3. Basis of Preparation

The Basel Capital Accords provides a series of international standards for bank regulation commonly known, most recently, as Basel III. Basel III was implemented in the European Union through the Capital Requirements Directive and the Capital Requirements Regulation (amended by the Capital Requirements Regulation 2 ("CRR")).

This legislation consists of three pillars. Pillar 1 is defined as 'Minimum Capital Requirement,' Pillar 2 'Supervisory Review Process,' and Pillar 3 'Market Discipline.' Pillar 3 aims to promote market discipline through regulatory disclosure requirements. These requirements enable market participants to access key information relating to a bank's regulatory capital and risk exposures to increase transparency and confidence about a bank's exposure to risk and overall adequacy of its regulatory capital.

The information contained in these disclosures are in line with the disclosure requirements as laid down in Part Eight of the CRR, including amendments, for the purpose of explaining the basis on which BofA Europe has prepared and disclosed certain information about the application of regulatory capital adequacy rules and concepts. It therefore does not constitute any form of financial statement on BofA Europe, or of the wider Enterprise, and as such, is not prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") or International Accounting Standards ("IAS"). Therefore, the information contained in the Pillar 3 disclosure may not be directly comparable with the Annual Report and Financial Statements, and the disclosure is not required to be audited by external auditors. Any financial information for the current reporting period included herein is unaudited.

In addition, the report does not constitute any form of forward-looking record or opinion on BofA Europe. Although the Pillar 3 disclosure is intended to provide transparent information on a common basis, the information contained in this document may not be directly comparable with the information provided by other banks.

BofA Europe's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act 2014, Financial Reporting Standard 100 ("FRS 100") - Application of Financial Reporting Requirements and Financial Reporting Standard 101 ("FRS 101") - Reduced Disclosure Framework. In accordance with these it applies the recognition, measurement and disclosure requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards that have been adopted in the EU ("EU-adopted IFRS").

BofA Europe adopted IFRS 9 for the accounting of financial instruments on 1st January 2018. The introduction of the expected credit loss ("ECL") model did not result in a material adjustment to equity as at the date of adoption of IFRS

9. For this reason, BofA Europe is not applying the transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 as specified in Article 473a of the CRR. BofA Europe's own funds, capital and leverage ratios already reflect the full impact of IFRS 9.

This Pillar 3 disclosure is published on BAC's corporate website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com.

