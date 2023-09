NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has won the near-term battle against inflation, but interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer, Bank of America's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Consumer spending growth has slowed down from a year earlier, but the economy will avoid a recession, Brian Moynihan told the Economic Club of New York. (Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar, Editing by Franklin Paul)