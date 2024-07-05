MLI is a subsidiary of BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited (19.9% shareholding) and BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited (80.1%) both incorporated in Jersey, and the ultimate parent of MLI and controlling party is Bank of America Corporation (BAC); organised and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware in the United States of America; which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange

MLI is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA') and regulated by both the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA')

MLI's principal activities are to provide a wide range of financial services to international clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas, to act as a broker dealer in financial instruments and to provide corporate finance advisory services. MLI also provides a number of post trade related services to third party clients, including settlement and clearing services

MLI does not maintain an authorised signatory list. MLI has an authorised signatory policy (the "Policy") and individuals may be authorised to sign on behalf of MLI if they meet certain criteria under the Policy or if they are granted a Power of Attorney in accordance with the Policy

There is no natural person who holds 25% or more in MLI or any other company in the chain of ownership up to Bank of America Corporation

Examples of venues that MLI has access to, includes but is not limited to:

MLI has the ability to trade with international clients on various exchanges and trading facilities either via direct membership to those trading venues, via membership of other affiliated legal entities (e.g. France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa), or via third party brokers (e.g. Dubai, Qatar, Hungary, Czech Republic).

The revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and associated Regulation (together, "MiFID II") are EU financial markets legislation that took effect from 3 January, 2018. They have subsequently been 'onshored' to the UK, via a combination of legislation made by HM Treasury and rules contained in the FCA Handbook and the PRA Rulebook. By accessing this link: MiFID II Key Information- you will find key documentation, useful links to external resources, along with contact details should you require additional information on MiFID II, including:

General Terms & Conditions of Business for Professional Clients and Eligible Counterparties.

BofA EMEA Order Execution Policy Summary

BofA Inducements Policy Summary

Systematic Internaliser Disclosures Document

BofA EMEA Conflicts of Interest Policy

BofA EMEA Allocation and Distribution Policy

Bank of America Code of Conduct resources

Code of Conduct Disclosure can be found on Code of Conduct website

Bank of America Anti-Money Laundering resources

To obtain the following documents please visit the AML section on the BAC Investor Relations Website

Bank of America AML and Counter-Terrorist Financing Policy Statement AML Questionnaire (Wolfsberg FCCQ) Bank of America AML Compliance Program Letter Bank of America Economic Sanctions Compliance Program Letter



Bank of America Corporate Governance resources

Certificate of Incorporation, Bylaws, Corporate Governance Guidelines, Nomination of Directors and, Stockholder Proposals can be found on the Corporate Governance website

Bank of America Central Investor Relations Website

For further information please visit the Investor Relations website: Investor Relations Website

