Bank of America CEO says higher capital ratios would hurt lending capacity

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp
CEO Brian Moynihan said on Wednesday that an increase in
capital ratios for banks will lead to lower lending capacity for
lenders.
"If our capital ratios go up by 100 basis points, simply
put we can't make $150 billion of loans," he told a conference
organized by Bloomberg.
U.S. banks could face capital hikes of as much as 20% under
new rules being prepared by U.S. regulators as part of a global
effort to harmonize capital requirements, a person familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Monday.
U.S. regulators, led by the Federal Reserve, are expected to
unveil the proposed tougher requirements by the end of this
month, according to this source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
