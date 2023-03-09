Bank of America Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2022 -- Data Talk

Bank of America Corp (BAC) is currently at $30.83, down $1.73 or 5.31%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 12, 2022, when it closed at $29.86

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 7, 2022, when it fell 6.37%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 9.75% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Feb. 24, 2023, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 8, 2022, when it fell 10.09%

--Down 10.12% month-to-date

--Down 6.91% year-to-date

--Down 43.84% from its all-time closing high of $54.90 on Nov. 20, 2006

--Down 24.19% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2022), when it closed at $40.67

--Down 30.22% from its 52-week closing high of $44.18 on March 22, 2022

--Up 3.56% from its 52-week closing low of $29.77 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $30.77; lowest intraday level since Oct. 13, 2022, when it hit $29.31

--Down 5.5% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 6, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.99%

--Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 1:03:18 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1320ET