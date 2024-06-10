CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced the following reporting dates for quarterly financial results. The results are scheduled to be announced each quarter by press release at approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time with investor calls at the times below (all times Eastern).

Fourth quarter 2024 – Thursday, January 16, 2025 ; 11 a.m. investor call.

; 11 a.m. investor call. First quarter 2025 – Tuesday, April 15, 2025 ; 8:30 a.m. investor call.

; 8:30 a.m. investor call. Second quarter 2025 – Wednesday, July 16, 2025 ; 8 a.m. investor call.

; 8 a.m. investor call. Third quarter 2025 – Wednesday, October 15, 2025 ; 8:30 a.m. investor call.

The press releases, live webcasts of the conference calls and related presentation materials will be made available at https://investor.bankofamerica.com. Replays and transcripts of the webcasted conference calls will be available after the event. Details on how to participate in the conference calls will be provided closer to the scheduled quarterly results dates.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters may contact:

Bill Halldin, Bank of America

Phone: 1.916.724.0093

william.halldin@bofa.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-announces-2025-financial-reporting-dates-302168205.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation