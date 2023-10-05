This document contains certain Pillar 3 disclosures for the half year ended 30 June 2023 of BofA Securities Europe SA ("BofASE" or "the Company").

In accordance with Article 433a(2) of the EU's Capital Requirements Regulation ("CRR") as amended by the Capital Requirements Regulation 2 ("CRR2"), BofASE is required to disclose the key metrics referred to in Article 447 of CRR on a semi-annual basis. This document contains these disclosures, which includes information on capital adequacy, leverage and liquidity.

For further information on BofASE's risk management objectives and policies, please refer to BofASE SA's annual Pillar 3 disclosure for the year ended 31 December 2022 on Bank of America's corporate website:

http://investor.bankofamerica.com

BofASE is owned by NB Holdings Corporation (which holds 99.9% of BofASE) and Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C. (which holds 0.1% of BofASE), and its ultimate parent is Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or "the Enterprise"). BofASE's activities form part of BAC's Global Banking and Markets operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"), and serves as Bank of America's primary broker-dealer for clients in the European Economic Area ("EEA").

BofASE is a credit and investment institution domiciled in France and headquartered in Paris. BofASE is authorised and supervised by the ECB and the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution ("ACPR") and is regulated by the ACPR and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"). BofASE has the ability to trade throughout the EEA. BofASE's Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI") is 549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77.

As at 30 June 2023, BofASE was rated by Fitch Ratings, Inc ("Fitch") (AA / F1+) and Standard & Poor's ("S&P") (A+ / A-1).

The Basel Capital Accords provide a series of international standards for bank regulation commonly known as Basel I, Basel II, and, most recently, Basel III. Basel III was implemented in the EU through the Capital Requirements Directive ("CRD") and the Capital Requirements Regulation ("CRR"), as amended by the Capital Requirements Regulation 2 ("CRR 2"), (collectively known as the Capital Requirements Directive IV ("CRD IV") as amended by Capital Requirements Directive V ("CRD V")). The CRD IV requirements took effect from 1 January 2014. The CRR 2 entered into force in June 2019 (with most provisions effective from 28 June 2021), while CRD V was transposed into French law in line with the EU transposition deadline of 29 December 2020. As an amending regulation, the existing provisions of CRR apply unless they are amended by CRR 2.

This legislation consists of three pillars. Pillar 1 is defined as "Minimum Capital Requirement," Pillar 2 "Supervisory Review Process," and Pillar 3 "Market Discipline." The aim of Pillar 3 is to encourage market discipline by allowing market participants to access key pieces of information regarding the capital adequacy of institutions through a prescribed set of disclosure requirements.

The information contained in this Pillar 3 disclosure has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Part Eight of the CRR, on an individual basis, for the purpose of explaining the basis on which BofASE has prepared and disclosed certain information about the application of regulatory capital adequacy rules and concepts. It therefore does not constitute any form of financial statement on BofASE, or of the wider Enterprise, and as such, is not prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") or French Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("French GAAP"). Therefore the information is not directly comparable with the annual financial statements and the disclosure is not required to be audited by external auditors.

In addition, the report does not constitute any form of contemporary or forward looking record or opinion on the Company or the Enterprise. Although the Pillar 3 disclosure is intended to provide transparent information on a common basis, the information contained in this document may not be directly comparable with the information provided by other investment firms. Any financial information included herein is unaudited.

This Pillar 3 disclosure is published on BAC's corporate website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com.

