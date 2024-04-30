Russia/Ukraine conflict, the conflict in the Middle East, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical consequences), terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other matters.

Executive Summary

Business Overview

The Corporation is a Delaware corporation, a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company. When used in this report, "Bank of America," "the Corporation," "we," "us" and "our" may refer to Bank of America Corporation individually, Bank of America Corporation and its subsidiaries, or certain of Bank of America Corporation's subsidiaries or affiliates. Our principal executive offices are located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Through our various bank and nonbank subsidiaries throughout the U.S. and in international markets, we provide a diversified range of banking and nonbank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking and Global Markets, with the remaining operations recorded in All Other. We operate our banking activities primarily under the Bank of America, National Association (Bank of America, N.A. or BANA) charter. At March 31, 2024, the Corporation had $3.3 trillion in assets and a headcount of approximately 212,000 employees.

As of March 31, 2024, we served clients through operations across the U.S., its territories and more than 35 countries. Our retail banking footprint covers all major markets in the U.S., and we serve approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs, and leading digital banking platforms (www.bankofamerica.com) with approximately 47 million active users, including approximately 39 million active mobile users. We offer industry-leading support to approximately four million small business households. Our GWIM businesses, with client balances of $4.0 trillion, provide tailored solutions to meet client needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, trust and retirement products. We are a global leader in corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world.

