collateral provision or guarantee from any related party which would see these instruments' claims ranking raised

The instruments are subordinate to all other claims in the event of the institution's insolvency or liquidation

The instruments' principal may not be reduced or redeemed, except in the event of the institution's liquidation and only with Bank

The instruments are issued directly by the institution with the prior approval of its administrative body

BANK OF AFRICA is required to apply the provisos of Bank Al-Maghrib's Circular No. 14/G/2013 of 13 August 2013 as to how credit institutions should calculate regulatory capital, including Article 10 of the said circular which defines core capital instruments as being equity capital and any other item making up the share capital as well as a requirement to meet a certain number of criteria (listed below), primarily including the proviso which stipulates that dividend or similar distributions should only be made after all legal and contractual obligations have been met and payment in respect of senior equity instruments made, including the perpetual subordinated bonds referred to in this offer document. The criteria mentioned above include the following:

BANK OF AFRICA may decide, at its discretion and with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval, to cancel, entirely or partially, interest payments for an indefinite period of time and on a non-cumulative basis to fulfil its obligations (in particular following a request from Bank Al-Maghrib). Following this decision, all amounts of cancelled interest are no longer payable by the issuer or considered as accumulating or owing to holders of the perpetual subordinated notes issued by BANK OF AFRICA. Each cancellation decision will relate to the coupon for which payment was initially scheduled for the next anniversary.

Interest will be paid annually on the anniversary of the loan's cum-coupon date i.e. 24 June each year. Payment will be made on that day or the first business day after 24 June if the latter is not a business day. Interest on the perpetual subordinated notes will cease to accrue from the date that the capital is repaid by BANK OF AFRICA.

In the event that the benchmark yield for 5-year Treasury bonds is not directly observable on the curve, the benchmark yield will be determined by the linear interpolation method, using both the opening and the closing values of the note's entire 5-year maturity (actuarial basis).

To the resulting benchmark rate will be added a risk premium of between 220 and 230 basis points which will be set at the end of the subscription period. Noteholders will be informed of the rate by BANK OF AFRICA via the latter's website 5 business days prior to the anniversary on which the coupon is adjusted and on the same day that the benchmark rate is calculated.

Any early repayment (full or partial) will be made pro-rata to all tranches of the perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document on a straight-line basis over a minimum 5-year period. The perpetual noteholders will be informed of the early repayment via notices, as soon as the decision to

BANK OF AFRICA shall not be permitted to redeem the perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document within the initial 5 years from the cum- coupon date. Beyond this initial 5-year period, the capital may be entirely or partially redeemed at the borrower's request on condition that notice of at least five years is given and with Bank Al-Maghrib's approval.

Repayment of capital is subject to Bank Al-Maghrib's approval and will be carried out on a straight-line basis over a minimum 5-year period from the 5th year onwards (cf. 'Early repayment' clause).

Interest will be calculated on the basis of the most recent nominal amount as defined in the 'Loss absorption' clause or on the basis of the outstanding capital due, as defined in the 'Repayment of capital' clause.

In the event that there are other instruments with a coupon payment cancellation provision, the decision to cancel/increase the coupon payment will be made pro rata to the coupon amount across all these instruments.

Should it decide to increase the coupon payment, the issuer will be obliged to inform, within a period of no more than sixty calendar days prior to the payment date, all holders of perpetual subordinated notes issued by BANK OF AFRICA and the AMMC of this decision. The perpetual subordinated noteholders shall be informed by a notice published in a gazette containing legal notices.

BANK OF AFRICA may decide, at its discretion and with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval, to increase the coupon payment which, as a result, will be higher than the coupon amount determined on the basis of the below formula.

The distribution of interest may only be made out of distributable sources and shall not be linked to BANK OF AFRICA's creditworthiness.

In the event of ceasing to pay interest, the issuer shall be obliged to inform, within a period of no more than sixty calendar days prior to the payment date, the perpetual subordinated noteholders and the AMMC of this cancellation decision. The perpetual subordinated noteholders shall be informed by a notice published in a gazette containing legal notices specifying the amount of interest cancelled, the reasons for this decision to cancel an interest payment and the corrective measures that have been implemented.

The provisos governing core capital instruments do not provide for (i) preferential rights for dividend payments (ii) a cap or other restrictions on the maximum amount distributed, except in the case of equity securities (iii) the institution being obliged to make distributions to its holders

Dividend or similar distributions should only be made after all legal and contractual obligations have been met and payment made in respect of senior equity instruments. These distributions may only be made out of distributable sources. The level of distributions shall not be linked to the price at which the instruments were acquired on issue, except in the case of equity securities

The purchase of the instruments is not directly or indirectly financed by the institution

redeem early has been taken, with a reminder at least sixty calendar days prior to the date on which the repayment is to start. These notices will be published in a gazette containing legal notices and on the issuer's website, specifying the amount, duration and date on which the repayment is to start.

The issuer may not redeem (fully or partially) the perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document if their nominal value has been written down, in accordance with the 'Loss absorption' clause. In the event that the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, as defined by Bank Al-Maghrib, falls below 6.0% of risk-weighted assets on an individual or consolidated basis during the repayment period, then the repayment will be carried out on the basis of the securities' initial nominal value.

Any early repayment (fully or partially), arising prior to the anniversary, will be made on the basis of the outstanding capital due and the interest incurred at the repayment date.

BANK OF AFRICA shall not be permitted to repurchase the perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document if their nominal value has been written down in accordance with the 'Loss absorption' clause. The issuer shall be obliged to inform the AMMC and all perpetual subordinated noteholders subscribing to this issue of any possible repurchase procedure, which itself should be approved by Bank Al-Maghrib, via a notice published in a gazette containing legal notices, specifying the number of notes to be repurchased, the period and the repurchase price. BANK OF AFRICA will carry out the repurchase pro-rata to the sell orders received (in the event that the number of securities offered is higher than the number of securities to be repurchased). The repurchased notes will be cancelled.

In the event that a merger, demerger or partial contribution of BANK OF AFRICA's assets occurs during the loan's duration, resulting in a universal transfer of the assets to a separate legal entity, the rights and obligations in respect of the subordinated notes shall be automatically transferred to the legal entity substituting for BANK OF AFRICA's rights and obligations.

The repayment of the capital is, in the event of BANK OF AFRICA's liquidation, subordinate to all other claims (cf. 'Loan's ranking').

The securities shall be written down as soon as the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, as defined by Bank Al-Maghrib falls below 6.0% of risk-weighted assets on an individual or consolidated basis. The securities shall be written down1 by an amount that is equivalent to the difference between the theoretical Tier 1 core capital (CET12) required for a CET1 to risk-weighted assets ratio of 6% and actual Tier 1 core capital (after taking into account any tax-related effect).

The said write-down shall be carried out within a period of one calendar month from the date of realising that the 6% minimum ratio has not been complied with, on an individual or consolidated basis, by decreasing the nominal value

of the securities by an equivalent amount by up to a nominal value of 50

Loss absorption

dirhams (in accordance with Article 292 of Act No. 17-95 relating to public limited companies, as amended and completed).

Within 30 days following the end of each half-yearly period (date for drawing up the half-yearly financial statements and publishing capital adequacy ratios) at an extraordinary or intermediary date set by the regulatory authority, the issuer must check to see that the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, as defined by Bank Al-Maghrib, complies with the minimum 6.0% level of risk-weighted assets on an individual and consolidated basis.

BANK OF AFRICA shall publish its CET1 ratio on an individual and consolidated basis and its projections of this ratio for each half-yearly period on an 18- month horizon. The ratio, as defined by Bank Al-Maghrib, relating to the

1 A potential write-down of the securities' nominal value would enable BANK OF AFRICA to record an exceptional gain, resulting in a higher

level of net income and, in turn, increased shareholders' equity.

2 It is worth noting that BANK OF AFRICA's historical and projected prudential ratios (CET1, Tier 1 and capital adequacy ratios) are presented in its reference document.

