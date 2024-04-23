Introduction

The following remuneration disclosure sets forth a summary of the remuneration principles and programmes executed by Bank of America Europe Designated Activity Company ("BofA Europe"), including its branches, as at 31 December 2023. Additionally, the disclosure sets forth information regarding the remuneration of staff identified as Material Risk Takers ("MRTs") for BofA Europe, taking into account the qualitative and quantitative criteria to identify categories of staff whose professional activities may have a material impact on an institution's risk profile contained in Capital Requirement Directive 2019/878/EU ("CRD V") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2021/923 (the "RTS").

This document therefore incorporates the qualitative disclosure requirements under Article 450(1) and 450(2) of the Capital Requirements Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, as amended, including by Directive (EU) No 2019/876 - the "CRR II") and the quantitative disclosure requirements under paragraphs (g) to (i) of Article 450(1) of the CRR II and the implementation of technical standards for both qualitative and quantitative disclosure requirements under Article 17 of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 2021/637, as well as corresponding guidance as set out in the European Banking Authority Guidelines on Sound Remuneration Policies (the "EBA Guidelines") as applicable.

BofA Europe is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America, N.A and their ultimate parent is Bank of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Bank of America"), a corporation organised and existing under the laws of the United States of America. BofA Europe therefore falls within Bank of America's global remuneration governance framework and global remuneration policies, in addition to operating a local remuneration governance framework and the BofA Europe Remuneration Policy Statement ("RPS").

REMA

Governance and the Decision-making Process for Determining the Remuneration Policy

As a U.S.-based firm, Bank of America's primary regulator is the U.S. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"). Bank of America's remuneration programmes and practices are consistent with the Federal Reserve's requirements, in addition to those of other regulators globally, including the Central Bank of Ireland (the "CBI") and European Central Bank. Additionally, shares of Bank of America's common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and, as such, Bank of America is subject to requirements imposed by the NYSE, including those specified in the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The NYSE Listed Company Manual provides that the Bank of America Board of Directors Compensation and Human Capital Committee ("CHCC") is responsible for recommending to Bank of America's Board of Directors the approval of incentive and equity-based compensation plans that are subject to the Company's Board approval.

Bank of America therefore designs and governs its remuneration programmes on a global basis so that its programmes are consistent with Bank of America's Global Compensation Principles as described in Bank of America's Compensation Governance Policy ("CGP") and sound risk management practices as well as compliant with applicable laws and regulations. The CHCC has adopted and annually reviews (most recently in June 2023) the CGP to govern incentive remuneration decisions and define the framework for design oversight of incentive remuneration programmes across Bank of America, including BofA Europe. The CGP is designed to be consistent with global regulatory initiatives so that Bank of America's incentive remuneration plans do not encourage excessive risk-taking.