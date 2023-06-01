Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nyse
Bank of America Corporation
News
Summary
BAC
US0605051046
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
(BAC)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02:52:04 2023-06-01 pm EDT
27.57
USD
-0.02%
02:33p
Bank of america ceo brian moynihan says u.s. consumer spending i…
RE
01:27p
Athens airport shareholders clear way for 30% stake sale - source
RE
12:44p
Lightsource BP raises $460 million for solar projects in Louisiana, Indiana
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
BANK OF AMERICA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SAYS U.S. CONSUMER SPENDING I…
06/01/2023 | 02:33pm EDT
BANK OF AMERICA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SAYS U.S. CONSUMER SPENDING IS SLOWING
© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
02:33p
Bank of america ceo brian moynihan says u.s. consumer spending i…
RE
01:27p
Athens airport shareholders clear way for 30% stake sale - source
RE
12:44p
Lightsource BP raises $460 million for solar projects in Louisiana, Indiana
RE
09:56a
EV maker Lucid to raise $3 billion, mainly from Saudi's PIF
RE
08:19a
Bank Of America : Factsheet
PU
04:28a
Morgan Stanley raises ConvaTec to 'overweight'
AN
06/01
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/31
U.S. banks sink on concerns about office real estate loans
RE
05/31
Bolsonaro ex-minister Guedes to launch green Brazil fund, sources say
RE
05/31
Bank of America says healthy consumers will buoy retail unit in 2nd qtr
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
04:28a
Morgan Stanley raises ConvaTec to 'overweight'
AN
05/19
RBC raises St James's Place to 'outperform'
AN
05/12
Evercore ISI Group Adjusts Price Target on Bank of America to $35 From $36, Keeps Outpe..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
101 B
-
-
Net income 2023
27 806 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
8,14x
Yield 2023
3,34%
Capitalization
221 B
221 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024
2,21x
Nbr of Employees
217 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
27,79 $
Average target price
35,86 $
Spread / Average Target
29,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick
Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Bhasin
Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland
Chief Administrative Officer
Frank P. Bramble
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-16.09%
221 463
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
2.51%
396 584
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
4.23%
229 580
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
2.45%
162 469
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-0.75%
149 376
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
8.10%
148 385
More Results
