Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BANK OF AMERICA CEO SAYS "CREDIT QUALITY IS VERY STRONG, ESPECIALLY ON THE CONSUMER SIDE"

12/14/2021 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANK OF AMERICA CEO SAYS "CREDIT QUALITY IS VERY STRONG, ESPECIALLY ON THE CONSUMER SIDE"


© Reuters 2021
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
03:10pBank of america ceo says "credit quality is very strong, especially on the consumer sid..
RE
03:06pBank of america ceo brian moynihan says bank hasn't seen impact on consumer spending fr..
RE
02:28pCredit Suisse hires new global power and renewables head from BofA
RE
01:48pBANK OF AMERICA : Financial Report
PU
09:08aBANK OF AMERICA : Donates $1 Million to CHKD's New Mental Health Hospital
PU
08:49aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : December 14, 2021
12/13Factbox-U.S. banks tighten COVID-19 precautions as Omicron variant spreads
RE
12/13FTSE 100 Closes Down as Potential Coronavirus Restrictions Spook Investors
DJ
12/13CHART OF THE DAY : More than half of YTD gain on NASDAQ is realized by 5 stocks
12/13FTSE Down, BOE Rates May Not Rise Enough to Keep Pound Supported
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89 285 M - -
Net income 2021 30 046 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 357 B 357 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 209 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 43,58 $
Average target price 49,08 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrea B. Smith Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION43.78%356 662
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.77%466 696
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%244 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.38%208 651
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.90%193 620
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.19%172 491