Total Total Assets Liabilities (1) Source: 2022 Financial Statements (2) Source: 2022 Pillar 3 Disclosure - converted from EUR to USD at FX Rate of 1.0666

Market Coverage and Primary Business Activity

BofA Europe has the ability to conduct business with international clients and trade throughout Europe

BofA Europe has established branch operations in Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Zurich, Stockholm and Luxembourg.

Primary Business Activity - Global Banking and Global Markets

Global Banking: Global Loan Products, Investment Banking, Global Transaction Services, Global Leasing

Global Markets: Global Credit, Mortgages (Asset Backed Securitization Finance, Commercial Real Estate, Subscription Finance), Rates & Currencies, Commercial Paper

Board Structure

Executive Directors

Fernando Vicario (Chief Executive Officer)

(Chief Executive Officer) Jonathan Lee (Chief Financial Officer)

Group Non-Executive Directors

Group Non-Executive Directors Paul Donofrio (Chair)

Bernard Mensah

Non-Executive Directors

Gerry Murphy

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Oliver Bussmann

Inès de Dinechin

Sally James

Nick Jordan

Rose McHugh

Additional Information

For further information please contact Investor Relations

Equity Investor Relations: Tel +1 704 386 5681 Email i_r@bofa.com

Fixed Income Investor Relations: Tel +1 212 449 6795 Email fixedincomeir@bofa.com

The information contained in this Factsheet is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The financial and other information contained in this Factsheet speaks only as of the particular dates referenced in the information or the dates the information was originally issued. This information may have become out of date as a result of later circumstances or events. None of BofA Europe, or its affiliates undertakes any obligation to, and each disclaims any duty to, update this information. The information in the factsheet reflects the entity as at 25 July 2023.