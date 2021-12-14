Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Bank of America Corporation
News
Summary
BAC
US0605051046
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
(BAC)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
12/14 03:33:33 pm
44.345
USD
+1.76%
03:10p
Bank of america ceo says "credit quality is very strong, especially on the consumer side"
RE
03:06p
Bank of america ceo brian moynihan says bank hasn't seen impact on consumer spending from omicron covid variant
RE
02:28p
Credit Suisse hires new global power and renewables head from BofA
RE
BANK OF AMERICA CEO SAYS "CREDIT QUALITY IS VERY STRONG, ESPECIALLY ON THE CONSUMER SIDE"
12/14/2021 | 03:10pm EST
© Reuters 2021
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
12/10
UBS Upgrades Bank of America to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts PT to $64 From $37
MT
12/06
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Bank of America PT to $49 From $42, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
11/23
Piper Sandler Adjusts Bank of America's Price Target to $53 From $50, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
89 285 M
-
-
Net income 2021
30 046 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
12,4x
Yield 2021
1,79%
Capitalization
357 B
357 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,83x
Nbr of Employees
209 000
Free-Float
99,8%
More Financials
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
43,58 $
Average target price
49,08 $
Spread / Average Target
12,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick
Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant
Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag
Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrea B. Smith
Chief Administrative Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
43.78%
356 662
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
25.77%
466 696
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-14.51%
244 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
16.38%
208 651
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
60.90%
193 620
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-10.19%
172 491
More Results
