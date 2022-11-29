Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:16 2022-11-29 am EST
36.91 USD   +0.12%
09:09aBank Of America : CEO to Participate at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
PU
08:35aTPG carbon credit company Rubicon Carbon raising $1 billion
RE
08:29aBofA CEO sees two-year housing slowdown as U.S. rates rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Bank of America : CEO to Participate at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

11/29/2022 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of America Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan will participate at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:20 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of this event will be accessible through the Bank of America Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com. A replay will also be available.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for news email alerts.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 14:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
09:09aBank Of America : CEO to Participate at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Confe..
PU
08:35aTPG carbon credit company Rubicon Carbon raising $1 billion
RE
08:29aBofA CEO sees two-year housing slowdown as U.S. rates rise
RE
08:20aTPG Reportedly Allocating $300 Million Toward Setting Up New Carbon-Credit Business; Hi..
MT
07:18aBofA CEO Moynihan Sees Two Years Of Slower Mortgage Activity
RE
07:14aBank of america ceo brian moynihan sees 2 years of slower mortga…
RE
06:03aChina lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
RE
04:36aChina stocks, yuan jump as hopes of reopening rekindle risk appetite
RE
11/28Financials Down amid Chinese Protests -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11/28Consumer Cos Stem Losses on Strong Weekend Sales - Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 94 996 M - -
Net income 2022 26 231 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 296 B 296 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 213 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 36,86 $
Average target price 41,59 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Frick Bob ice Chair of the Board & Chief Financial Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Vice Chairman-Global Strategy
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%295 707
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%394 076
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.09%200 564
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.08%179 017
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 450
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-0.77%137 303