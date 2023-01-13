Advanced search
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:48:06 2023-01-13 am EST
33.76 USD   -2.07%
Bank of America : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

01/13/2023
Bank of America

4Q22 Financial Results

January 13, 2023

4Q22 Financial Results

Summary Income Statement

4Q22

3Q22

Inc / (Dec)

4Q21

Inc / (Dec)

($B, except per share data)

Total Revenue, net of interest expense

$24.5

$24.5

$-

- %

$22.1

$2.5

11

%

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1.1

0.9

0.2

22

(0.5)

1.6

N/M

Net charge-offs

0.7

0.5

0.2

33

0.4

0.3

90

Reserve build (release)1

0.4

0.4

-

7

(0.9)

1.3

N/M

Noninterest expense

15.5

15.3

0.2

2

14.7

0.8

6

Pretax income

7.9

8.3

(0.4)

(5)

7.8

0.1

1

Pretax, pre-provision income2

9.0

9.2

(0.2)

(2)

7.3

1.7

23

Income tax expense

0.8

1.2

(0.5)

(37)

0.8

-

(5)

Net income

$7.1

$7.1

$0.1

1

$7.0

$0.1

2

Diluted earnings per share

$0.85

$0.81

$0.04

5

$0.82

$0.03

4

Average diluted common shares (in millions)

8,156

8,161

(5)

-

8,305

(149)

(2)

Return Metrics and Efficiency Ratio

Return on average assets

0.92

%

0.90

%

0.88

%

Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.2

10.8

10.9

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity2

15.8

15.2

15.2

Efficiency ratio

63

62

67

Note: Amounts may not total due to rounding. N/M stands for not meaningful.

  • For more information on reserve build (release), see note A on slide 38.
  • Represent non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on pretax, pre-provision income and a reconciliation to GAAP, see note B on slide 38. For important presentation information about these measures, see slide 41.

2

4Q22 Highlights

(Comparisons to 4Q21, unless otherwise noted)

  • Net income of $7.1B; diluted earnings per share of $0.85; ROE1 11.2%, ROTCE1,2 15.8%
  • Revenue, net of interest expense, of $24.5B increased $2.5B, or 11%
    • Net interest income (NII) of $14.7B ($14.8B FTE2) increased $3.3B, or 29%, driven by benefits from higher interest rates, including lower premium amortization expense, and solid loan growth
    • Noninterest income of $9.9B decreased $0.8B, or 8%, as declines in investment banking and asset management fees, as well as lower service charges, more than offset higher sales and trading revenue
  • Provision for credit losses of $1.1B vs. a benefit of $489MM in 4Q21; asset quality remains strong
    • Reserve build of $403MM vs. release of $851MM in 4Q21; build of $378MM in 3Q223
    • Net charge-offs (NCOs) of $689MM3 increased compared to 4Q21 and 3Q22 but remained well below pre-pandemic levels
    • Net charge-off ratio of 26 bps increased 11 bps vs. 4Q21 and 6 bps from 3Q22
  • Noninterest expense of $15.5B increased $0.8B, or 6%, vs. 4Q21
    • Generated operating leverage4 for the sixth consecutive quarter (569 bps in 4Q22)
  • Balance sheet remained strong
    • Average loans and leases grew $94B from 4Q21
    • Average deposits decreased $92B from 4Q21
    • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.2% increased 25 bps from 3Q22
    • Average Global Liquidity Sources (GLS)5 of $868B
    • Paid $1.8B in common dividends and repurchased $1.0B of common stock, including repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans

Note: FTE stands for fully taxable-equivalent basis.

1 ROE stands for return on average common shareholders' equity; ROTCE stands for return on average tangible common shareholders' equity.

2 Represent non-GAAP financial measures. For important presentation information about these measures, see slide 41.

3 For more information on reserve build (release), see note A on slide 38. Net charge-offs exclude loans measured at fair value.

4 Operating leverage is calculated as the year-over-year percentage change in revenue, net of interest expense, less the percentage change in noninterest expense.

3

5 See note C on slide 38 for definition of Global Liquidity Sources.

2022 Financial Results

Summary Income Statement

2022

2021

Inc / (Dec)

($B, except per share data)

Total Revenue, net of interest expense

$95.0

$89.1

$5.8

7 %

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2.5

(4.6)

7.1

N/M

Net charge-offs

2.2

2.2

(0.1)

(3)

Reserve build (release)1

0.4

(6.8)

7.2

N/M

Noninterest Expense

Pretax Income

Pretax, pre-provision income2

Income tax expense

Net income

Diluted earnings per share

Average diluted common shares (in millions)

61.4

59.7

1.7

3

31.0

34.0

(3.0)

(9)

33.5

29.4

4.1

14

3.4

2.0

1.4

72

$27.5

$32.0

($4.5)

(14)

$3.19

$3.57

($0.38)

(11)

8,167

8,558

(391)

(5)

Return Metrics and Efficiency Ratio

Return on average assets

0.88

%

1.05

%

Return on average common shareholders' equity

10.8

12.2

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity2

15.1

17.0

Efficiency ratio

65

67

Note: Amounts may not total due to rounding. N/M stands for not meaningful.

  • For more information on reserve build (release), see note A on slide 38.
  • Represent non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on pretax, pre-provision income and a reconciliation to GAAP, see note B on slide 38. For important presentation information about these measures, see slide 41.

4

Continued Organic Growth in 2022

Consumer Banking

Global Wealth & Investment Management

Added over 1 million net new checking accounts

Added nearly 28,000 net new relationships

Record 3.5 million consumer investment accounts and

Added more than 800 wealth advisors in 2H221

$28 billion net client flows

51 consecutive quarters of average loans and

Grew digital sales 22% YoY to a record 6.8 million

leases growth

Over 1 billion client interactions with ERICA since

$87 billion of client flows

launch in June 2018

Over 119,000 new bank accounts in 2022

Global Banking

Global Markets

Grew average loans and leases 14% YoY to $375 billion

Grew sales and trading revenue 9% YoY

$10.4 billion Global Transaction Services revenue,

Record 4th quarter sales and trading revenue and

up 38% YoY

highest full year since 2010

#3 in investment banking fees,2 up from #4 in 2021

Macro trading business revenues3 up 38% YoY

Grew CashPro App active users and percentage of

Average trading-related assets up 9%

credit documents uploaded digitally

Average loans of $117 billion, up 28%

  • Includes advisors across all wealth management businesses in Global Wealth & Investment Management and Consumer Banking.
    2 Source: Dealogic as of January 2, 2023.
    3 Macro products include currencies, interest rates and commodities products.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 12:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
