Merrill Lynch International

Overview and Structure

Merrill Lynch International Overview

  • MLI's principal activities are to provide a wide range of financial services to international clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas, to act as a broker dealer in financial instruments and to provide corporate finance advisory services. MLI also provides a number of post trade related services to third party clients, including settlement and clearing services
  • Merrill Lynch International is headquartered in the United Kingdom

MLI Legal Entity details

  • Legal Entity name is Merrill Lynch International
  • Company Number: 2312079
  • Registered Office Address: King Edward Street, London, EC1A 1HQ, United Kingdom
  • Telephone number: +44 (0) 20 7628 1000
  • Official Website address:https://about.bankofamerica.com
  • GIIN Number: CCR4YT.00001.ME.826
  • Foreign TIN: 268 93510 13503; US TIN: 13-3779485
  • VAT: GB245122493

MLI Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

  • LEI: GGDZP1UYGU9STUHRDP48
  • Confirmation of LEI can be found at theGlobal Legal Entity Identifier website

MLI Date of Incorporation

  • Date of Incorporation/Registration is 2 November 1988
  • For more information regarding registration, please visit theCompanies House website

MLI Regulatory Information

  • MLI is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA') and regulated by both the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA')

MLI Structure

  • MLI is a subsidiary of BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited (19.9% shareholding) and BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited (80.1%) both incorporated in Jersey, and the ultimate parent of MLI and controlling party is Bank of America Corporation (BAC); organised and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware in the United States of America; which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange
  • BAC Registered Office: 1209 Orange Street - Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington DE 19801, United States
  • BAC Principal Executive Offices: Bank of America Corporate Center, 100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, United States
  • Bank of America Corporation is listed on the NYSE (ticker = BAC)

Merrill Lynch International

Bank of America Ownership Structure for Merrill Lynch International

Bank of America Corporation

NB Holdings Corporation

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited

19.9%80.1%

Merrill Lynch International

Ultimate Beneficial Owner

  • There is no natural person who holds 25% or more in MLI or any other company in the chain of ownership up to Bank of America Corporation

MLI Board Structure

Merrill Lynch International Directors

Appointed

Bernard Mensah

15/06/2015

James O'Neil

12/02/2021

Martina Slowey

22/09/2022

Pierre de Weck

04/06/2018

Non-Executive Director

Richard Keys

17/05/2017

Non-Executive Director

Rosemary Thorne

03/08/2017

Non-Executive Director

Tom Woods

10/03/2020

Non-Executive Director

Clare Francis

05/04/2024

Non-Executive Director

Senior Managers

  • Review the "Individuals" on theFCA Financial Services Register

Authorised Signers

  • MLI does not maintain an authorised signatory list. MLI has an authorised signatory policy (the "Policy") and individuals may be authorised to sign on behalf of MLI if they meet certain criteria under the Policy or if they are granted a Power of Attorney in accordance with the Policy

Merrill Lynch International

Financial Performance - for the year ended 31 December 2023

Primary Business Activities

  • Broker and dealer in equities and fixed income, currency and commodities financial instruments
  • Investment banking advisory and underwriting services
  • Post trade related services
  • Equity and fixed income research

Credit Rating

  • Credit Ratings can be found on theInvestor Relations website

MLI Revenue, Expenses and Profit

(UK GAAP in $ billions)

$1.5

Profit

before tax

Revenue

Expenses

$6.6

$5.1

Source: MLI 2023 Financial Statements

Financial Position - as of 31 December 2023

Balance Sheet Composition

Capital Adequacy and Leverage metrics

MLI Current Assets and Liabilities

Key Metrics

(UK GAAP in $ billions)

($ billions)

Total

Total

Excess Over

CET 1

Risk

CET 1

Leverage

Capital

Minimum

Minimum

Capital

Weighted

Capital

Ratio

$349

$290

Resources

Capital

Capital

Assets

Ratio

Required

Required

$33.9

$11.4

$22.5

$33.9

$142.7

23.8%

10.0%

Current

Current

Assets

Liabilities

Source: MLI 2023 Financial Statements

Market Access

Source: 2023 Pillar 3 Disclosure.

MLI has the ability to trade with international clients on various exchanges and trading facilities either via direct membership to those trading venues, via membership of other affiliated legal entities (e.g. France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa), or via third party brokers (e.g. Dubai, Qatar, Hungary, Czech Republic).

Examples of venues that MLI has access to, includes but is not limited to:

Exchange Memberships

Multi-Lateral Trading Facilities

  • Austria (Wiener Börse)
  • Belgium (Euronext Brussels)
  • Denmark (Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen)
  • Finland (Nasdaq OMX Helsinki)
  • France (Euronext Paris)
  • Germany (Deutsche Börse)
  • Greece (Athex)
  • Ireland (Euronext Dublin)
  • Israel (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange)
  • Italy (Borsa Italiana)
  • Netherlands (Euronext Amsterdam)
  • Norway (Oslo Børs, Nasdaq OMX Nordic Derivatives)
  • Poland (Warsaw Stock Exchange)
  • Portugal (Euronext Lisbon)
  • Sweden (Nasdaq OMX Stockholm)
  • Switzerland (SIX Swiss Exchange)
  • UK (London Stock Exchange, London Metal Exchange)
  • Derivatives exchanges incl. Eurex, ICE Futures Europe, MEFF and Euronext
  • Aquis Exchange
  • Cboe Europe
  • Equiduct
  • ITG POSIT
  • Turquoise
  • Various MTS facilities including Euro MTS, MTS Germany, MTS France, etc.

Systematic Internalisers

  • BofA's own systematic internaliser
  • Virtu Financial
  • Tower Research

Merrill Lynch International

Additional Information & Resources

Policies

MIFID II - Markets in Financial Instruments Directive

The revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and associated Regulation (together, "MiFID II") are EU financial markets legislation that took effect from 3 January, 2018. They have subsequently been 'onshored' to the UK, via a combination of legislation made by HM Treasury and rules contained in the FCA Handbook and the PRA Rulebook. By accessing this link: MiFID II Key Information- you will find key documentation, useful links to external resources, along with contact details should you require additional information on MiFID II, including:

  • General Terms & Conditions of Business for Professional Clients and Eligible Counterparties.
  • BofA EMEA Order Execution Policy Summary
  • BofA Inducements Policy Summary
  • Systematic Internaliser Disclosures Document
  • BofA EMEA Conflicts of Interest Policy
  • BofA EMEA Allocation and Distribution Policy

Bank of America Code of Conduct resources

  • Code of Conduct Disclosure can be found onCode of Conduct website

Bank of America Anti-Money Laundering resources

  • To obtain the following documents please visit the AML section on the BACInvestor Relations Website
    • Bank of America AML and Counter-Terrorist Financing Policy Statement
    • AML Questionnaire (Wolfsberg FCCQ)
    • Bank of America AML Compliance Program Letter
    • Bank of America Economic Sanctions Compliance Program Letter

Bank of America Corporate Governance resources

  • Certificate of Incorporation, Bylaws, Corporate Governance Guidelines, Nomination of Directors and, Stockholder Proposals can be found on theCorporate Governance website

Bank of America Central Investor Relations Website

  • For further information please visit the Investor Relations website:Investor Relations Website

The information contained on this Factsheet is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The financial and other information that may be accessed on this Factsheet speaks only as of the particular dates referenced in the information or the dates the information was originally issued. This information may have since become superseded as a result of later circumstances or events. None of MLI or its affiliates undertakes any obligation to, and each disclaims any duty to, update this information. The information in the factsheet reflects the entity as at 31 May 2024

