CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock


Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1


Record Date


Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series E


$0.37912


July 31


August 15








Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series F


$1,533.54544


August 30


September 16








Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series G


$1,533.54544


August 30


September 16








Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series X


$31.25


August 15


September 5








Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 1


$0.39672


August 15


August 28








Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 2


$0.39915


August 15


August 28








Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 4


$0.40553


August 15


August 28








Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 5


$0.38892


August 1


August 21








Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series AA


$30.50


September 1


September 17








Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series DD


$31.50


August 15


September 10








Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series FF


$29.375


September 1


September 16








6.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series GG


$0.375


August 1


August 16








5.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series KK


$0.3359375


September 1


September 25








5.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series LL


$0.3125


September 1


September 17








4.250% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series QQ


$0.2656250


August 1


August 19








4.750% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series SS


$0.2968750


August 1


August 19

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

