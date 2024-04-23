Bank of America Reports Q1-24 Net Income of $6.7 Billion, EPS of $0.76 Revenue of $25.8 Billion,1 Including Net Interest Income of $14.0 Billion

Sales and trading revenue up less than 1% to $5.1 billion, including net debit valuation adjustment (DVA) losses of $85 million; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) revenue down 6% to $3.2 billion, and Equities revenue up 14% to $1.9 billion

Added over 7,300 net new relationships across Merrill and Private Bank

Client balances of nearly $4 trillion, up 13%, driven by higher market valuations and positive net client flows

Return on average common shareholders' equity (ROE) ratio of 9.4%; return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) ratio of 12.7%;

Book value per common share rose 7% to $33.71; tangible book value per common share rose 9% to $24.79

Average loans and leases of $1.05 trillion were up 1% vs.

Provision for credit losses of $1.3 billion, up from $1.1 billion in

Revenue, net of interest expense, of $25.8 billion decreased $440 million, or 2%, including higher investment banking and asset management fees, as well as sales and trading revenue, and lower net interest income (NII)

Adjusted net income of $7.2 billion (excluding FDIC special assessment), or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.83

Net income of $6.7 billion, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $8.2 billion, or $0.94 per diluted share in

From Chair and CEO Brian Moynihan:

"We reported a strong quarter as our businesses performed well, adding clients and deepening relationships. We reached 36.9 million consumer checking accounts, with 21 consecutive quarters of net checking account growth. Our Wealth Management team generated record revenue, with record client balances, and investment banking rebounded. Bank of America's sales and trading businesses continued their strong 2023 momentum this quarter, reporting the best first quarter in over a decade. Continued strong earnings and strong expense management both position our company to continue to drive our market leading positions across our businesses."

See pages 10 and 11 for endnotes. Amounts may not total due to rounding.

Revenue, net of interest expense.

Adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted ROE, and adjusted ROTCE represent non-GAAP financial measures. For more information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see Endnote A on page 10. Q1-24 adjusted noninterest expense of $16.5B is calculated as reported noninterest expense of $17.2B, less the FDIC special assessment of $0.7B.

Financial Highlights and Business Segment Highlights are compared to the year-ago quarter unless noted. Loan and deposit balances are shown on an average basis unless noted.

4 The Corporation reports the results of operations of its four business segments and All Other on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis.

Represents the percentage of consumer checking accounts that are estimated to be the customer's primary account based on multiple relationship factors (e.g., linked to their direct deposit).

6 Source: Dealogic as of March 31, 2024.

7 Preliminary as of March 31, 2024.