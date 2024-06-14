Summary prospectus
Bank Of Africa
Perpetual subordinated debt issue of up to MAD 1,000,000,000 with a loss absorption and
coupon payment cancellation provision
The prospectus approved by the AMMC comprises:
- The offer document
- BANK OF AFRICA's reference document for the 2023 financial year, registered by the AMMC 12 June 2024, reference number EN/EM/004/2024.
Maximum size
Maximum number of securities
Nominal value
Securities' tradability
Nominal interest rate
Risk premium
Repayment guarantee
Maturity
Allotment method
Tranche A
Tranche B
(adjustable every 5 years - unlisted)
(adjustable annually - unlisted)
MAD 1,000,000,000
10,000 perpetual subordinated notes
MAD 100,000
Over-the-counter (not traded on the Casablanca Stock Exchange)
Adjustable every 5 years
Adjustable annually
For an initial 5-year period, the nominal interest
For the first year, the nominal interest rate will
rate will be based on the 5-year rate, in turn based
be based on the full 52-week rate, in turn based
on the 5-year benchmark yield for Treasury bonds
on the benchmark yield for Treasury bonds
traded on the secondary market as published by
traded on the secondary market as published by
Bank Al-Maghrib 13 June 2024, plus a risk
Bank Al-Maghrib 13 June 2024, plus a risk
premium
premium
Between 220 and 230 basis points
Between 210 and 220 basis points
No specific guarantee is provided in respect of this issue
Perpetual, with the possibility of early repayment from the 5th anniversary of the cum-coupon date, and only at the issuer's request, on condition that notice of at least five years is given and with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval
French auction method with priority given to Tranche A (floating rate adjustable every 5 years) and
then Tranche B (rate adjustable annually)
Subscription period: 19-21 June 2024 inclusive
Only those qualified Moroccan investors listed in this offer document may subscribe for these notes and trade them on the
secondary market
Advisory institution
Book-runner
MOROCCAN CAPITAL MARKETS AUTHORITY'S VISA
In accordance with the provisions of the AMMC circular published in application of Article 5 of Act No. 44-12 relating to public offerings and information required of legal entities and organisations making a public offering, this prospectus has been approved by the AMMC 12 June, reference number VI/EM/017/2024.
This offer document forms only part of the prospectus approved by the AMMC. The latter comprises the following documents:
- This offer document
- BANK OF AFRICA's reference document for the 2023 financial year, registered by the AMMC. 12 June 2024, reference number EN/EM/004/2024.
Perpetual subordinated debt issue - Summary prospectus
WARNING
The Moroccan Capital Markets Authority (AMMC) has approved 12 June 2024 a prospectus, reference number VI/EM/017/2024, relating to the issue by BANK OF AFRICA of perpetual subordinated notes.
The AMMC-approved prospectus is available at any time at BANK OF AFRICA's head office, on the latter's website at www.ir-bankofafrica.maor from the Bank's advisory institution. It is also available for up to 48 hours from the financial institutions tasked with collecting orders.
The prospectus is available to the general public at the Casablanca Stock Exchange's head office and on the latter's website at www.casablanca-bourse.comas well as on the AMMC's website at www.ammc.ma.
This prospectus has been translated into English by Intelligent Lingua Limited for which the said translators and BANK OF AFRICA are jointly responsible. In the event of any discrepancy between the content of this prospectus and that of the AMMC-approved prospectus, the latter, approved by the AMMC, shall alone be deemed authoritative.
Perpetual subordinated debt issue - Summary prospectus
- PART I: Overview of BANK OF AFRICA's perpetual subordinated debt issue
- Offer structure
BANK OF AFRICA envisages issuing 10,000 perpetual subordinated notes, each with a nominal value of 100,000 dirhams. The overall amount issued will be 1,000,000,000 dirhams, broken down as follows:
- Tranche A, a perpetual note with no maturity date, 5-year adjustable rate, not listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, for up to 1,000,000,000 dirhams, the nominal value of each security being 100,000 dirhams
- Tranche B, a perpetual note with no maturity date, rate adjustable annually, not listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, for up to 1,000,000,000 dirhams, the nominal value of each security being 100,000 dirhams
The total amount allotted to both tranches must not under any circumstance exceed 1,000,000,000 dirhams. In the event that this debt issue is not fully subscribed, the amount issued will be limited to the amount actually subscribed.
- Transaction aims
The primary aim of this transaction is to:
- Support the Bank in implementing its financial strategy up to 2025 and ensure that it complies with regulatory requirements
- Finance the Bank's organic growth in Morocco and overseas
- Pre-emptchanges to regulatory requirements in those countries in which it has operations.
In accordance with Bank Al-Maghrib's Circular No. 14/G/2013, as amended and completed, as to how credit institutions should calculate regulatory capital, the funds raised from this transaction will be classified as additional Tier 1 capital.
Perpetual subordinated debt issue - Summary prospectus
- Information about BANK OF AFRICA's perpetual subordinated notes
Warning
A perpetual subordinated note differs from a classic bond in terms of the rank of claims contractually defined by the subordination clause as well as it not having any maturity date. The effect of the subordination clause is, in the event of the issuer's liquidation, to subordinate the repayment of the note to that of all other obligations, including the fixed-maturity subordinated notes that have already been issued and those which might subsequently be issued.
The principal and interest relating to these securities constitute a subordinated obligation which ranks or will rank only above BANK OF AFRICA's equity securities. The attention of potential investors is also drawn to the fact that:
- This perpetual debt issue has no set maturity date but may be redeemed whenever the issuer chooses with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval, which might in turn have an impact on the expected maturity and the conditions for reinvesting.
- Investment in perpetual subordinated notes includes clauses for writing down the securities' nominal value and cancelling interest payments, exposing investors to the risks outlined in Section IV of this part of the offer document.
1. Characteristics of Tranche A
Characteristics of Tranche A (Floating rate notes, rate adjustable every 5 years, not listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange)
Type of securities issued
Legal form
Maximum tranche size
Maximum number of securities issued
Nominal value
Issue price
Maturity
Subscription period
Cum-coupon date
Allotment method
Nominal interest rate
Perpetual subordinated notes not listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, entirely in non-physical form and registered in a financial intermediary's account at Maroclear, the central securities depositary
Notes in bearer form
MAD 1,000,000,000
10,000 subordinated notes
MAD 100,000
100% of the nominal value i.e. MAD 100,000
Perpetual, with the possibility of early repayment from the 5th anniversary of the cum-coupon date, only at the request of the issuer, on condition that notice of at least five years is given and with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval.
19-21 June 2024 inclusive
24 June 2024
French auction method with priority given to Tranche A (floating rate adjustable every 5 years), then Tranche B (rate adjustable annually)
Floating rate adjustable every 5 years
For the first 5 years, the nominal interest rate will be based on the benchmark yield for 5-year Treasury bonds traded on the secondary market as published by Bank Al-Maghrib 13 June 2024, plus a risk premium of between 220 and 230 basis points.
This benchmark yield will be published 14 June 2024 by BANK OF AFRICA on its website and 14 June 2024 in a gazette containing legal notices.
Beyond the initial 5 years and for each successive 5-year period, the benchmark rate shall be calculated on the basis of the secondary market benchmark rate for 5-year Treasury bond yields as published by Bank Al-
Perpetual subordinated debt issue - Summary prospectus
Risk premium
Interest
Maghrib, 5 business days prior to the coupon's latest anniversary for each 5- year period.
To the resulting benchmark rate will be added a risk premium of between 220 and 230 basis points which will be set at the end of the subscription period. Noteholders will be informed of the rate by BANK OF AFRICA via the latter's website 5 business days prior to the anniversary on which the coupon is adjusted and on the same day that the benchmark rate is calculated.
In the event that the benchmark yield for 5-year Treasury bonds is not directly observable on the curve, the benchmark yield will be determined by the linear interpolation method, using both the opening and the closing values of the note's entire 5-year maturity (actuarial basis).
Between 220 and 230 basis points
Interest will be paid annually on the anniversary of the loan's cum-coupon date i.e. 24 June each year. Payment will be made on that day or the first business day after 24 June if the latter is not a business day. Interest on the perpetual subordinated notes will cease to accrue from the date that the capital is repaid by BANK OF AFRICA.
BANK OF AFRICA may decide, at its discretion and with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval, to cancel, entirely or partially, interest payments for an indefinite period of time and on a non-cumulative basis to fulfil its obligations (in particular following a request from Bank Al-Maghrib). Following this decision, all amounts of cancelled interest are no longer payable by the issuer or considered as accumulating or owing to holders of the perpetual subordinated notes issued by BANK OF AFRICA. Each cancellation decision will relate to the coupon for which payment was initially scheduled for the next anniversary.
BANK OF AFRICA is required to apply the provisos of Bank Al-Maghrib's Circular No. 14/G/2013 of 13 August 2013 as to how credit institutions should calculate regulatory capital, including Article 10 of the said circular which defines core capital instruments as being equity capital and any other item making up the share capital as well as a requirement to meet a certain number of criteria (listed below), primarily including the proviso which stipulates that dividend or similar distributions should only be made after all legal and contractual obligations have been met and payment in respect of senior equity instruments made, including the perpetual subordinated bonds referred to in this offer document. The criteria mentioned above include the following:
- The instruments are issued directly by the institution with the prior approval of its administrative body
- The instruments are perpetual
- The instruments' principal may not be reduced or redeemed, except in the event of the institution's liquidation and only with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval
- The instruments are subordinate to all other claims in the event of the institution's insolvency or liquidation
- The instruments do not benefit from any collateral provision or guarantee from any related party which would see these instruments' claims ranking raised
- The instruments are not subject to any contractual or other arrangement which would see these instruments' claims ranking raised in the event of insolvency or liquidation
- The instruments make it possible to absorb the first and proportionally largest part of the losses as soon as they occur
- The instruments give their owner a claim on the institution's residual assets which, in the event of liquidation and after paying all higher- ranking claims, is proportional to the instruments' issued amount. The said outstanding amount is neither set nor capped, except in the case of equity securities
Perpetual subordinated debt issue - Summary prospectus
Repayment of capital
Early repayment
- The purchase of the instruments is not directly or indirectly financed by the institution
- Dividend or similar distributions should only be made after all legal and contractual obligations have been met and payment made in respect of senior equity instruments. These distributions may only be made out of distributable sources. The level of distributions shall not be linked to the price at which the instruments were acquired on issue, except in the case of equity securities
- The provisos governing core capital instruments do not provide for (i) preferential rights for dividend payments (ii) a cap or other restrictions on the maximum amount distributed, except in the case of equity securities (iii) the institution being obliged to make distributions to its holders
- Non-paymentof dividends does not constitute an event of default for the institution; and
- Cancellation of distributions does not impose any constraint on the institution.
In the event of ceasing to pay interest, the issuer shall be obliged to inform, within a period of no more than sixty calendar days prior to the payment date, the perpetual subordinated noteholders and the AMMC of this cancellation decision. The perpetual subordinated noteholders shall be informed by a notice published in a gazette containing legal notices specifying the amount of interest cancelled, the reasons for this decision to cancel an interest payment and the corrective measures that have been implemented.
The distribution of interest may only be made out of distributable sources and shall not be linked to BANK OF AFRICA's creditworthiness.
BANK OF AFRICA may decide, at its discretion and with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval, to increase the coupon payment which, as a result, will be higher than the coupon amount determined on the basis of the below formula.
Should it decide to increase the coupon payment, the issuer will be obliged to inform, within a period of no more than sixty calendar days prior to the payment date, all holders of perpetual subordinated notes issued by BANK OF AFRICA and the AMMC of this decision. The perpetual subordinated noteholders shall be informed by a notice published in a gazette containing legal notices.
In the event that there are other instruments with a coupon payment cancellation provision, the decision to cancel/increase the coupon payment will be made pro rata to the coupon amount across all these instruments.
Interest will be calculated as per the following formula:
[Nominal x nominal interest rate]
Interest will be calculated on the basis of the most recent nominal amount as defined in the 'Loss absorption' clause or on the basis of the outstanding capital due, as defined in the 'Repayment of capital' clause.
Repayment of capital is subject to Bank Al-Maghrib's approval and will be carried out on a straight-line basis over a minimum 5-year period from the 5th year onwards (cf. 'Early repayment' clause).
BANK OF AFRICA shall not be permitted to redeem the perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document within the initial 5 years from the cum- coupon date. Beyond this initial 5-year period, the capital may be entirely or partially redeemed at the borrower's request on condition that notice of at least five years is given and with Bank Al-Maghrib's approval.
Any early repayment (full or partial) will be made pro-rata to all tranches of the perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document on a straight-line basis over a minimum 5-year period. The perpetual noteholders will be informed of the early repayment via notices, as soon as the decision to
Perpetual subordinated debt issue - Summary prospectus
redeem early has been taken, with a reminder at least sixty calendar days prior to the date on which the repayment is to start. These notices will be published in a gazette containing legal notices and on the issuer's website, specifying the amount, duration and date on which the repayment is to start.
The issuer may not redeem (fully or partially) the perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document if their nominal value has been written down, in accordance with the 'Loss absorption' clause. In the event that the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, as defined by Bank Al-Maghrib, falls below 6.0% of risk-weighted assets on an individual or consolidated basis during the repayment period, then the repayment will be carried out on the basis of the securities' initial nominal value.
Any early repayment (fully or partially), arising prior to the anniversary, will be made on the basis of the outstanding capital due and the interest incurred at the repayment date.
BANK OF AFRICA shall not be permitted to repurchase the perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document if their nominal value has been written down in accordance with the 'Loss absorption' clause. The issuer shall be obliged to inform the AMMC and all perpetual subordinated noteholders subscribing to this issue of any possible repurchase procedure, which itself should be approved by Bank Al-Maghrib, via a notice published in a gazette containing legal notices, specifying the number of notes to be repurchased, the period and the repurchase price. BANK OF AFRICA will carry out the repurchase pro-rata to the sell orders received (in the event that the number of securities offered is higher than the number of securities to be repurchased). The repurchased notes will be cancelled.
In the event that a merger, demerger or partial contribution of BANK OF AFRICA's assets occurs during the loan's duration, resulting in a universal transfer of the assets to a separate legal entity, the rights and obligations in respect of the subordinated notes shall be automatically transferred to the legal entity substituting for BANK OF AFRICA's rights and obligations.
The repayment of the capital is, in the event of BANK OF AFRICA's liquidation, subordinate to all other claims (cf. 'Loan's ranking').
The securities shall be written down as soon as the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, as defined by Bank Al-Maghrib falls below 6.0% of risk-weighted assets on an individual or consolidated basis. The securities shall be written down1 by an amount that is equivalent to the difference between the theoretical Tier 1 core capital (CET12) required for a CET1 to risk-weighted assets ratio of 6% and actual Tier 1 core capital (after taking into account any tax-related effect).
The said write-down shall be carried out within a period of one calendar month from the date of realising that the 6% minimum ratio has not been complied with, on an individual or consolidated basis, by decreasing the nominal value
of the securities by an equivalent amount by up to a nominal value of 50
Loss absorption
dirhams (in accordance with Article 292 of Act No. 17-95 relating to public limited companies, as amended and completed).
Within 30 days following the end of each half-yearly period (date for drawing up the half-yearly financial statements and publishing capital adequacy ratios) at an extraordinary or intermediary date set by the regulatory authority, the issuer must check to see that the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, as defined by Bank Al-Maghrib, complies with the minimum 6.0% level of risk-weighted assets on an individual and consolidated basis.
BANK OF AFRICA shall publish its CET1 ratio on an individual and consolidated basis and its projections of this ratio for each half-yearly period on an 18- month horizon. The ratio, as defined by Bank Al-Maghrib, relating to the
1 A potential write-down of the securities' nominal value would enable BANK OF AFRICA to record an exceptional gain, resulting in a higher
level of net income and, in turn, increased shareholders' equity.
2 It is worth noting that BANK OF AFRICA's historical and projected prudential ratios (CET1, Tier 1 and capital adequacy ratios) are presented in its reference document.
Perpetual subordinated debt issue - Summary prospectus
Securities' tradability
Assimilation clauses
financial period in question and the Bank's projections of this ratio will be published on an individual and consolidated basis prior to end-April in respect of the annual financial statements and end-October in respect of the half- yearly financial statements in the context of BANK OF AFRICA publishing its Pillar III publications (consultable on its website). The AMMC will be concurrently informed of these ratios. The ratio will also be published in a gazette containing legal notices within thirty days following the occurrence of a material event which may impact the regulatory ratios. These publications will be conveyed to the noteholders' representative, acting on behalf of the holders of the perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document as well as to Bank Al-Maghrib and the AMMC. They must contain details about the prudential ratios (core capital or CET1 ratio and capital adequacy ratio), the composition of regulatory capital as well as a breakdown of risk-weighted assets.
In the event of non-compliance with the 6.0% minimum ratio, on an individual or consolidated basis, the issuer shall be obliged to immediately inform Bank Al-Maghrib and the AMMC and send the perpetual subordinated noteholders, within 5 business days from the time that non-compliance with the 6.0% minimum ratio, on an individual or consolidated basis, is noted, a notice published on its website and in a gazette containing legal notices, specifying the occurrence of an event triggering the loss absorption provision, the amount by which the securities' nominal value will be written down, the method used to calculate this amount, the corrective measures implemented and the date on which the write-down will take effect.
After any potential write-down of the securities' nominal value, if the issuer's financial situation requiring this write-down were to improve, BANK OF AFRICA may immediately trigger, with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval, the mechanism for appreciating, entirely or partially, the nominal value which had been written down. The issuer must inform the perpetual subordinated noteholders within one month by notice published on its website and in a gazette containing legal notices of the decision to appreciate the nominal value, the calculation method and the effective date of the said appreciation.
In the event that there are other instruments containing a loss absorption provision, the write-down/appreciation of the nominal value will be carried out pro-rata to all the other instruments whose trigger limit has been breached, based on the most recent nominal value preceding the date that the loss absorption provision was triggered.
Interest will be calculated on the basis of the most recent nominal value preceding the coupon payment date (taking into account write- down/appreciation to the nominal value).
The issuer must immediately inform the AMMC of any write-down or appreciation in the securities' nominal value.
Tradable over the counter.
The perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document may only be traded by the qualified investors listed in this offer document. Each qualified investor owning the perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document shall undertake to transfer the said notes only to other qualified investors listed in this offer document. Furthermore, custodians must not under any circumstance accept instructions for settlement and delivery of the perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document from investors other than the qualified investors listed in this offer document.
The perpetual subordinated notes referred to in this offer document will not be assimilated into subordinated notes previously issued. In the event that BANK OF AFRICA were to subsequently issue new securities with identical rights in every aspect to those of this issue, it may, without requiring the bearers' consent, and providing that the issue contracts so allowed, assimilate all the securities of the subsequent issues, thereby unifying all transactions as far as their management and trading are concerned.
Perpetual subordinated debt issue - Summary prospectus
Loan's ranking/Subordination
Repayment guarantee
Credit rating
Noteholders' representative
Governing law
Competent jurisdiction
The capital shall be subject to a subordination clause.
Applying this clause shall not in any way breach the legal rules relating to the accounting principles for appropriating losses, shareholders' obligations and subscribers' rights to obtain, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the contract, payment for its securities in capital and interest. In the event of BANK OF AFRICA's liquidation, this issue's perpetual subordinated securities will only be repaid after all preferred and common stockholders have been repaid. These perpetual subordinated securities will rank alongside all other subordinated loans that have already been or may subsequently be issued by BANK OF AFRICA both in Morocco and overseas. This repayment will be made on the basis of the lower of the following two amounts:
- The initial nominal value less any potential amounts previously repaid
- The amount available after reimbursement has been made to all preferred or common stockholders and holders of subordinated notes that have already been or may subsequently be issued by BANK OF AFRICA in Morocco or overseas.
These perpetual subordinated notes will rank pari passu with subordinated perpetual notes of the same type. It is worth recalling that BANK OF AFRICA carried out (i) in June 2017, a MAD 1,000,000,000 AT1 perpetual subordinated debt issue, (ii) in August 2021, a MAD 1,000,000,000 AT1 perpetual subordinated debt issue (iii) in December 2022, a MAD 500,000,000 AT1 perpetual subordinated debt issue (iv) in June 2023, a MAD 500,000,000 AT1 perpetual subordinated debt issue and (v) in November 2023, a MAD 500,000,000 AT1 perpetual subordinated debt issue.
No specific guarantee is provided under the terms of this issue.
BANK OF AFRICA has not solicited a credit rating for the issued securities.
A meeting of the Board of Directors 5 June 2024 appointed Mr Hamad Jouahri as the noteholders' interim representative. This decision shall take effect from the start of the subscription period. It is specifically stipulated that the aforementioned interim representative will be the same for Tranches A and B (perpetual subordinated notes), which are grouped together within the same and single entity.
In addition, the interim representative will convene a general meeting of the noteholders, within 6 months of the subscription period's closing date, to appoint a permanent representative, in accordance with the terms by which they are able to access and exercise their rights as well as any incompatibility provided for in Articles of 301(i) and 301(ii) of Act No. 17-95 relating to public limited companies, as amended and completed.
The Board of Directors, meeting 5 June 2024, set, as required, the interim representative's annual remuneration at 100,000 dirhams (inclusive of all taxes). The public will be informed of the representative's remuneration when the notice convening the general meeting of noteholders is published.
In accordance with Article 302 of the aforementioned Act, the noteholders' representative is entrusted with powers to carry out any necessary management-related actions on the noteholders' behalf and to protect their shared interests.
There are no shareholding or business ties between BANK OF AFRICA and Mr Hamad Jouahri.
Furthermore, Mr Jouahri also represents noteholders in respect of notes previously issued by BANK OF AFRICA between 2008 and 2023.
BANK OF AFRICA shall undertake to convey to the AMMC the minutes of the said meeting as soon as it is held.
Moroccan law
Casablanca Commercial Court
Perpetual subordinated debt issue - Summary prospectus
2. Characteristics of Tranche B
Characteristics of Tranche B (Floating rate notes, rate adjustable annually, no maturity date, not listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange)
Type of securities issued
Legal form
Maximum tranche size
Maximum number of securities issued
Nominal value
Issue price
Maturity
Subscription period
Cum-coupon date
Allotment method
Nominal interest rate
Calculation method
Risk premium
Date for determining the interest rate
Perpetual subordinated notes not listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, entirely in non-physical form and registered in a financial intermediary's account at Maroclear, the central securities depositary
Notes in bearer form
MAD 1,000,000,000
10,000 subordinated notes
MAD 100,000
100% of the nominal value i.e. MAD 100,000
Perpetual, with the possibility of early repayment from the 5th anniversary of the cum-coupon date, only at the request of the issuer, on condition that notice of at least five years is given and with Bank Al-Maghrib's prior approval.
19-21 June 2024 inclusive
24 June 2024
French auction method with priority given to Tranche A (floating rate adjustable every 5 years), then Tranche B (rate adjustable annually)
Rate adjustable annually
For the first year, the nominal interest rate will be the full 52-week money market rate based on the benchmark yield for Treasury bonds traded on the secondary market as published by Bank Al-Maghrib 13 June 2024, plus a risk premium of between 210 and 220 basis points.
This benchmark yield will be published 14 June 2024 by BANK OF AFRICA on its website and 14 June 2024 in a gazette containing legal notices.
At each anniversary, the benchmark yield will be the full 52-week money market rate based on the benchmark yield for Treasury bonds traded on the secondary market as published by Bank Al-Maghrib 5 business days prior to each anniversary.
To the resulting benchmark rate will be added a risk premium of between 210 and 220 basis points which will be set at the end of the subscription period. Noteholders will be informed of the rate by BANK OF AFRICA via the latter's website 5 business days prior to the anniversary on which the coupon is adjusted and on the same day that the benchmark rate is calculated.
In the event that the 52-week rate is not directly observable, BANK OF AFRICA will determine the benchmark yield by the linear interpolation method, using both the opening and the closing values of the note's entire 52-week maturity (monetary basis).
This linear interpolation will be arrived at by converting the rate immediately above that of the 52-week maturity (actuarial basis) into the equivalent money market rate.
The calculation formula is:
(((Actuarial rate + 1) ^ (k/exact number of days*))-1) x 360/k,
where k is the maturity of the actuarial rate requiring conversion.
*Exact number of days is 365 or 366 days
Between 210 et 220 basis points
The coupon will be revised annually on the anniversary of the loan's cum- coupon date i.e. 24 June each year.
