    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 02:06:08 pm EDT
38.85 USD   -0.83%
Bank of America : Financial Report

04/13/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ML UK Capital Holdings Limited Including Merrill Lynch International

Pillar 3 Disclosure

As at 31 December 2021

Contents

1.

Introduction .....................................................................................................................................................

8

2.

Capital Resources and Minimum Capital Requirement ...................................................................................

16

3.

Liquidity Position and Encumbered and Unencumbered Assets .....................................................................

24

4.

Risk Management, Objectives, and Policy .......................................................................................................

31

5.

Further Detail on Capital Requirement, Capital Resources, Leverage, Securitisation and Capital Buffers .....

62

6.

Additional Information on Remuneration Disclosure ......................................................................................

88

7.

Appendices .......................................................................................................................................................

90

List of Figures & Tables

Figures

Figure1.1.4.F1. - Summary of MLI's Key Metrics as at 31 December 2021 ..................................................................................................

10

Figure 1.4.F1. - High Level Ownership Chart .................................................................................................................................................

15

Figure2.2.1.F1. - Summary of MLI's Minimum Capital Requirement ...........................................................................................................

19

Figure4.2.5.F1. - MLI Risk Governance Structure ......................................................................................................................................... Figure 5.1.F1. - Minimum Capital Requirement Detail: Counterparty and Credit Risk Exposure ................................................................. Figure 5.1.F2. - Minimum Capital Requirement Detail: Market Risk Capital Requirement ..........................................................................

38

63

63

Figure5.3.1.F1. - EU MR 4 Comparison of VaR Estimates with Gains/Losses ...............................................................................................

68

Tables

Table1.2.1.1.T1. - EU LI1 Differences Between Accounting and Regulatory Scopes of Consolidation and the Mapping of Financial Statement Categories with Regulatory Risk Categories ................................................................................................................................. Table1.2.2.2.T1. - EU LI2 Main Sources of Differences between Regulatory Exposure Amounts and Carrying Values in Financial Statements ......................................................................................................................................................................................................

12

13

Table2.1.2.T1. - Capital Resources ................................................................................................................................................................

17

Table2.2.2.T1. - RWAs and Minimum Capital Requirement .........................................................................................................................

20

Table2.3.1.T1. - Capital Surplus over Minimum Capital Requirement and Tier 1 Ratio ...............................................................................

21

Table2.5.1.T1. - Leverage Ratio .....................................................................................................................................................................

23

Table 3.2.T1. - Encumbered and Unencumbered Assets ...............................................................................................................................

26

Table 3.2.T2. - Collateral Received ................................................................................................................................................................

28

Table 3.2.T3. - Sources of Encumbrance ........................................................................................................................................................

29

Table3.3.2.T1. - LCR Disclosure .....................................................................................................................................................................

30

Table4.3.3.T1. - December 2021 IRRBB Metrics ...........................................................................................................................................

49

Table 5.2.T1. - Key Metrics - MREL Requirements .........................................................................................................................................

64

Table 5.3.T1. - EU MR 1 Market Risk under the Standardised Approach ......................................................................................................

65

Table 5.3.T2. - EU MR 2-A Market Risk under the IMA .................................................................................................................................

65

Table 5.3.T3. - EU MR 2-B RWA Flow Statements of Market Risk Exposures under the IMA .......................................................................

66

Table5.3.1.T1. - MR 3 IMA Values for Trading Portfolios .............................................................................................................................

70

Table5.4.1.T1. - Counterparty Credit Risk Exposure by Industry Distribution ..............................................................................................

71

Table5.4.2.T1. - Counterparty Credit Risk Exposure by Geographical Distribution ......................................................................................

72

Table5.4.2.T2. - Counterparty Credit Risk Exposure by Residual Maturity ..................................................................................................

73

Table5.4.3.T1. - Counterparty Credit Risk Exposure by CQS ........................................................................................................................

74

Table5.5.5.T1. - Current Exposure by Exposure Type to Securitisations ......................................................................................................

77

Table5.5.5.T2. - Securitisation Positions Risk Weighted at 1,250% ..............................................................................................................

77

Table5.5.5.T3. - Securitisation Exposures and Capital Requirements by Risk Weight .................................................................................

78

Table 5.6.T1. - MLI CCYB - Exposures .............................................................................................................................................................

79

Table 5.6.T2. - MLI CCYB - Own Fund Requirements .....................................................................................................................................

79

Table 5.6.T3. - MLI CCYB - Amount of institution-specific CCYB ....................................................................................................................

79

Table 5.6.T4. - MLUKCH Group CCYB - Exposures .........................................................................................................................................

80

Table 5.6.T5. - MLUKCH Group CCYB - Own Fund Requirements .................................................................................................................

80

Table 5.6.T6. - MLUKCH Group CCYB - Amount of institution-specific CCYB ................................................................................................ Table 5.7.T1. - Regulatory Capital Resources Reconciliation to Accounting Balance Sheet .........................................................................

80

81

Table 5.7.T2. - MLUKCH Group Capital Instrument Features ........................................................................................................................

82

Table 5.7.T3. - MLI Capital Instrument Features ...........................................................................................................................................

83

Table 5.7.T4. - Own Funds Disclosure Template ........................................................................................................................................... Table5.8.2.T1. - Summary Reconciliation of Accounting Assets and Leverage Ratio Exposures .................................................................

84

85

Table5.8.2.T2. - Leverage Ratio Common Disclosure ................................................................................................................................... Table5.8.2.T3. - Split of On-Balance Sheet Exposures (Excluding Derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures) ..........................................

86

86

Table A1.T1. - MLUKCH Directors Board Membership and Experience .......................................................................................................

91

Table A1.T2. - MLI Directors Board Membership and Experience ................................................................................................................ Table A2.T1. - EU LI3 Outline of the Differences in the Scopes of Consolidation (Entity by Entity) .............................................................

91

93

Table A2.T2. - EU CRB-B Total and Average Net Amount of Exposures ........................................................................................................ 93

Table A2.T3. - EU CRB-C Geographical Breakdown of Exposures .................................................................................................................. 94

Table A2.T4. - EU CRB-D Concentration of Exposures by Industry or Counterparty Types ........................................................................... 95

Table A2.T5. - EU CRB-E Maturity of Exposures ............................................................................................................................................ 96

Table A2.T6. - EU CR1-A Credit Quality of Exposures by Exposure Class and Instrument ............................................................................ 96

Table A2.T7. - EU CR1-B Credit Quality of Exposures by Industry or Counterparty Types ............................................................................ 97

Table A2.T8. - EU CR1-C Credit Quality of Exposures by Geography ............................................................................................................. 97

Table A2.T9. - EU CR1-E Non-Performing and Forborne Exposures .............................................................................................................. 98

Table A2.T10. - EU CR2-B Changes in the Stock of Defaulted and Impaired Loans and Debt Securities ...................................................... 98

Table A2.T11. - EU CR3 CRM Techniques - Overview ................................................................................................................................... 98

Table A2.T12. - EU CR4 Standardised approach - Credit Risk Exposure and CRM Effects ............................................................................ 99

Table A2.T13. - EU CR5 Standardised Approach ............................................................................................................................................ 100

Table A2.T14. - EU CCR1 Analysis of CCR Exposure by Approach .................................................................................................................. 101

Table A2.T15. - EU CCR2 CVA Capital Charge ................................................................................................................................................ 101

Table A2.T16. - EU CCR8 Exposures to CCPs .................................................................................................................................................. 101

Table A2.T17. - EU CCR3 Standardised Approach - CCR Exposures by Regulatory Portfolio and Risk ......................................................... 102

Table A2.T18. - EU CCR5-A Impact of Netting and Collateral Held on Exposure Values ............................................................................... 102

Table A2.T19. - EU CCR5-B Composition of Collateral for Exposures to CCR ................................................................................................ 103

Table A2.T20. - EU CCR6 Credit Derivatives Exposures ................................................................................................................................. 103

Table A2.T21. - EU OV1 Quarterly Overview of RWAs .................................................................................................................................. 104

Glossary

ABS

Asset-Backed Securities

AIRB

Advanced IRB Approach

ALM

Assets and Liabilities Management

AT1

Additional Tier 1 Capital

BAC / the Enterprise

Bank of America Corporation

BOE

Bank of England

Brexit

U.K. Exit from the European Union

Capital Resources

Available Capital Resources

CCP

Central Counterparty

CCR

Counterparty Credit Risk

CCYB

Countercyclical Capital Buffer

CDO

Collateralized Debt Obligation

CDS

Credit Default Swap

CET1

Common Equity Tier 1

CFO

Chief Financial Officer

CFs

Control Functions

CMR

Contingent Market Risk

COVID-19

Coronavirus

CQS

Credit Quality Step

CRD

Capital Requirements Directive

CRD IV

Capital Requirements Directive IV

CRM

Comprehensive Risk Measure

CRO

Chief Risk Officer

CRR

Capital Requirements Regulation

CSA

Credit Support Annex

CVA

Credit Valuation Adjustment

DVA

Debit Valuation Adjustment

EaR

Earnings at Risk

EBA

European Banking Authority

ECAIs

External Credit Assessment Institutions

ECAs

Export Credit Agencies

ECL

Expected Credit Losses

ECR

Enterprise Credit Risk

EEA

European Economic Area

ELD

External Operational Loss Event Data

EMEA

Europe, Middle East and Africa

ESG

Environmental, Social and Governance

EU

European Union

EVE

Economic Value of Equity

FCA

Financial Conduct Authority

FDIC

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

FIRB

Foundation IRB Approach

Fitch

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

FLU

Front Line Unit

FPC

Financial Policy Committee

FRS 101

Financial Reporting Standard 101 'Reduced Disclosure Framework'

FX

Foreign Exchange

G-SII

Global Systemically Important Institutions

GBAM

Global Banking and Markets

GCOR

Global Compliance and Operational Risk

GDP

Gross Domestic Product

GMFR

Global Markets and Financial Risk

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 17:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
