Important Presentation Information

The 2024 Dodd-Frank Act Annual Stress Test Results Disclosure (the "Stress Test Results") included herein has not been prepared under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Stress Test Results present certain forward-looking projected financial measures for Bank of America Corporation ("Bank of America", "BAC", or "the Company") and Bank of America, National Association ("BANA") under the hypothetical severely adverse economic and market scenario, and required assumptions described herein. The Stress Test Results are not forecasts of actual financial results for or the financial condition of BAC and BANA. Investors in securities issued by Bank of America or BANA should not rely on the Stress Test Results as being indicative of expected future results or as a measure of the solvency or actual financial performance or condition of BAC or BANA.

Bank of America's financial information, prepared under GAAP, and a discussion of the risks and important factors that could affect Bank of America's future business, results and financial condition are available in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Amounts presented are rounded to the nearest significant digit, as indicated or stated. Immaterial differences arising from the effect of rounding are not adjusted.

The stress testing of financial institutions conducted by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("FRB") is based on models and methodologies developed or employed by the FRB. The FRB does not disclose all details of its models and methodologies. Therefore, Bank of America may not be able to explain certain variances between the FRB's projections and Bank of America's Stress Test Results included herein.