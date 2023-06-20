Advanced search
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
2023-06-20
28.67 USD   -1.80%
AT&T Expects to Add More Than 300,000 Postpaid Phone Subscribers in 2Q

06/20/2023 | 10:30am EDT
By Will Feuer


AT&T said it expects to add "slightly above" 300,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the second quarter as industry growth cools and competition heats up.

Speaking at a conference hosted by Bank of America, AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches issued the outlook for more than 300,000 additions, which is down from net additions of 424,000 in the first quarter and 813,000 additions in the second quarter of 2022.

Telecommunications investors closely watch postpaid phone connections to gauge the health of a cellphone carrier's main profit center.

AT&T attributed the slowdown to industry-wide factors, temporary pressure from competition and "deliberate decisions to not pursue business with an uneconomic return profile."

Cable companies have been offering lower-prices cellphone plans to lure subscribers away from the traditional cell carriers. Heightened competition has been pressuring companies to compete for new customers with lower pricing and heavier discounting.

AT&T, which has been spending billions on the buildout of its fiber-optic network, expects fiber net additions in the second quarter to be in the mid-200,000 range, Desroches said. The company said Americans are moving homes less often, weighing on new additions, a factor cited by many executives across the broadband industry.

Desroches reiterated the company's full-year guidance for free cash flow of at least $16 billion. He said the company expects to record $3.5 billion to $4.0 billion in free cash flow in the second quarter.

Shares of AT&T fell 1.3% to $15.86 in morning trading.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 1029ET

