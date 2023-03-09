Advanced search
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:31:48 2023-03-09 pm EST
30.65 USD   -5.88%
01:20pBank of America Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pBank of America names senior Europe TMT bankers in reshuffle - memo
RE
12:36pBank of america reshuffles tmt investment banking leadership tea…
RE
Bank of America Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2022 -- Data Talk

03/09/2023 | 01:20pm EST
Bank of America Corp (BAC) is currently at $30.83, down $1.73 or 5.31%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 12, 2022, when it closed at $29.86

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 7, 2022, when it fell 6.37%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 9.75% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Feb. 24, 2023, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 8, 2022, when it fell 10.09%

--Down 10.12% month-to-date

--Down 6.91% year-to-date

--Down 43.84% from its all-time closing high of $54.90 on Nov. 20, 2006

--Down 24.19% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2022), when it closed at $40.67

--Down 30.22% from its 52-week closing high of $44.18 on March 22, 2022

--Up 3.56% from its 52-week closing low of $29.77 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $30.77; lowest intraday level since Oct. 13, 2022, when it hit $29.31

--Down 5.5% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 6, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.99%

--Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 1:03:18 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1320ET

All news about BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
01:20pBank of America Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2022 -- ..
DJ
12:47pBank of America names senior Europe TMT bankers in reshuffle - memo
RE
12:36pBank of america reshuffles tmt investment banking leadership tea…
RE
12:34pBanks tumble as SVB ignites broader fears about the sector
RE
04:16aLiberum cuts National Express to 'sell'
AN
04:14aBank of America, Seneca Women launch Marketplace for Women Entrepreneurs
AQ
03:29aONE Gas Prices Offering of 2 Million Common Shares
MT
03/08ONE Gas Plans Common Stock Offering
MT
03/08The bfm fund receives equity investment from bank of america
PR
03/08Odeon Capital Downgrades Bank of America to Hold From Buy, Price Target is $35.20
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 27 385 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,44x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 261 B 261 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 217 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 32,56 $
Average target price 40,15 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Bhasin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Steve D. Boland Chief Administrative Officer
Frank P. Bramble Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.69%260 605
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.37%405 594
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%216 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.65%166 323
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 526
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC22.30%147 481