Bank of America : Financial Report

ML UK Capital Holdings Limited Including Merrill Lynch International
Pillar 3 Disclosure
As at 31 December 2021
Contents
|
1.
|
Introduction .....................................................................................................................................................
|
8
|
2.
|
Capital Resources and Minimum Capital Requirement ...................................................................................
|
16
|
3.
|
Liquidity Position and Encumbered and Unencumbered Assets .....................................................................
|
24
|
4.
|
Risk Management, Objectives, and Policy .......................................................................................................
|
31
|
5.
|
Further Detail on Capital Requirement, Capital Resources, Leverage, Securitisation and Capital Buffers .....
|
62
|
6.
|
Additional Information on Remuneration Disclosure ......................................................................................
|
88
|
7.
|
Appendices .......................................................................................................................................................
|
90
List of Figures & Tables
Figures
Figure1.1.4.F1. - Summary of MLI's Key Metrics as at 31 December 2021 ..................................................................................................
10
Figure 1.4.F1. - High Level Ownership Chart .................................................................................................................................................
15
Figure2.2.1.F1. - Summary of MLI's Minimum Capital Requirement ...........................................................................................................
19
Figure4.2.5.F1. - MLI Risk Governance Structure ......................................................................................................................................... Figure 5.1.F1. - Minimum Capital Requirement Detail: Counterparty and Credit Risk Exposure ................................................................. Figure 5.1.F2. - Minimum Capital Requirement Detail: Market Risk Capital Requirement ..........................................................................
38
63
63
Figure5.3.1.F1. - EU MR 4 Comparison of VaR Estimates with Gains/Losses ...............................................................................................
68
Tables
Table1.2.1.1.T1. - EU LI1 Differences Between Accounting and Regulatory Scopes of Consolidation and the Mapping of Financial Statement Categories with Regulatory Risk Categories ................................................................................................................................. Table1.2.2.2.T1. - EU LI2 Main Sources of Differences between Regulatory Exposure Amounts and Carrying Values in Financial Statements ......................................................................................................................................................................................................
12
13
Table2.1.2.T1. - Capital Resources ................................................................................................................................................................
17
Table2.2.2.T1. - RWAs and Minimum Capital Requirement .........................................................................................................................
20
Table2.3.1.T1. - Capital Surplus over Minimum Capital Requirement and Tier 1 Ratio ...............................................................................
21
Table2.5.1.T1. - Leverage Ratio .....................................................................................................................................................................
23
Table 3.2.T1. - Encumbered and Unencumbered Assets ...............................................................................................................................
26
Table 3.2.T2. - Collateral Received ................................................................................................................................................................
28
Table 3.2.T3. - Sources of Encumbrance ........................................................................................................................................................
29
Table3.3.2.T1. - LCR Disclosure .....................................................................................................................................................................
30
Table4.3.3.T1. - December 2021 IRRBB Metrics ...........................................................................................................................................
49
Table 5.2.T1. - Key Metrics - MREL Requirements .........................................................................................................................................
64
Table 5.3.T1. - EU MR 1 Market Risk under the Standardised Approach ......................................................................................................
65
Table 5.3.T2. - EU MR 2-A Market Risk under the IMA .................................................................................................................................
65
Table 5.3.T3. - EU MR 2-B RWA Flow Statements of Market Risk Exposures under the IMA .......................................................................
66
Table5.3.1.T1. - MR 3 IMA Values for Trading Portfolios .............................................................................................................................
70
Table5.4.1.T1. - Counterparty Credit Risk Exposure by Industry Distribution ..............................................................................................
71
Table5.4.2.T1. - Counterparty Credit Risk Exposure by Geographical Distribution ......................................................................................
72
Table5.4.2.T2. - Counterparty Credit Risk Exposure by Residual Maturity ..................................................................................................
73
Table5.4.3.T1. - Counterparty Credit Risk Exposure by CQS ........................................................................................................................
74
Table5.5.5.T1. - Current Exposure by Exposure Type to Securitisations ......................................................................................................
77
Table5.5.5.T2. - Securitisation Positions Risk Weighted at 1,250% ..............................................................................................................
77
Table5.5.5.T3. - Securitisation Exposures and Capital Requirements by Risk Weight .................................................................................
78
Table 5.6.T1. - MLI CCYB - Exposures .............................................................................................................................................................
79
Table 5.6.T2. - MLI CCYB - Own Fund Requirements .....................................................................................................................................
79
Table 5.6.T3. - MLI CCYB - Amount of institution-specific CCYB ....................................................................................................................
79
Table 5.6.T4. - MLUKCH Group CCYB - Exposures .........................................................................................................................................
80
Table 5.6.T5. - MLUKCH Group CCYB - Own Fund Requirements .................................................................................................................
80
Table 5.6.T6. - MLUKCH Group CCYB - Amount of institution-specific CCYB ................................................................................................ Table 5.7.T1. - Regulatory Capital Resources Reconciliation to Accounting Balance Sheet .........................................................................
80
81
Table 5.7.T2. - MLUKCH Group Capital Instrument Features ........................................................................................................................
82
Table 5.7.T3. - MLI Capital Instrument Features ...........................................................................................................................................
83
Table 5.7.T4. - Own Funds Disclosure Template ........................................................................................................................................... Table5.8.2.T1. - Summary Reconciliation of Accounting Assets and Leverage Ratio Exposures .................................................................
84
85
Table5.8.2.T2. - Leverage Ratio Common Disclosure ................................................................................................................................... Table5.8.2.T3. - Split of On-Balance Sheet Exposures (Excluding Derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures) ..........................................
86
86
Table A1.T1. - MLUKCH Directors Board Membership and Experience .......................................................................................................
91
Table A1.T2. - MLI Directors Board Membership and Experience ................................................................................................................ Table A2.T1. - EU LI3 Outline of the Differences in the Scopes of Consolidation (Entity by Entity) .............................................................
91
93
Table A2.T2. - EU CRB-B Total and Average Net Amount of Exposures ........................................................................................................ 93
Table A2.T3. - EU CRB-C Geographical Breakdown of Exposures .................................................................................................................. 94
Table A2.T4. - EU CRB-D Concentration of Exposures by Industry or Counterparty Types ........................................................................... 95
Table A2.T5. - EU CRB-E Maturity of Exposures ............................................................................................................................................ 96
Table A2.T6. - EU CR1-A Credit Quality of Exposures by Exposure Class and Instrument ............................................................................ 96
Table A2.T7. - EU CR1-B Credit Quality of Exposures by Industry or Counterparty Types ............................................................................ 97
Table A2.T8. - EU CR1-C Credit Quality of Exposures by Geography ............................................................................................................. 97
Table A2.T9. - EU CR1-E Non-Performing and Forborne Exposures .............................................................................................................. 98
Table A2.T10. - EU CR2-B Changes in the Stock of Defaulted and Impaired Loans and Debt Securities ...................................................... 98
Table A2.T11. - EU CR3 CRM Techniques - Overview ................................................................................................................................... 98
Table A2.T12. - EU CR4 Standardised approach - Credit Risk Exposure and CRM Effects ............................................................................ 99
Table A2.T13. - EU CR5 Standardised Approach ............................................................................................................................................ 100
Table A2.T14. - EU CCR1 Analysis of CCR Exposure by Approach .................................................................................................................. 101
Table A2.T15. - EU CCR2 CVA Capital Charge ................................................................................................................................................ 101
Table A2.T16. - EU CCR8 Exposures to CCPs .................................................................................................................................................. 101
Table A2.T17. - EU CCR3 Standardised Approach - CCR Exposures by Regulatory Portfolio and Risk ......................................................... 102
Table A2.T18. - EU CCR5-A Impact of Netting and Collateral Held on Exposure Values ............................................................................... 102
Table A2.T19. - EU CCR5-B Composition of Collateral for Exposures to CCR ................................................................................................ 103
Table A2.T20. - EU CCR6 Credit Derivatives Exposures ................................................................................................................................. 103
Table A2.T21. - EU OV1 Quarterly Overview of RWAs .................................................................................................................................. 104
Glossary
|
ABS
|
Asset-Backed Securities
|
AIRB
|
Advanced IRB Approach
|
ALM
|
Assets and Liabilities Management
|
AT1
|
Additional Tier 1 Capital
|
BAC / the Enterprise
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
BOE
|
Bank of England
|
Brexit
|
U.K. Exit from the European Union
|
Capital Resources
|
Available Capital Resources
|
CCP
|
Central Counterparty
|
CCR
|
Counterparty Credit Risk
|
CCYB
|
Countercyclical Capital Buffer
|
CDO
|
Collateralized Debt Obligation
|
CDS
|
Credit Default Swap
|
CET1
|
Common Equity Tier 1
|
CFO
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
CFs
|
Control Functions
|
CMR
|
Contingent Market Risk
|
COVID-19
|
Coronavirus
|
CQS
|
Credit Quality Step
|
CRD
|
Capital Requirements Directive
|
CRD IV
|
Capital Requirements Directive IV
|
CRM
|
Comprehensive Risk Measure
|
CRO
|
Chief Risk Officer
|
CRR
|
Capital Requirements Regulation
|
CSA
|
Credit Support Annex
|
CVA
|
Credit Valuation Adjustment
|
DVA
|
Debit Valuation Adjustment
|
EaR
|
Earnings at Risk
|
EBA
|
European Banking Authority
|
ECAIs
|
External Credit Assessment Institutions
|
ECAs
|
Export Credit Agencies
|
ECL
|
Expected Credit Losses
|
ECR
|
Enterprise Credit Risk
|
EEA
|
European Economic Area
|
ELD
|
External Operational Loss Event Data
|
EMEA
|
Europe, Middle East and Africa
|
ESG
|
Environmental, Social and Governance
|
EU
|
European Union
|
EVE
|
Economic Value of Equity
|
FCA
|
Financial Conduct Authority
|
FDIC
|
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
|
FIRB
|
Foundation IRB Approach
|
Fitch
|
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
|
FLU
|
Front Line Unit
|
FPC
|
Financial Policy Committee
|
FRS 101
|
Financial Reporting Standard 101 'Reduced Disclosure Framework'
|
FX
|
Foreign Exchange
|
G-SII
|
Global Systemically Important Institutions
|
GBAM
|
Global Banking and Markets
|
GCOR
|
Global Compliance and Operational Risk
|
GDP
|
Gross Domestic Product
|
GMFR
|
Global Markets and Financial Risk