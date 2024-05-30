BANC OF AMERICA SECURITIES ASIA LIMITED
Audited Annual Financial Statements
for the year ended 31 December 2023
Banc of America Securities Asia Limited
Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
___________________________________________________________________________________________
The reports and statements set out below comprise the audited annual financial statements presented to the shareholder:
Contents
Page(s)
Directors' report
1 - 2
Independent auditor's report
3 - 4
Statement of comprehensive income
5
Statement of financial position
6
Statement of changes in equity
7
Statement of cash flows
8
Notes to the audited annual financial statements
9
- 43
Supplementary financial information
44
- 85
Banc of America Securities Asia Limited
Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
DIRECTORS' REPORT
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
The directors submit their report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
Principal activities
Banc of America Securities Asia Limited (the "Company") is a restricted licence bank regulated by Hong Kong Monetary Authority. It is also a registered institution with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.
The principal activities of the Company were trading in Fixed Income and Currency products.
The Company migrated its Fixed Income and Currency business to a fellow subsidiary of the Company, during the year ended 31 December 2023. This business was classified as discontinued operation. The Company is preparing the submission of all its application to HKMA for the revocation of the Company's authorization under the Banking Ordinance and cessation to carry on all regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance during the year ended 31 December 2023. The Company will continue its Treasury activities mainly related to deposit placements with banks.
Results and appropriations
The results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 are set out in the statement of comprehensive income on page 5.
An interim dividend was declared during the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: nil) as set out in note 21. The directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend.
Share capital movement issued in the year
Details of the movement in share capital during in the year ended 31 December 2023 are set out in note 19 to the financial statements.
Directors
The directors of the Company during the year and up to the date of this report were:
Anand, Puneet
Law, Pak Kin Patrick
Yee, Danny Ong
Song, Elaine
Appointed on 19 May 2023
Yacenda, Richard
Iyer, Krishna
Resigned on 19 May 2023
All the existing directors are expected to continue in office.
Directors' material interests in transactions, arrangements and contracts that are significant in relation to the Company's business
No transactions, arrangements and contracts of significance in relation to the Company's business to which the Company's fellow subsidiaries or holding companies was a party and in which a director of the Company had a material interest, whether directly or indirectly, subsisted at the end of the year or at any time during the year.
Directors' and chief executives' interests and/or short positions in the shares, underlying shares and debenture of the Company or any specified undertaking of the Company or any other associated corporation
Certain directors of the Company are entitled to Employee Stock Compensation. Other than as disclosed in note 10 to the financial statements, at no time during the year was the Company, its fellow subsidiaries, its holding companies or its other associated corporation a party to any arrangement to enable the directors and chief executives of the Company (including their spouse and children under 18 years of age) to hold any interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares in, or debentures of, the Company or its specified undertakings or other associated corporation.
1
Banc of America Securities Asia Limited
Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Member of Banc of America Securities Asia Limited (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
___________________________________________________________________
Opinion
What we have audited
The financial statements of Banc of America Securities Asia Limited (the "Company"), which are set out on pages 5 to 43, comprise:
- the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023;
- the statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;
- the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;
- the statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and
- the notes to the financial statements, comprising material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.
Our opinion
In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2023, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and have been properly prepared in compliance with the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing ("HKSAs") issued by the HKICPA. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Independence
We are independent of the Company in accordance with the HKICPA's Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants ("the Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code.
Other Information
The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the directors' report and the supplementary financial information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Directors for the Financial Statements
The directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.
3
Banc of America Securities Asia Limited
Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2023
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
Note
2023
2022
US$'000
US$'000
Continuing Operations
Interest income
763
1,266
Interest expense
(96,410)
(36,304)
Net interest expense
5
(95,647)
(35,038)
Fee and commission expense
6
(2)
(1)
Net operating loss
(95,649)
(35,039)
Operating expenses
8
(8,530)
(1,891)
Staff cost
9
(4,189)
(2,816)
Loss before income taxes
(108,368)
(39,746)
Income taxes
12
17,918
6,921
Loss from continuing operations
(90,450)
(32,825)
Profit from discontinued operation
7
144,329
59,456
Total comprehensive income for the financial year
53,879
26,631
Attributable to
Equity holder
53,879
26,631
5
Banc of America Securities Asia Limited
Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Beginning balance at 1 January 2022
Total comprehensive income for the year
Ending balance at 31 December 2022
Beginning balance at 1 January 2023
Transfer of share-based payment reserve to retained earnings
Reduction in share capital
Dividend paid
Total comprehensive income for the year
Ending balance at 31 December 2023
Share capital
Retained
Other reserves
Total
earnings
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
491,442
47,554
6,467
545,463
-
26,631
-
26,631
491,442
74,185
6,467
572,094
491,442
74,185
6,467
572,094
-
6,467
(6,467)
-
(475,811)
-
-
(475,811)
-
(74,189)
-
(74,189)
-
53,879
-
53,879
15,631
60,342
-
75,973
7
Banc of America Securities Asia Limited
Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2023
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
2023
2022
US$'000
US$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss before taxation from continuing operations
(108,368)
(39,746)
Profit before taxation from discontinued operation
172,850
74,878
Adjustments for:
Net interest expense
95,647
35,038
Net interest income on trading
(61,830)
(45,106)
Operating profit before movements in working capital
98,299
25,064
Interest received
90,637
33,051
Interest paid
(108,794)
(32,955)
Income taxes paid
(9,943)
(4,473)
Change in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
2,905,888
(1,860,305)
Change in derivative financial instruments
28,374
(16,961)
Change in deposit and balance from banks
(2,476,982)
1,819,971
Change in amount due from/to parent
(17,746)
5,123
Change in amount due from/to fellow subsidiaries
(29,157)
26,511
Change in other assets
1,280
(1,187)
Change in other liabilities
(146)
486
Net cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities
481,710
(5,675)
Cash flows from financing activities
Capital reduction
(475,811)
-
Dividend paid
(74,189)
-
Net cash outflow from financing activities
(550,000)
-
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(68,290)
(5,675)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
146,550
152,225
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year
78,260
146,550
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bank of America Corporation published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 13:51:08 UTC.