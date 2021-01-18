Bank of America : Announces ‘Masterpiece Moment' Video Series to Celebrate Museum Partners and Important Works of Art

Bank of America today announced the launch of 'Masterpiece Moment' - a new series of videos that showcase works of art in the collections of 25 museum partners across the United States. In today's increasingly digital environment, connecting individuals to arts and culture in a way that easily fits into their everyday lives has become more important than ever.

Every two weeks, beginning Monday, January 18, Bank of America will premiere a 5-7 minute video vignette from cultural institutions across the U.S. Videos feature the directors of each museum who help shine a light on a masterpiece within their institution's collection, while providing new insights to experience and appreciate the art. The videos will feature works of art from a diverse range of cultural traditions, perspectives and media.

'The private sector has an important role to play in keeping the arts thriving in our communities more so now than ever before, and Bank of America is finding new ways to stand by our museum partners,' said Rena DeSisto, global arts and culture executive for Bank of America. 'This program not only supports museums, but helps to virtually bring art to new audiences and further demonstrates the resiliency of art during this time.'

Bank of America's first Masterpiece Moment features Mark Bradford's 150 Portrait Tone (2017) and is hosted by Michael Govan, CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), a long-time partner of the bank.

Masterpiece Moment builds on Bank of America's commitment to being a leading corporate supporter of the arts, by helping them flourish at the local, national and global level through ongoing programs such as Museums On Us®, the Bank of America Art Conservation Program, Art in our Communities, and grants and sponsorships.

Masterpiece Moment participating museums include:

Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo, N.Y.

The Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago

The Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland

Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh

Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas

Denver Art Museum, Denver

The Detroit Institute of Art, Detroit

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, Charlotte, N.C.

Georgia O'Keefe, Santa Fe, N.M.

Heard Museum, Phoenix

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Hirshhorn Museum, Washington, D.C.

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston

Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

National Museum of the American Indian, Washington, D.C.

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Mo.

Pérez Art Museum, Miami

Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia

Rhode Island School of Design Museum, Providence, R.I.

The San Diego Museum of Art, San Diego

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, San Francisco

Seattle Art Museum, Seattle

The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York City

Masterpiece Moment is a key demonstration of Bank of America's arts support worldwide, and part of the company's environmental, social and governance commitment. Through Masterpiece Moment, the Bank of America Art Conservation Project, programs like Museums on Us®, loaning exhibitions through the Art in Our Communities program, and sponsorships and grants, we support a wide range of both local and world-class organizations. Our programs are designed to have a positive impact on economies and societies throughout the world, and shine a light on diverse cultural traditions. Through steadfast and strategic support, we have become one of the world's leading corporate supporters of the arts. To learn more about our arts and culture support and programs, please visit bankofamerica.com/arts.

At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).

