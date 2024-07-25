As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 24, 2024 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 24, 2024 BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 1-6523 56-0906609 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 100 North Tryon Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28255 (Address of principal executive offices) (704) 386-5681 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2). Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ ☐

ITEM 8.01 Other Events. On July 24, 2024, Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") issued a press release (the "Press Release") announcing that the Corporation's Board of Directors (the "Board") authorized the Corporation's $25 billion common stock repurchase program, effective August 1, 2024, to replace the Corporation's current common stock repurchase program adopted by the Board in October 2021, and modified by the Board in September 2023, which will expire on August 1, 2024. The Press Release also announced that the Board declared the Corporation's regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B of $0.26 per share and $1.75 per share, respectively. A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01. ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed herewith: EXHIBIT NO. DESCRIPTION OF EXHIBIT 99.1 Bank of America Corporation press release dated July 24, 2024 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded in the cover page formatted in Inline XBRL)

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION By: /s/ Ross E. Jeffries, Jr. Ross E. Jeffries, Jr. Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Dated: July 24, 2024

Exhibit 99.1 July 24, 2024 Bank of America Increases Common Stock Dividend 8% to $0.26 Per Share, Authorizes $25 Billion Stock Repurchase Program CHARLOTTE, NC - Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.26 per share, up $0.02 from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2024. The Board also authorized a new $25 billion common stock repurchase program, effective August 1, 2024, to replace the company's current program, which will expire on that date. As of June 30, 2024, the current program had approximately $6.7 billion in common stock repurchases remaining. Today's authorization will continue to provide additional capital return flexibility going forward, in line with the company's commitment to return to shareholders excess capital that is not needed to support economic growth, deliver for customers and communities, invest in the future and sustain strength and stability through the economic cycle. Bank of America's ability to make capital distributions depends, in part, on its ability to maintain regulatory capital levels above minimum capital requirements. The timing and amount of common stock repurchases made pursuant to the Bank of America common stock repurchase program are subject to various factors, including the company's capital position, liquidity, financial performance and alternative uses of capital, stock trading price, regulatory requirements and general market conditions and may be suspended at any time. Such repurchases may be effected through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including repurchase plans that satisfy the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2024 to shareholders of record as of October 11, 2024. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements represent the current expectations, plans or forecasts of Bank of America based on available information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements often use words like "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "intends," "plans," "predict," "goal" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would" and "could." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are

made, and Bank of America undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made. Forward-looking statements represent Bank of America's current expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results, revenues, expenses, dividends, efficiency ratio, capital measures, and future business and economic conditions more generally, and other future matters. These statements are not guarantees of its future results or performance and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Bank of America's control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the precautionary statements, uncertainties and risks discussed in Bank of America's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of Bank of America's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in any of Bank of America's other subsequent SEC filings. Bank of America Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts. Investors May Contact: Lee McEntire, Bank of America Phone: 1.980.388.6780 lee.mcentire@bofa.com Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income) Phone: 1.212.449.3112 jonathan.blum@bofa.com