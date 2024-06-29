As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 28, 2024

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") periodically reviews the Board's and Corporation's governance documents, including the Corporation's Bylaws, as amended and restated on December 13, 2022 (the "Bylaws"). On June 26, 2024, the Board approved and adopted amendments to the Bylaws, which were effective as of the date approved by the Board.

The amendments to the Bylaws include the following:

  • Clarification that the Board is responsible for making a determination to hold a stockholders' meeting remotely as provided by the Delaware General Corporation Law (Article III. Stockholders, Section 3. Place of Meeting);
  • Clarification of the affirmative votes needed to approve matters requiring other than majority support (Article III. Stockholders, Section 9. Voting of Shares);
  • Revision to provisions describing how a presiding chair of a stockholders' meeting would be selected in the absence of the Chair of the Board (Article III. Stockholders, Section 11. Conduct of Meetings);
  • Revisions to certain procedural and disclosure requirements for stockholders proposing business or director nominations for consideration at the Corporation's annual or special meetings of stockholders, including to:
    • clarify the types of additional information the Corporation may request about proposed nominees; and
    • clarify the Board's responsibility for determining whether director nominations or business proposed to be brought before the meeting under Article III, Section 12 of the Bylaws were properly made (Article III. Stockholders, Section 12. Notice of Stockholder Business and Nominations, Subsections (c) and (g));
  • Revisions to the procedural and disclosure requirements for stockholders submitting director nominations for inclusion in the Corporation's proxy materials, including to clarify the scope of requests for additional information related to proxy access nominees and remove a tendered resignation provision related to proxy access nominees (Article IV.
    Board of Directors, Section 9. Inclusion of Director Nominations by Stockholders in the Corporation's Proxy Materials, Subsections (i) and (k)); and
  • Removal of certain references regarding the nature of Board determinations (Article III. Stockholders, Section 2.
    Special Meetings, Subsection (a); Article IV. Board of Directors, Section 9. Inclusion of Director Nominations by Stockholders in the Corporation's Proxy Materials, Subsection (f)).

The Bylaws' amendments also include certain technical and conforming revisions and clarifications. The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Bylaws of the Corporation, as Amended and Restated by the Board of Directors on June 26, 2024, a copy of which (marked to show changes from the Corporation's Bylaws, as amended and restated on

December 13, 2022) is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated in this Item 5.03 by reference.

Exhibit 3.1

Bank of America Corporation

BYLAWS

OF

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

As Amended and Restated by the Board of Directors

on June 26, 2024December 14, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ARTICLE I DEFINITIONS

1

Section 1.

Definitions

1

Section 2.

Cross-Referenceto the DGCL

3

ARTICLE II OFFICES

3

Section 1.

Principal Place of Business

3

Section 2.

Registered Office

3

Section 3.

Other Offices

3

ARTICLE III STOCKHOLDERS

4

Section 1.

Annual Meeting

4

Section 2.

Special Meetings

4

Section 3.

Place of Meeting

7

Section 4.

Notice to Stockholders

7

Section 5.

Fixing of Record Date

8

Section 6.

StockholdersList

9

Section 7.

Quorum

9

Section 8.

Proxies

9

Section 9.

Voting of Shares; Required Vote for Matters other than the Election

10

of Directors

.......................................................................................................................

Section 10.

Required Vote for Directors

11

Section 11.

Conduct of Meetings

11

Section 12.

Notice of Stockholder Business and Nominations

12

Section 13.

Inspectors of Election

20

ARTICLE IV BOARD OF DIRECTORS

20

Section 1.

General Powers

20

Section 2.

Number and Qualifications

20

Section 3.

Terms of Directors

20

Section 4.

Vacancies and Newly Created Directorships

21

Section 5.

Compensation

21

Section 6.

Committees

21

Section 7.

Chair of the Board

21

Section 8.

Lead Independent Director

21

Section 9.

Inclusion of Director Nominations by Stockholders in the

Corporation's Proxy Materials

22

ARTICLE V MEETINGS OF DIRECTORS

28 29

Section 1.

Regular Meetings

28 29

-i-

Section 2.

Special Meetings

29

Section 3.

Notice

29

Section 4.

Waiver of Notice

29 30

Section 5.

Quorum

29 30

Section 6.

Manner of Acting

30

Section 7.

Conduct of Meetings

30

Section 8.

Action Without a Meeting

30

Section 9.

Participation Other Than in Person

30

ARTICLE VI OFFICERS

30 31

Section 1.

Officers of the Corporation

31

Section 2.

Appointment and Term

31

Section 3.

Compensation

31

Section 4.

Resignation and Removal of Officers

31

Section 5.

Contract Rights of Officers

31 32

Section 6.

Chief Executive Officer

31 32

Section 7.

President

31 32

Section 8.

Secretary

32

Section 9.

Treasurer

32

ARTICLE VII SHARES AND THEIR TRANSFER

32

Section 1.

Shares

32

Section 2.

Stock Transfer Books and Transfer of Shares

32 33

Section 3.

Lost Certificates

33

Section 4.

Transfer Agent and Registrar; Regulations

33

ARTICLE VIII INDEMNIFICATION

33 34

Section 1.

Right to Indemnification

33 34

Section 2.

Right to Advancement of Expenses

34

Section 3.

Right of Indemnitee to Bring Suit

35

Section 4.

Non-Exclusivityof Rights

35

Section 5.

Insurance

35

Section 6.

Indemnification of Agents of the Corporation

35 36

Section 7.

Limitations on Indemnification

35 36

Section 8.

Severability

35 36

ARTICLE IX GENERAL PROVISIONS

36

Section 1.

Execution of Instruments

36

Section 2.

Voting of Ownership Interests

36

Section 3.

Distributions

36 37

Section 4.

Seal and Attestation

36 37

Section 5.

Amendments

36 37

-ii-

BYLAWS OF BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

ARTICLE I

DEFINITIONS

Section 1. Definitions. In these Bylaws, unless otherwise specifically provided:

  1. "Advancement of Expenses" has the meaning set forth in Section 2 of Article VIII of these Bylaws.
  2. "Affiliate" means any corporation, partnership, limited liability company, association, trust or other entity or organization that is Controlled By the Corporation.
  3. "Certificate of Incorporation" means the Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation, as amended and restated from time to time, including any certificates of designation filed with the Delaware Secretary of State setting forth the terms of preferred stock of the Corporation.
  4. "Chief Audit Executive" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article VI of
    these Bylaws.
  5. "Common Stock" means the common stock of the Corporation.
  6. "Controlled By" means possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction and management of the policies of an entity, whether through the ownership of over fifty (50) percent of the voting securities or other ownership interest, by contract or otherwise.
  7. "Corporation" means Bank of America Corporation, a Delaware corporation, and any successor thereto.
  8. "Delivery Date" has the meaning set forth in Section 2(c) of Article III of these
    Bylaws.
  9. "Designated Officers" has the meaning set forth in Section 2 of Article X of these
    Bylaws.
  10. "DGCL" means the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, as the same now exists or may hereafter be amended.
  11. "Eligible Stockholder" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(a) of Article IV of
    these Bylaws.
  12. "Emergency" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article X of these Bylaws.

1

  1. "Exchange Act" means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
  2. "Executive Officer" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article VI of these
    Bylaws.
  3. "Federal Reserve Board" has the meaning set forth in Section 12(c)(iii)(E) of Article III of these Bylaws.
  4. "Final Adjudication" has the meaning set forth in Section 2 of Article VIII of these
    Bylaws.
  5. "Final Proxy Access Nomination Date" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(b) of Article IV of these Bylaws.
  6. "Indemnitee" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article VIII of these
    Bylaws.
  7. "Lead Independent Director" means the independent director appointed by the independent members of the Board of Directors in accordance with Article IV, Section 8 of these Bylaws.
  8. "Meeting Record Date" has the meaning set forth in Section 2(d) of Article III of
    these Bylaws.
  9. "Notice of Proxy Access Nomination" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(b) of Article IV of these Bylaws.
  10. "NYSE" has the meaning set forth in Section 9 of Article III of these Bylaws.
  11. "Officer" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article VI of these Bylaws.
  12. "OCC" has the meaning set forth in Section 12(c)(iii)(E) of Article III of these
    Bylaws.
  13. "Permitted Number" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(d) of Article IV of
    these Bylaws.
  14. "Proceeding" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article VIII of these
    Bylaws.
  1. "Qualifying Fund" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(e) of Article IV of these
    Bylaws.
  2. "Required Shares" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(e) of Article IV of these
    Bylaws.
  3. "Requisite Percent" has the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(i) of Article III of these
    Bylaws.

2

