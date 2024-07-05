Merrill Lynch International
Overview and Structure
Merrill Lynch International Overview
- MLI's principal activities are to provide a wide range of financial services to international clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas, to act as a broker dealer in financial instruments and to provide corporate finance advisory services. MLI also provides a number of post trade related services to third party clients, including settlement and clearing services
- Merrill Lynch International is headquartered in the United Kingdom
MLI Legal Entity details
- Legal Entity name is Merrill Lynch International
- Company Number: 2312079
- Registered Office Address: King Edward Street, London, EC1A 1HQ, United Kingdom
- Telephone number: +44 (0) 20 7628 1000
- Official Website address:https://about.bankofamerica.com
- GIIN Number: CCR4YT.00001.ME.826
- Foreign TIN: 268 93510 13503; US TIN: 13-3779485
- VAT: GB245122493
MLI Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
- LEI: GGDZP1UYGU9STUHRDP48
- Confirmation of LEI can be found at theGlobal Legal Entity Identifier website
MLI Date of Incorporation
- Date of Incorporation/Registration is 2 November 1988
- For more information regarding registration, please visit theCompanies House website
MLI Regulatory Information
- MLI is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA') and regulated by both the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA')
MLI Structure
- MLI is a subsidiary of BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited (19.9% shareholding) and BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited (80.1%) both incorporated in Jersey, and the ultimate parent of MLI and controlling party is Bank of America Corporation (BAC); organised and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware in the United States of America; which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange
- BAC Registered Office: 1209 Orange Street - Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington DE 19801, United States
- BAC Principal Executive Offices: Bank of America Corporate Center, 100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, United States
- Bank of America Corporation is listed on the NYSE (ticker = BAC)
Page 1 of 4
Merrill Lynch International
Bank of America Ownership Structure for Merrill Lynch International
Bank of America Corporation
NB Holdings Corporation
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
19.9%80.1%
Merrill Lynch International
Ultimate Beneficial Owner
- There is no natural person who holds 25% or more in MLI or any other company in the chain of ownership up to Bank of America Corporation
MLI Board Structure
Merrill Lynch International Directors
Appointed
Bernard Mensah
15/06/2015
James O'Neil
12/02/2021
Martina Slowey
22/09/2022
Pierre de Weck
04/06/2018
Non-Executive Director
Richard Keys
17/05/2017
Non-Executive Director
Rosemary Thorne
03/08/2017
Non-Executive Director
Tom Woods
10/03/2020
Non-Executive Director
Clare Francis
05/04/2024
Non-Executive Director
Senior Managers
- Review the "Individuals" on theFCA Financial Services Register
Authorised Signers
- MLI does not maintain an authorised signatory list. MLI has an authorised signatory policy (the "Policy") and individuals may be authorised to sign on behalf of MLI if they meet certain criteria under the Policy or if they are granted a Power of Attorney in accordance with the Policy
Page 2 of 4
Merrill Lynch International
Financial Performance - for the year ended 31 December 2023
Primary Business Activities
- Broker and dealer in equities and fixed income, currency and commodities financial instruments
- Investment banking advisory and underwriting services
- Post trade related services
- Equity and fixed income research
Credit Rating
- Credit Ratings can be found on theInvestor Relations website
MLI Revenue, Expenses and Profit
(UK GAAP in $ billions)
$1.5
Profit
before tax
Revenue
Expenses
$6.6
$5.1
Source: MLI 2023 Financial Statements
Financial Position - as of 31 December 2023
Balance Sheet Composition
Capital Adequacy and Leverage metrics
MLI Current Assets and Liabilities
Key Metrics
(UK GAAP in $ billions)
($ billions)
Total
Total
Excess Over
CET 1
Risk
CET 1
Leverage
Capital
Minimum
Minimum
Capital
Weighted
Capital
Ratio
$349
$290
Resources
Capital
Capital
Assets
Ratio
Required
Required
$33.9
$11.4
$22.5
$33.9
$142.7
23.8%
10.0%
Current
Current
Assets
Liabilities
Source: MLI 2023 Financial Statements
Market Access
Source: 2023 Pillar 3 Disclosure.
MLI has the ability to trade with international clients on various exchanges and trading facilities either via direct membership to those trading venues, via membership of other affiliated legal entities (e.g. France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa), or via third party brokers (e.g. Dubai, Qatar, Hungary, Czech Republic).
Examples of venues that MLI has access to, includes but is not limited to:
Exchange Memberships
Multi-Lateral Trading Facilities
- Austria (Wiener Börse)
- Belgium (Euronext Brussels)
- Denmark (Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen)
- Finland (Nasdaq OMX Helsinki)
- France (Euronext Paris)
- Germany (Deutsche Börse)
- Greece (Athex)
- Ireland (Euronext Dublin)
- Israel (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange)
- Italy (Borsa Italiana)
- Netherlands (Euronext Amsterdam)
- Norway (Oslo Børs, Nasdaq OMX Nordic Derivatives)
- Poland (Warsaw Stock Exchange)
- Portugal (Euronext Lisbon)
- Sweden (Nasdaq OMX Stockholm)
- Switzerland (SIX Swiss Exchange)
- UK (London Stock Exchange, London Metal Exchange)
- Derivatives exchanges incl. Eurex, ICE Futures Europe, MEFF and Euronext
- Aquis Exchange
- Cboe Europe
- Equiduct
- ITG POSIT
- Turquoise
- Various MTS facilities including Euro MTS, MTS Germany, MTS France, etc.
Systematic Internalisers
- BofA's own systematic internaliser
- Virtu Financial
- Tower Research
Page 3 of 4
Merrill Lynch International
Additional Information & Resources
Policies
MIFID II - Markets in Financial Instruments Directive
The revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and associated Regulation (together, "MiFID II") are EU financial markets legislation that took effect from 3 January, 2018. They have subsequently been 'onshored' to the UK, via a combination of legislation made by HM Treasury and rules contained in the FCA Handbook and the PRA Rulebook. By accessing this link: MiFID II Key Information- you will find key documentation, useful links to external resources, along with contact details should you require additional information on MiFID II, including:
- General Terms & Conditions of Business for Professional Clients and Eligible Counterparties.
- BofA EMEA Order Execution Policy Summary
- BofA Inducements Policy Summary
- Systematic Internaliser Disclosures Document
- BofA EMEA Conflicts of Interest Policy
- BofA EMEA Allocation and Distribution Policy
Bank of America Code of Conduct resources
- Code of Conduct Disclosure can be found onCode of Conduct website
Bank of America Anti-Money Laundering resources
- To obtain the following documents please visit the AML section on the BACInvestor Relations Website
- Bank of America AML and Counter-Terrorist Financing Policy Statement
- AML Questionnaire (Wolfsberg FCCQ)
- Bank of America AML Compliance Program Letter
- Bank of America Economic Sanctions Compliance Program Letter
Bank of America Corporate Governance resources
- Certificate of Incorporation, Bylaws, Corporate Governance Guidelines, Nomination of Directors and, Stockholder Proposals can be found on theCorporate Governance website
Bank of America Central Investor Relations Website
- For further information please visit the Investor Relations website:Investor Relations Website
The information contained on this Factsheet is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The financial and other information that may be accessed on this Factsheet speaks only as of the particular dates referenced in the information or the dates the information was originally issued. This information may have since become superseded as a result of later circumstances or events. None of MLI or its affiliates undertakes any obligation to, and each disclaims any duty to, update this information. The information in the factsheet reflects the entity as at 31 May 2024
Page 4 of 4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bank of America Corporation published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 17:16:05 UTC.