Corporate Overview

Bank of America Corporation (together, with its consolidated subsidiaries, Bank of America, we, us or our) is a Delaware corporation, a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company. When used in this report, "Bank of America", "the Corporation" may refer to Bank of America Corporation individually, Bank of America Corporation and its subsidiaries or certain of Bank of America Corporation's subsidiaries or affiliates. Bank of America is one of the world's largest financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations and governments with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. Our principal executive offices are located in the Bank of America Corporate Center, 100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255.

Principles of Consolidation and Basis of Presentation

The Consolidated Financial Statements include the accounts of the Corporation and its majority-owned subsidiaries and those variable interest entities (VIEs) where the Corporation is the primary beneficiary. Intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated. Results of operations of acquired companies are included from the dates of acquisition, and for VIEs, from the dates that the Corporation became the primary beneficiary. Assets held in an agency or fiduciary capacity are not included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. The Corporation accounts for investments in companies for which it owns a voting interest and for which it has the ability to exercise significant influence over operating and financing decisions using the equity method of accounting. These investments, which include the Corporation's interests in affordable housing and renewable energy partnerships, are recorded in other assets. Equity method investments are subject to impairment testing, and the Corporation's proportionate share of income or loss is included in other income.

The preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect reported amounts and disclosures. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates and assumptions. For additional information, refer to Note 1 - Summary of Significant Accounting Principles in the December 31, 2023 Form 10-K.

These disclosures are required by regulatory capital rules set out by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (collectively, U.S. banking regulators) in alignment with the Basel 3 regulatory capital framework. These disclosures provide qualitative and quantitative information about regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets (RWA) for the Advanced approaches, and should be read in conjunction with our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies - FR Y-9C, the Market Risk Regulatory Report for Institutions Subject to the Market Risk Capital Rule - FFIEC 102 and the Regulatory Capital Reporting for Institutions Subject to the Advanced Capital Adequacy Framework ― FFIEC 101 for the period ended December 31, 2023.

The Corporation's Pillar 3 disclosures may include some financial information that has not been prepared under GAAP. Certain

