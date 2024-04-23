BANK OF AMERICA EUROPE DAC

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

The directors present their Annual Report and the audited financial statements of Bank of America Europe Designated Activity Company ("BofA Europe", "the Company") for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Company is a registered bank in the Republic of Ireland which is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI") and supervised under the Single Supervisory Mechanism ("SSM") by the European Central Bank ("ECB"). The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America, National Association ("BANA") and the ultimate parent of the Company is Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) ("BAC"). Hereafter, "affiliate" means BAC or any of its subsidiaries. BAC together with its consolidated subsidiaries, form the "BAC Group" (or "Enterprise").

The Company is a designated activity company and is incorporated and domiciled in the Republic of Ireland, with branches operating in the United Kingdom ("UK"), Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, in addition to its Irish Head Office.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT

The directors are responsible for preparing the directors' report and the financial statements in accordance with Irish law and regulations.

Irish company law requires the directors to prepare the financial statements for each financial year. The directors have prepared the financial statements in accordance with the Companies Act 2014 and Financial Reporting Standard 101 "Reduced Disclosure Framework".

Under company law, the directors must not approve the financial statements unless satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities and financial position of the Company as at the financial end date, the profit or loss for that financial year and otherwise comply with the Companies Act 2014.

In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

state whether the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, identify those standards, and note the effect and the reasons for any material departure from those standards; and

prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for ensuring that the Company keeps adequate accounting records which correctly explain and record the transactions of the Company, enable at any time the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company to be determined with reasonable accuracy, enable them to ensure that the financial statements and directors' report comply with the Companies Act 2014 and enable the financial statements to be audited. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

Legislation in the Republic of Ireland governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The Company provides a range of financial services and forms part of BAC Group's Global Banking and Global Markets operations in the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. Clients principally include large multinational groups, financial institutions, governments and government entities. The Company has the ability to conduct business with international clients and to trade throughout the European Economic Area ("EEA") and other key markets within the EMEA region.