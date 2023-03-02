Bank of America : December 31, 2022 - Audited

Report of Independent Auditors

To the Board of Directors and Management of Merrill Lynch Capital Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries:

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial condition of Merrill Lynch Capital Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2022, including the related notes (referred to as the "consolidated statement of financial condition").

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated statement of financial condition presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audit. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated statement of financial condition in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated statement of financial condition that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated statement of financial condition, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date the statement of financial condition is available to be issued.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated statement of financial condition as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with US GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the

