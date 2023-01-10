Advanced search
Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for First Quarter 2023

01/10/2023 | 04:16pm EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock: 

Series of Preferred Stock


Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1


Record Date


Payment Date


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E


$0.31664


January 31


February 15


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F


$1,292.25000


February 28


March 15


Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G


$1,292.25000


February 28


March 15


Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X


$31.25


February 15


March 6


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1


$0.3429


February 15


February 28


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2


$0.34412


February 15


February 28


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4


$0.35051


February 15


February 28


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5


$0.33065


February 1


February 21


Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series AA


$30.50


March 1


March 17


Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD


$31.50


February 15


March 10


Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series FF


$29.375


March 1


March 15


6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG


$0.375


February 1


February 16


5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK


$0.3359375


March 1


March 27


5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL


$0.3125


March 1


March 17


4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ


$0.2656250


February 1


February 17


4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS


$0.2968750


February 1


February 17


1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone:  1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
william.halldin@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-for-first-quarter-2023-301718346.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
