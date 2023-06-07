Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-07 pm EDT
29.48 USD   +0.86%
05:18pBank of America CEO says higher capital ratios would hurt lending capacity
RE
01:55pJefferies hires top Bank of America software banker -sources
RE
08:23aBaylin Technologies Receives Over C$860,000 in Purchase Orders for Three NFL Stadiums and One MLB Stadium
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America CEO says higher capital ratios would hurt lending capacity

06/07/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp CEO Brian Moynihan said on Wednesday that an increase in capital ratios for banks will lead to lower lending capacity for lenders.

"If our capital ratios go up by 100 basis points, simply put we can't make $150 billion of loans," he told a conference organized by Bloomberg.

U.S. banks could face capital hikes of as much as 20% under new rules being prepared by U.S. regulators as part of a global effort to harmonize capital requirements, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

U.S. regulators, led by the Federal Reserve, are expected to unveil the proposed tougher requirements by the end of this month, according to this source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Davide Barbuscia, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
05:18pBank of America CEO says higher capital ratios would hurt lending capacity
RE
01:55pJefferies hires top Bank of America software banker -sources
RE
08:23aBaylin Technologies Receives Over C$860,000 in Purchase Orders for Three NFL Stadiums a..
MT
06/06GitLab soars on plan for new AI-powered product
RE
06/06U.S. regulators issue final guidelines to banks for third-party risk management
RE
06/06Stocks edge up as Aussie hike provides rates reminder
RE
06/06US bank stocks rebound, regional banking index hits near 7-week high
RE
06/06$500B Lawsuit Over Failed Commander's Sale
AQ
06/06U.S. banks' growing reliance on chatbots to handle customer service tasks worries consu..
AQ
06/06Banks' growing reliance on chatbots to handle customer service tasks worries consumer w..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 101 B - -
Net income 2023 27 806 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,56x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 233 B 233 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 217 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 29,23 $
Average target price 35,53 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Frank P. Bramble Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%232 938
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.89%407 192
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 044
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%164 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.07%154 817
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.21%151 465
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer