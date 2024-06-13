WORCESTER, MA - Today, Bank of America has named Michael Garand as president of Bank of America Worcester. As president, Garand will lead the Worcester market and will be responsible for connecting clients, teammates and communities to the bank's eight lines of businesses and the full power of Bank of America. Garand succeeds Ed Shea, who will be retiring later this month after 39 years of service, 18 of those as president of Worcester.

Garand has more than three decades of experience in financial services and joined Bank of America in 2007. In his new role, Garand will also lead the bank's work to grow market share and its efforts to deploy the company's resources in order to help advance economic mobility and build strong communities.

"During his more than 15-year career at Bank of America, Michael has established deep relationships with teammates, clients and the Worcester community," said Brian Moynihan, Bank of America chairman and chief executive officer. "Michael is perfectly positioned to build upon the legacy and impact that Ed established in his nearly four decades with Bank of America. I thank Ed for his leadership, and I wish him the very best with the next chapter in his life."

In addition to his responsibilities as president of Worcester, Garand is a managing director and private client advisor at Bank of America Private Bank, leading a local team of specialists and leveraging their skills and knowledge to help clients manage their wealth.

As a long-time Worcester resident, Garand is active in the community and demonstrates a strong commitment to Worcester. He is a board member of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he is an active member of the Worcester Estate and Business Planning Council and the Worcester Economic Club. He also serves on the committee for the Boy Scout Troop in Southborough. Garand has a bachelor's degree in business management from Providence College.

