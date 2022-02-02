Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America : AU$2.5 Million to Support First Nations' Education-to-employment Pathways to in-demand Jobs

02/02/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Education-to-employment provider Generation Australia will embark on a three-year partnership with Bank of America to support First Nations Australians into in-demand roles as a result of a 2.5 million Australian dollar ($1.8 million) funding commitment from the bank.

Generation Australia builds demand-led education-to-employment programs to prepare, place and support motivated workers who have traditionally faced barriers to employment into growing roles and industries.

This grant is part of Bank of America's $1.25 billion, five-year global commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity for historically marginalised communities, including initiatives focused on health, jobs and reskilling, affordable housing, small business, and investments to address racial justice, advocacy and equality.

Between 2008 and 2018-19, the national First Nations employment rate was 49%, compared to that of non-First Nations Australians at 75%1. However, the low number of employed First Nations people in Australia is only part of the story, according to Generation Australia CEO Malcolm Kinns.

"First Nations Australians face significantly more barriers to access meaningful employment than the average Australian, and lack of cultural understanding or unsupportive work environments create further challenges in employment.

"With this funding and partnership with the Bank of America, we will work with First Nations people to ensure a community-led and participatory approach. We will further enhance and extend our education-to-employment programs to be relevant, appropriate, inclusive and accessible; to support more First Nations Australians into in-demand, career-launching jobs," says Malcolm Kinns, Chief Executive Officer, Generation Australia.

"We are actively working to bring more First Nations' perspectives into our organisation, to work alongside our First Nations Advisory Board and team members. New employees, partners and engagement with community will inform the design and delivery of our programs, as well as how we support individuals and employers," says Kinns.

In addition to the Australian partnership, the Bank of America is also supporting Generation globally in Italy, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

"Australia's workforce of the future will be an increasingly diverse one and it is crucial that we help to provide under-represented young adults with the skills needed to connect to in-demand careers. It's one way we're working to advance racial equality and economic opportunity in communities in Australia, and globally," said Joseph Fayyad, Australia CEO and country executive, Bank of America.

Brenz Saunders, board member at Tauondi Aboriginal College, has worked with Generation Australia to launch a junior web developer program to help support more First Nations people into the IT sector.

"As an example, First Nations representation in the IT sector in South Australia is effectively zero per cent. The Tauondi Aboriginal College program with Generation Australia launched in 2021 and is creating pathways for First Nations people into IT jobs,'' says Saunders, who is also a member of Generation Australia's First Nations Advisory Board.

"However, increasing job opportunities for First Nations Australians doesn't end with employment, it takes ongoing commitment to improving cultural understanding and accessibility to create equity, which is exactly how this funding from Bank of America will be used. Generation will be able to continue to scale-up their work, to remove barriers and support more First Nations Australians into in-demand jobs in growing sectors," concludes Saunders.

Generation Australia

Established in 2019, Generation Australia, part of the Generation program, is an independent non-profit organisation addressing the challenge of unemployment among those who are skilled and motivated to work. The organisation's training and employment program works closely with industry to prepare, place and support those overlooked by traditional hiring practices. Founded in 2015, more than 43,000 individuals globally have graduated from Generation programs, with 83 per cent securing employment within three months. The program is available in 14 countries, including Australia.

Bank of America

At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for news email alerts.

Reporters May Contact

Ryan Marnell, The IMPACT Agency (Generation Australia)
Phone: +61.4.3461.6894
ryan@impactagency.com.au

Lucia McCabe, The IMPACT Agency (Generation Australia)
Phone: +61.4.5070.6033
lucia@impactagency.com.au

Tracy Tong, Bank of America
Phone: +61.2.9225.6627
tracy.tong@bofa.com

1Closing the Gap Report, 2020

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
05:08pBANK OF AMERICA : AU$2.5 Million to Support First Nations' Education-to-employment Pathway..
PU
04:49pEnergy Up With Oil, Natural Gas -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:32pTech earnings help Wall St to fourth straight gain
RE
04:16pBank of America Declares First-Quarter 2022 Stock Dividends
PR
03:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil edges higher after OPEC+ keeps to steady supply bump, U.S..
RE
11:01aSolidarity Microfinance Receives $300,000 Grant From Bank of America
PR
02:00aTOO MUCH TOO SOON? MARKETS RETHINK 2 : Mike Dolan
RE
02/01Goldman Sachs leads U.S. banks in return to office
RE
01/31BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendment..
AQ
01/31Zoetis, IDEXX, Other Animal Health Stocks Under Pressure but Investor Interest Remains ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89 419 M - -
Net income 2021 30 064 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 379 B 379 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 208 248
Free-Float -
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 46,94 $
Average target price 51,43 $
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Consumer Real Estate & Community Banking
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.51%379 173
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.16%445 001
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 966
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.88%216 051
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 818
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.37%192 882