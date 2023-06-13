Advanced search
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Bank of America : Financial Report

06/13/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of America Securities Europe SA

Pillar 3 Disclosure for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

BofASE Main Features of Regulatory Own Funds Instruments

BofASE

Capital Instruments Main Features

CET1

AT1

T2

1

Issuer

BofA Securities Europe SA

N/A

BofA Securities Europe SA

2

Unique identifier (e.g., CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private

N/A

N/A

N/A

placement)

2a

Public or Private Placement

Private Placement

N/A

Private Placement

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

French

N/A

French

3a

Contractual recognition of write down and conversion powers of resolution

N/A

N/A

Yes

authorities

Regulatory

Treatment

4

Current treatment taking into account, where applicable, transitional CRR rules

CET1

N/A

T2

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

CET1

N/A

T2

6

Eligible at solo / (sub-)consolidated / solo and (sub-)consolidated

Solo

N/A

Solo

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)

Ordinary shares with full voting rights

N/A

Subordinated Loan T2

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital or eligible liabilities (Currency in million,

EUR 7,976M

N/A

EUR 920M

as of most recent reporting date)

9

Nominal amount of instrument

EUR 10.00

N/A

EUR 920M

EU-9a

Issue price

EUR 10.00

N/A

EUR 920M

EU-9b

Redemption price

N/A

N/A

EUR 920M

10

Accounting classification

Shareholders equity

N/A

Liability - amortised cost

EUR 0.05M 25 September 2018

EUR 540M 19 November 2018

EUR 2,086M 14 January 2019

11

Original date of issuance

EUR 2,650M 19 July 2019

N/A

15 October 2021

EUR 1,100M 21 June 2021

EUR 900M 12 May 2022

EUR 700M 18 November 2022

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

N/A

Dated

13

Original maturity date

No maturity

N/A

31 March 2032

Further Detail on Capital Requirement, Capital Resources, Leverage, Securitisation, and Capital Buffers

1

Bank of America Securities Europe SA

Pillar 3 Disclosure for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

BofASE

Capital Instruments Main Features

CET1

AT1

T2

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

N/A

No

No issuer call date. However, may

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount

N/A

N/A

repay in whole but not in part at par

on any date if a Regulatory Event or

Tax Event occurs, subject to prior

supervisory approval.

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

N/A

N/A

N/A

Coupons / Dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend / coupon

N/A

N/A

Floating

18

Coupon rate and any related index

N/A

N/A

€STR + 102bps

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

N/A

No

EU-20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)

Fully discretionary

N/A

Mandatory

EU-20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)

Fully discretionary

N/A

Mandatory

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

N/A

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

N/A

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

N/A

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

N/A

N/A

N/A

25

If convertible, fully or partially

N/A

N/A

N/A

26

If convertible, conversion rate

N/A

N/A

N/A

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

N/A

N/A

N/A

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

N/A

N/A

N/A

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

N/A

N/A

N/A

30

Write-down features

No

N/A

No

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

N/A

N/A

N/A

32

If write-down, full or partial

N/A

N/A

N/A

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

N/A

N/A

N/A

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

N/A

N/A

N/A

34a

Type of subordination (only for eligible liabilities)

N/A

N/A

N/A

EU-34b

Ranking of the instrument in normal insolvency proceedings

1 - Equity

N/A

2 - Statutory Subordinated Claim

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type

Subordinated liabilities

N/A

Senior Liabilities

immediately senior to instrument)

Further Detail on Capital Requirement, Capital Resources, Leverage, Securitisation, and Capital Buffers

2

Bank of America Securities Europe SA

Pillar 3 Disclosure for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

BofASE

Capital Instruments Main Features

CET1

AT1

T2

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

N/A

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

N/a

N/A

N/A

37a

Link to full terms and conditions of the instrument (signposting)

http://investor.bankofamerica.com

N/A

http://investor.bankofamerica.com

  1. Insert 'N/A' if the question is not applicable

Further Detail on Capital Requirement, Capital Resources, Leverage, Securitisation, and Capital Buffers

3

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 16:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
