    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:38 2022-09-21 pm EDT
33.93 USD   -0.72%
08:29aUniCredit focused on "internal delivery", open to M&A in all its markets
RE
06:27aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 21, 2022
MS
06:15aU.S. bank CEOs set for congressional grilling by Democrats and Republicans
RE
BANK OF AMERICA CEO MOYNIHAN SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT LONG-TERM COMP…

09/21/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
BANK OF AMERICA CEO MOYNIHAN SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT LONG-TERM COMPETITION FROM CHINESE BANKS


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93 685 M - -
Net income 2022 26 129 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 275 B 275 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 210 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Vice Chairman-Global Strategy
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.20%274 564
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%340 695
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.82%210 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.52%164 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%151 843
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-4.95%132 733