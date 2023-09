Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp:

* BANK OF AMERICA PRESIDENT REGIONAL BANKING ATHANASIA SAYS ON COMMERCIAL SIDE, WE'VE ADDED OVER 1100 NEW CLIENTS THIS YEAR

* BANK OF AMERICA PRESIDENT REGIONAL BANKING ATHANASIA SAYS OUR CLIENTS ARE STILL HOLDING VERSUS PRE PANDEMIC ABOUT 27% MORE CASH IN THEIR ACCOUNTS ON AVERAGE

* BANK OF AMERICA PRESIDENT REGIONAL BANKING ATHANASIA SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING AT ABOUT A 5% CLIP

* BANK OF AMERICA PRESIDENT REGIONAL BANKING ATHANASIA SAYS CREDIT QUALITY ON AVERAGE IS LOOKING REALLY GOOD

* BANK OF AMERICA CFO SAYS LOAN GROWTH IS DEFINITELY SLOWER, ESPECIALLY COMMERCIAL SIDE

* BANK OF AMERICA CFO SAYS BIG TWO DRIVERS IN THE QUARTER WILL BE THE MARKETS AND TRADING

* BOFA CFO SAYS INVESTMENT BANKING FEE POOL IS DOWN PROBABLY 30% TO 35%, PRETTY SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* BOFA CFO SAYS GLOBAL MARKETS' BUSINESS WILL BE UP VERSUS LAST YEAR AT LOW SINGLE DIGITS RATE