CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.36991

April 30

May 15

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,531.00267

May 31

June 17

Adjustable Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series G

$1,531.00267

May 31

June 17

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series U

$22.81552

May 15

June 3

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.39684

May 15

May 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.39059

May 15

May 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.39684

May 15

May 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.37973

May 1

May 21

6.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.3750000

May 1

May 16

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series JJ

$25.6250000

June 1

June 20

5.375% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

June 1

June 25

5.000% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125000

June 1

June 17

4.250% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

May 1

May 17

4.750% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.2968750

May 1

May 17

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series U and Series JJ for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

