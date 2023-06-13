Bank of America : Financial Report
Bank of America Securities Europe SA
Pillar 3 Disclosure for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
BofASE Main Features of Regulatory Own Funds Instruments
BofASE
Capital Instruments Main Features
CET1
AT1
T2
1
Issuer
BofA Securities Europe SA
N/A
BofA Securities Europe SA
2
Unique identifier (e.g., CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private
N/A
N/A
N/A
placement)
2a
Public or Private Placement
Private Placement
N/A
Private Placement
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
French
N/A
French
3a
Contractual recognition of write down and conversion powers of resolution
N/A
N/A
Yes
authorities
Regulatory
Treatment
4
Current treatment taking into account, where applicable, transitional CRR rules
CET1
N/A
T2
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
CET1
N/A
T2
6
Eligible at solo / (sub-)consolidated / solo and (sub-)consolidated
Solo
N/A
Solo
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
Ordinary shares with full voting rights
N/A
Subordinated Loan T2
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital or eligible liabilities (Currency in million,
EUR 7,976M
N/A
EUR 920M
as of most recent reporting date)
9
Nominal amount of instrument
EUR 10.00
N/A
EUR 920M
EU-9a
Issue price
EUR 10.00
N/A
EUR 920M
EU-9b
Redemption price
N/A
N/A
EUR 920M
10
Accounting classification
Shareholders equity
N/A
Liability - amortised cost
EUR 0.05M 25 September 2018
EUR 540M 19 November 2018
EUR 2,086M 14 January 2019
11
Original date of issuance
EUR 2,650M 19 July 2019
N/A
15 October 2021
EUR 1,100M 21 June 2021
EUR 900M 12 May 2022
EUR 700M 18 November 2022
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
N/A
Dated
13
Original maturity date
No maturity
N/A
31 March 2032
Further Detail on Capital Requirement, Capital Resources, Leverage, Securitisation, and Capital Buffers
1
Bank of America Securities Europe SA
Pillar 3 Disclosure for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
BofASE
Capital Instruments Main Features
CET1
AT1
T2
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
N/A
No
No issuer call date. However, may
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount
N/A
N/A
repay in whole but not in part at par
on any date if a Regulatory Event or
Tax Event occurs, subject to prior
supervisory approval.
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
N/A
N/A
N/A
Coupons / Dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend / coupon
N/A
N/A
Floating
18
Coupon rate and any related index
N/A
N/A
€STR + 102bps
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
N/A
No
EU-20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)
Fully discretionary
N/A
Mandatory
EU-20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)
Fully discretionary
N/A
Mandatory
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
N/A
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
N/A
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
N/A
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
N/A
N/A
N/A
25
If convertible, fully or partially
N/A
N/A
N/A
26
If convertible, conversion rate
N/A
N/A
N/A
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
N/A
N/A
N/A
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
N/A
N/A
N/A
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
N/A
N/A
N/A
30
Write-down features
No
N/A
No
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
N/A
N/A
N/A
32
If write-down, full or partial
N/A
N/A
N/A
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
N/A
N/A
N/A
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
N/A
N/A
N/A
34a
Type of subordination (only for eligible liabilities)
N/A
N/A
N/A
EU-34b
Ranking of the instrument in normal insolvency proceedings
1 - Equity
N/A
2 - Statutory Subordinated Claim
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type
Subordinated liabilities
N/A
Senior Liabilities
immediately senior to instrument)
Further Detail on Capital Requirement, Capital Resources, Leverage, Securitisation, and Capital Buffers
2
Bank of America Securities Europe SA
Pillar 3 Disclosure for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Insert 'N/A' if the question is not applicable
Further Detail on Capital Requirement, Capital Resources, Leverage, Securitisation, and Capital Buffers
3
