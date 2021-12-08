Bank of America : Andrea Smith Honored As 2021 Citizen of the Carolinas

Andrea B. Smith, a longtime member of Bank of America's executive management team, was honored Wednesday as the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance's 2021 Citizen of the Carolinas.

The Alliance's most prestigious award is given annually to a Carolinian who has made great strides in the betterment of the quality of life in the Charlotte region and the country through years of accomplishment in community leadership.

Smith has served as Bank of America's Chief Administrative Officer and is a member of the company's executive management team. She announced her plans in September to retire from the company at the end of 2021 and plans to expand her focus on philanthropic work to help increase economic opportunity in Charlotte. She is also leading the formation of, and plans to chair, a Bank of America alumni council to connect retirees and former employees to help them better serve communities across the globe.

"I am honored and humbled to receive the Citizen of the Carolinas award," Smith said. "It is a testament to the amazing people I have had the privilege of working with - at Bank of America, in the community and in the state for nearly 34 years. As I embark on the next phase of my life, I look forward to continuing the work to create opportunities for all to thrive."

As a trailblazer and champion for women in banking, Smith held a number of senior leadership positions for Bank of America, including head of Global Human Resources, where she transformed the bank's hiring, employee benefits, and diversity and inclusion efforts and subsequently Chief Administrative Officer.

"From volunteering her own time directly to leading our company's volunteer work to help advance economic opportunity across the region, Andrea's impact in the Carolinas has been profound," said Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America. "Andrea Smith is a fine example for other leaders, and all of us at Bank of America are proud to see her recognized with this honor."

Smith's contributions extend well outside the walls of Bank of America and deep into the Charlotte community. As co-chair of the Leading on Opportunity Council, she is helping create equal opportunity for all to address early childhood education, workforce development, affordable housing and family stability. Andrea and her husband, Sean, created a family foundation and endowed a scholarship that provides financial support to participants of the Carolina Youth Coalition.

"We are thrilled to have Andrea Smith as our 2021 Citizen of the Carolinas," said Carol Lovin, Chairman of the Board of the Alliance. "Andrea has provided decades of strong leadership in moving the needle for economic mobility and equity. Her diligent efforts and consistent commitment to support women- and minority-owned businesses and business leaders have helped allow more people in our community the opportunity to advance and thrive."

Smith graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in economics. She serves on the boards of numerous local and national nonprofit organizations, including the PGA of America and the Charlotte Sports Foundation. She has been recognized by American Banker for the past seven years as one of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and by Business North Carolina as one of the most influential business leaders in the state.

