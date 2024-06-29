As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 28, 2024
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):
June 26, 2024
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
1-6523
56-0906609
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
100 North Tryon Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28255
(Address of principal executive offices)
(704) 386-5681
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
- Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
- Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
- Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
- Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
☐
☐
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") periodically reviews the Board's and Corporation's governance documents, including the Corporation's Bylaws, as amended and restated on December 13, 2022 (the "Bylaws"). On June 26, 2024, the Board approved and adopted amendments to the Bylaws, which were effective as of the date approved by the Board.
The amendments to the Bylaws include the following:
- Clarification that the Board is responsible for making a determination to hold a stockholders' meeting remotely as provided by the Delaware General Corporation Law (Article III. Stockholders, Section 3. Place of Meeting);
- Clarification of the affirmative votes needed to approve matters requiring other than majority support (Article III. Stockholders, Section 9. Voting of Shares);
- Revision to provisions describing how a presiding chair of a stockholders' meeting would be selected in the absence of the Chair of the Board (Article III. Stockholders, Section 11. Conduct of Meetings);
- Revisions to certain procedural and disclosure requirements for stockholders proposing business or director nominations for consideration at the Corporation's annual or special meetings of stockholders, including to:
- clarify the types of additional information the Corporation may request about proposed nominees; and
- clarify the Board's responsibility for determining whether director nominations or business proposed to be brought before the meeting under Article III, Section 12 of the Bylaws were properly made (Article III. Stockholders, Section 12. Notice of Stockholder Business and Nominations, Subsections (c) and (g));
- Revisions to the procedural and disclosure requirements for stockholders submitting director nominations for inclusion in the Corporation's proxy materials, including to clarify the scope of requests for additional information related to proxy access nominees and remove a tendered resignation provision related to proxy access nominees (Article IV.
Board of Directors, Section 9. Inclusion of Director Nominations by Stockholders in the Corporation's Proxy Materials, Subsections (i) and (k)); and
-
Removal of certain references regarding the nature of Board determinations (Article III. Stockholders, Section 2.
Special Meetings, Subsection (a); Article IV. Board of Directors, Section 9. Inclusion of Director Nominations by Stockholders in the Corporation's Proxy Materials, Subsection (f)).
The Bylaws' amendments also include certain technical and conforming revisions and clarifications. The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Bylaws of the Corporation, as Amended and Restated by the Board of Directors on June 26, 2024, a copy of which (marked to show changes from the Corporation's Bylaws, as amended and restated on
December 13, 2022) is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated in this Item 5.03 by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
The following exhibits are filed herewith.
EXHIBIT NO.
DESCRIPTION OF EXHIBIT
3.1 Bylaws of Bank of America Corporation, As Amended and Restated by the Board of Directors on June 26, 2024
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded in the cover page formatted in Inline XBRL)
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Corporation has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
By:
/s/ Ross E. Jeffries, Jr.
Ross E. Jeffries, Jr.
Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Dated: June 28, 2024
Exhibit 3.1
Bank of America Corporation
BYLAWS
OF
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
As Amended and Restated by the Board of Directors
on June 26, 2024December 14, 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1
1
3
3
3
3
3
4
4
4
7
7
8
StockholdersList
9
9
9
Voting of Shares; Required Vote for Matters other than the Election
10
of Directors
.......................................................................................................................
11
11
12
20
20
20
20
20
21
21
21
21
21
22
28 29
28 29
-i-
29
29
29 30
29 30
30
30
30
30
30 31
31
31
31
31
31 32
31 32
31 32
32
32
32
32
32 33
33
33
33 34
33 34
34
35
35
35
35 36
35 36
35 36
36
36
36
36 37
36 37
36 37
-ii-
37
37 38
37 38
38
38
38
38 39
38 39
38 39
-iii-
BYLAWS OF BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
ARTICLE I
DEFINITIONS
Section 1. Definitions. In these Bylaws, unless otherwise specifically provided:
- "Advancement of Expenses" has the meaning set forth in Section 2 of Article VIII of these Bylaws.
- "Affiliate" means any corporation, partnership, limited liability company, association, trust or other entity or organization that is Controlled By the Corporation.
- "Certificate of Incorporation" means the Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation, as amended and restated from time to time, including any certificates of designation filed with the Delaware Secretary of State setting forth the terms of preferred stock of the Corporation.
-
"Chief Audit Executive" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article VI of
these Bylaws.
- "Common Stock" means the common stock of the Corporation.
- "Controlled By" means possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction and management of the policies of an entity, whether through the ownership of over fifty (50) percent of the voting securities or other ownership interest, by contract or otherwise.
- "Corporation" means Bank of America Corporation, a Delaware corporation, and any successor thereto.
-
"Delivery Date" has the meaning set forth in Section 2(c) of Article III of these
Bylaws.
- "Designated Officers" has the meaning set forth in Section 2 of Article X of these
Bylaws.
- "DGCL" means the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, as the same now exists or may hereafter be amended.
-
"Eligible Stockholder" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(a) of Article IV of
these Bylaws.
- "Emergency" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article X of these Bylaws.
1
- "Exchange Act" means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
-
"Executive Officer" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article VI of these
Bylaws.
- "Federal Reserve Board" has the meaning set forth in Section 12(c)(iii)(E) of Article III of these Bylaws.
-
"Final Adjudication" has the meaning set forth in Section 2 of Article VIII of these
Bylaws.
- "Final Proxy Access Nomination Date" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(b) of Article IV of these Bylaws.
-
"Indemnitee" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article VIII of these
Bylaws.
- "Lead Independent Director" means the independent director appointed by the independent members of the Board of Directors in accordance with Article IV, Section 8 of these Bylaws.
-
"Meeting Record Date" has the meaning set forth in Section 2(d) of Article III of
these Bylaws.
- "Notice of Proxy Access Nomination" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(b) of Article IV of these Bylaws.
- "NYSE" has the meaning set forth in Section 9 of Article III of these Bylaws.
- "Officer" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article VI of these Bylaws.
-
"OCC" has the meaning set forth in Section 12(c)(iii)(E) of Article III of these
Bylaws.
- "Permitted Number" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(d) of Article IV of
these Bylaws.
- "Proceeding" has the meaning set forth in Section 1 of Article VIII of these
Bylaws.
- "Qualifying Fund" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(e) of Article IV of these
Bylaws.
- "Required Shares" has the meaning set forth in Section 9(e) of Article IV of these
Bylaws.
- "Requisite Percent" has the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(i) of Article III of these
Bylaws.
2
