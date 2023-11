Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp:

* BANK OF AMERICA SAYS FOLLOWED ALL APPLICABLE LAWS IN INTERACTIONS WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S TREASURY DEPARTMENT AND LAW ENFORCEMENT

* BANK OF AMERICA SAYS INTERACTIONS BEGAN WHEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S TREASURY DEPARTMENT GATHERED BANKS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT ON JAN 15, 2021, SHARED INFORMATION REGARDING POTENTIAL CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

* BANK OF AMERICA SAYS HAVE COOPERATED WITH HOUSE COMMITTEE AS THEY EVALUATE WHETHER LAWS WE COMPILED WITH SHOULD BE CHANGED