CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per Share
Record Date
Payment Date
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.36991
April 30
May 15
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$1,531.00267
May 31
June 17
Adjustable Rate Non-
$1,531.00267
May 31
June 17
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
$22.81552
May 15
June 3
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.39684
May 15
May 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.39059
May 15
May 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.39684
May 15
May 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.37973
May 1
May 21
6.000% Non-Cumulative
$0.3750000
May 1
May 16
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
$25.6250000
June 1
June 20
5.375% Non-Cumulative
$0.3359375
June 1
June 25
5.000% Non-Cumulative
$0.3125000
June 1
June 17
4.250% Non-Cumulative
$0.2656250
May 1
May 17
4.750% Non-Cumulative
$0.2968750
May 1
May 17
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com
Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com
Reporters may contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
william.halldin@bofa.com
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series U and Series JJ for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-for-second-quarter-2024-302110834.html
SOURCE Bank of America Corporation