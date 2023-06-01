Advanced search
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:52:04 2023-06-01 pm EDT
27.57 USD   -0.02%
02:33pBank of america ceo brian moynihan says u.s. consumer spending i…
RE
01:27pAthens airport shareholders clear way for 30% stake sale - source
RE
12:44pLightsource BP raises $460 million for solar projects in Louisiana, Indiana
RE
BANK OF AMERICA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SAYS U.S. CONSUMER SPENDING I…

06/01/2023 | 02:33pm EDT
BANK OF AMERICA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SAYS U.S. CONSUMER SPENDING IS SLOWING


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 101 B - -
Net income 2023 27 806 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,14x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 221 B 221 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 217 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 27,79 $
Average target price 35,86 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Frank P. Bramble Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.09%221 463
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.51%396 584
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%229 580
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 469
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.75%149 376
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.10%148 385
