"Our focus remains on growing our businesses organically by deepening existing client relationships, establishing new relationships, and driving operating leverage. We did that again in the second quarter, producing our eighth consecutive quarter of operating leverage. We delivered strong top line and bottom line growth with net income growing 19 percent from Q2-22.

"Asset quality and the overall health of the U.S. consumer remained strong. Total loss rates remained below pre-pandemic levels. Our balance sheet remained strong with $190 billion of regulatory capital and a CET1 ratio nearly 120 basis points above our current minimum requirements. Capital strength allowed us to return more than $2.3 billion to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases, and we announced our plan to increase our quarterly common stock dividend by 9 percent in Q3-23, subject to approval by our Board of Directors. These results demonstrate the steadfast value of our responsible growth strategy."

Three Months Ended ($ in billions, except per share data) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Total revenue, net of interest expense $25.2 $26.3 $22.7 Provision for credit losses 1.1 0.9 0.5 Noninterest expense 16.0 16.2 15.3 Pretax income 8.0 9.1 6.9 Pretax, pre-provision income1(H) 9.2 10.0 7.4 Income tax expense 0.6 0.9 0.6 Net income 7.4 8.2 6.2 Diluted earnings per share $0.88 $0.94 $0.73

