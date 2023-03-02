Advanced search
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17:30 2023-03-02 pm EST
33.50 USD   -1.25%
Bank of America : December 31, 2022 - Audited

03/02/2023 | 02:22pm EST
Merrill Lynch Capital Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition and Supplemental Schedule

December 31, 2022

Filed pursuant to CFTC Regulation 23.105(i)(3) under the Commodity Exchange Act as a public document.

Page(s)

Independent Auditor's Report

3

Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

4-5

Notes to Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

6-25

Supplemental Schedule I

Unconsolidated Net Capital for Swap Dealers Pursuant to CFTC Regulations 23.101 under the CEA

26

Report of Independent Auditors

To the Board of Directors and Management of Merrill Lynch Capital Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries:

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial condition of Merrill Lynch Capital Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2022, including the related notes (referred to as the "consolidated statement of financial condition").

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated statement of financial condition presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audit. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated statement of financial condition in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated statement of financial condition that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated statement of financial condition, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date the statement of financial condition is available to be issued.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated statement of financial condition as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with US GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, 300 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017

T: (646) 471 3000, F: (646) 471 8320, www.pwc.com/us

aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated statement of financial condition.

In performing an audit in accordance with US GAAS, we:

  • Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated statement of financial condition, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated statement of financial condition.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated statement of financial condition.
  • Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.

We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.

Supplemental Information

Our audit was conducted for the purpose of forming an opinion on the consolidated statement of financial condition taken as a whole. The accompanying Unconsolidated Net Capital for Swap Dealers Pursuant to CFTC Regulations 23.101 under the CEA as of December 31, 2022 (referred to as the "supplemental information") is presented for purposes of additional analysis as required by Regulation 23.105 under the Commodity Exchange Act and is not a required part of the consolidated statement of financial condition. Such supplemental information is the responsibility of management and was derived from and relates directly to the underlying accounting and other records used to prepare the consolidated statement of financial condition. The supplemental information has been subjected to the auditing procedures applied in the audit of the consolidated statement of financial condition and certain additional procedures, including comparing and reconciling such information directly to the underlying accounting and other records used to prepare the consolidated statement of financial condition or to the consolidated statement of financial condition itself and other additional procedures, in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated statement of financial condition taken as a whole.

New York, New York

February 28, 2023

Merrill Lynch Capital Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

December 31, 2022

(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,228,062

Cash and securities deposited with clearing organizations

1,048,935

Receivables under resale agreements

3,539,141

Trading assets, at fair value

Corporate debt

111,223

Derivative contracts

672,597

Non-U.S. governments and agencies

692,639

1,476,459

Other receivables

Customers

148,810

Brokers and dealers

51,182

Income Taxes

37,519

Interest and other

101,420

338,931

Deferred tax assets

12,733

Total Assets

$

7,644,261

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

4

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 19:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
