Bank of America : Financial Report

BofA Securities Europe SA

Pillar 3 Disclosure for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2022

1. Overview and Purpose of Document

This document contains certain Pillar 3 disclosures for the half year ended 30 June 2022 of BofA Securities Europe SA ("BofASE SA" or "the Company").

In accordance with Article 433a(2) of the EU's Capital Requirements Regulation ("CRR") as amended by the Capital Requirements Regulation 2 ("CRR2"), BofASE SA is required to disclose the key metrics referred to in Article 447 of CRR on a semi-annual basis. This document contains these disclosures, which includes information on capital adequacy, leverage and liquidity.

For further information on BofASE SA's risk management objectives and policies, please refer to BofASE SA's annual Pillar 3 disclosure for the year ended 31 December 2021 on Bank of America's corporate website:

http://investor.bankofamerica.com

1.1 BofASE SA

BofASE SA is owned by NB Holdings Corporation (which holds 99.9% of BofASE SA) and Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C. (which holds 0.1% of BofASE SA), and its ultimate parent is Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or "the Enterprise"). BofASE SA's activities form part of BAC's Global Banking and Markets operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"), and will serve as Bank of America's primary Broker Dealer for clients in the European Economic Area ("EEA").

BofASE SA's head office is in France. The Company is authorised as an investment firm by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution ("ACPR") and is regulated by the ACPR and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"). BofASE SA has the ability to trade throughout the European Economic Area ("EEA") and conduct business with international clients.

As at 30 June 2022, BofASE SA was rated by Fitch Ratings, Inc ("Fitch") (AA / F1+) and Standard & Poor's ("S&P") (A+ / A-1).

2. Basis of Preparation

The Basel Capital Accords provides a series of international standards for bank regulation commonly known as Basel I, Basel II and, most recently, Basel III. Basel III was implemented in the European Union ("EU") via the Capital Requirements Directive ("CRD") and the Capital Requirements Regulation ("CRR"), collectively known as the Capital Requirements Directive IV. CRR was subsequently amended by the Capital Requirements Regulation 2 ("CRR2"), with the collective CRD IV requirements being amended by Capital Requirements Directive V ("CRD V"). The CRD IV requirements took effect from 1 January 2014. The CRD V was transposed into French law on 29 December 2020.

This legislation consists of three pillars. Pillar 1 is defined as 'Minimum Capital Requirement,' Pillar 2 'Supervisory Review Process,' and Pillar 3 'Market Discipline.' The aim of Pillar 3 is to encourage market discipline by allowing market participants to access key pieces of information regarding the capital adequacy of institutions through a prescribed set of disclosure requirements.

The information contained in this Pillar 3 disclosure has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Part Eight of the CRR, on an individual basis, for the purpose of explaining the basis on which BofASE SA has prepared and disclosed certain information about the application of regulatory capital adequacy rules and concepts. It therefore does not constitute any form of financial statement on BofASE SA, or of the wider Enterprise, and as such, is not prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") or French Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("French GAAP"). Therefore the information is not directly comparable with the annual financial statements and the disclosure is not required to be audited by external auditors.

In addition, the report does not constitute any form of contemporary or forward looking record or opinion on the Company or the Enterprise. Although the Pillar 3 disclosure is intended to provide transparent information on a common basis, the information contained in this document may not be directly comparable with the information provided by other investment firms. Any financial information included herein is unaudited.

This Pillar 3 disclosure is published on BAC's corporate website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com.