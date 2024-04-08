CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock


Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1


Record Date


Payment Date


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series E


$0.36991


April 30


May 15


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series F


$1,531.00267


May 31


June 17


Adjustable Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series G


$1,531.00267


May 31


June 17


Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series U


$22.81552


May 15


June 3


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 1


$0.39684


May 15


May 28


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 2


$0.39059


May 15


May 28


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 4


$0.39684


May 15


May 28


Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 5


$0.37973


May 1


May 21


6.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series GG


$0.3750000


May 1


May 16


Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series JJ


$25.6250000


June 1


June 20


5.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series KK


$0.3359375


June 1


June 25


5.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series LL


$0.3125000


June 1


June 17


4.250% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series QQ


$0.2656250


May 1


May 17


4.750% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series SS


$0.2968750


May 1


May 17

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone:  1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters may contact:

Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
william.halldin@bofa.com

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series U and Series JJ for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

