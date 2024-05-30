Banc of America Securities Asia Limited

Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors submit their report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Principal activities

Banc of America Securities Asia Limited (the "Company") is a restricted licence bank regulated by Hong Kong Monetary Authority. It is also a registered institution with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.

The principal activities of the Company were trading in Fixed Income and Currency products.

The Company migrated its Fixed Income and Currency business to a fellow subsidiary of the Company, during the year ended 31 December 2023. This business was classified as discontinued operation. The Company is preparing the submission of all its application to HKMA for the revocation of the Company's authorization under the Banking Ordinance and cessation to carry on all regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance during the year ended 31 December 2023. The Company will continue its Treasury activities mainly related to deposit placements with banks.

Results and appropriations

The results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 are set out in the statement of comprehensive income on page 5.

An interim dividend was declared during the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: nil) as set out in note 21. The directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend.

Share capital movement issued in the year

Details of the movement in share capital during in the year ended 31 December 2023 are set out in note 19 to the financial statements.

Directors

The directors of the Company during the year and up to the date of this report were:

Anand, Puneet Law, Pak Kin Patrick Yee, Danny Ong Song, Elaine Appointed on 19 May 2023 Yacenda, Richard Iyer, Krishna Resigned on 19 May 2023

All the existing directors are expected to continue in office.

Directors' material interests in transactions, arrangements and contracts that are significant in relation to the Company's business

No transactions, arrangements and contracts of significance in relation to the Company's business to which the Company's fellow subsidiaries or holding companies was a party and in which a director of the Company had a material interest, whether directly or indirectly, subsisted at the end of the year or at any time during the year.

Directors' and chief executives' interests and/or short positions in the shares, underlying shares and debenture of the Company or any specified undertaking of the Company or any other associated corporation

Certain directors of the Company are entitled to Employee Stock Compensation. Other than as disclosed in note 10 to the financial statements, at no time during the year was the Company, its fellow subsidiaries, its holding companies or its other associated corporation a party to any arrangement to enable the directors and chief executives of the Company (including their spouse and children under 18 years of age) to hold any interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares in, or debentures of, the Company or its specified undertakings or other associated corporation.