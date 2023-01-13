Bank of America : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
01/13/2023 | 07:10am EST
Bank of America
4Q22 Financial Results
January 13, 2023
Summary Income Statement
4Q22
3Q22
Inc / (Dec)
4Q21
Inc / (Dec)
($B, except per share data)
Total Revenue, net of interest expense
$24.5
$24.5
$-
- %
$22.1
$2.5
11
%
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1.1
0.9
0.2
22
(0.5)
1.6
N/M
Net charge-offs
0.7
0.5
0.2
33
0.4
0.3
90
Reserve build (release)1
0.4
0.4
-
7
(0.9)
1.3
N/M
Noninterest expense
15.5
15.3
0.2
2
14.7
0.8
6
Pretax income
7.9
8.3
(0.4)
(5)
7.8
0.1
1
Pretax, pre-provision income2
9.0
9.2
(0.2)
(2)
7.3
1.7
23
Income tax expense
0.8
1.2
(0.5)
(37)
0.8
-
(5)
Net income
$7.1
$7.1
$0.1
1
$7.0
$0.1
2
Diluted earnings per share
$0.85
$0.81
$0.04
5
$0.82
$0.03
4
Average diluted common shares (in millions)
8,156
8,161
(5)
-
8,305
(149)
(2)
Return Metrics and Efficiency Ratio
Return on average assets
0.92
%
0.90
%
0.88
%
Return on average common shareholders' equity
11.2
10.8
10.9
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity2
15.8
15.2
15.2
Efficiency ratio
63
62
67
Note: Amounts may not total due to rounding. N/M stands for not meaningful.
For more information on reserve build (release), seenote A on slide 38.
Represent non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on pretax, pre-provision income and a reconciliation to GAAP, see note B on slide 38. For important presentation information about these measures, see slide 41.
2
4Q22 Highlights
(Comparisons to 4Q21, unless otherwise noted)
Net income of $7.1B; diluted earnings per share of $0.85; ROE1 11.2%, ROTCE1,2 15.8%
Revenue, net of interest expense, of $24.5B increased $2.5B, or 11%
Net interest income (NII) of $14.7B ($14.8B FTE2) increased $3.3B, or 29%, driven by benefits from higher interest rates, including lower premium amortization expense, and solid loan growth
Noninterest income of $9.9B decreased $0.8B, or 8%, as declines in investment banking and asset management fees, as well as lower service charges, more than offset higher sales and trading revenue
Provision for credit losses of $1.1B vs. a benefit of $489MM in 4Q21; asset quality remains strong
Reserve build of $403MM vs. release of $851MM in 4Q21; build of $378MM in 3Q223
Net charge-offs (NCOs) of $689MM3 increased compared to 4Q21 and 3Q22 but remained well below pre-pandemic levels
Net charge-off ratio of 26 bps increased 11 bps vs. 4Q21 and 6 bps from 3Q22
Noninterest expense of $15.5B increased $0.8B, or 6%, vs. 4Q21
Generated operating leverage4 for the sixth consecutive quarter (569 bps in 4Q22)
Balance sheet remained strong
Average loans and leases grew $94B from 4Q21
Average deposits decreased $92B from 4Q21
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.2% increased 25 bps from 3Q22
Average Global Liquidity Sources (GLS)5 of $868B
Paid $1.8B in common dividends and repurchased $1.0B of common stock, including repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans
Note: FTE stands for fully taxable-equivalent basis.
1 ROE stands for return on average common shareholders' equity; ROTCE stands for return on average tangible common shareholders' equity.
2 Represent non-GAAP financial measures. For important presentation information about these measures, see slide 41.
3For more information on reserve build (release), see note A on slide 38. Net charge-offs exclude loans measured at fair value.
4 Operating leverage is calculated as the year-over-year percentage change in revenue, net of interest expense, less the percentage change in noninterest expense.
3
5 See note C on slide 38 for definition of Global Liquidity Sources.
2022 Financial Results
Summary Income Statement
2022
2021
Inc / (Dec)
($B, except per share data)
Total Revenue, net of interest expense
$95.0
$89.1
$5.8
7 %
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
2.5
(4.6)
7.1
N/M
Net charge-offs
2.2
2.2
(0.1)
(3)
Reserve build (release)1
0.4
(6.8)
7.2
N/M
Noninterest Expense
Pretax Income
Pretax, pre-provision income2
Income tax expense
Net income
Diluted earnings per share
Average diluted common shares (in millions)
61.4
59.7
1.7
3
31.0
34.0
(3.0)
(9)
33.5
29.4
4.1
14
3.4
2.0
1.4
72
$27.5
$32.0
($4.5)
(14)
$3.19
$3.57
($0.38)
(11)
8,167
8,558
(391)
(5)
Return Metrics and Efficiency Ratio
Return on average assets
0.88
%
1.05
%
Return on average common shareholders' equity
10.8
12.2
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity2
15.1
17.0
Efficiency ratio
65
67
Note: Amounts may not total due to rounding. N/M stands for not meaningful.
For more information on reserve build (release), seenote A on slide 38.
Represent non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on pretax, pre-provision income and a reconciliation to GAAP, see note B on slide 38. For important presentation information about these measures, see slide 41.
4
Continued Organic Growth in 2022
Consumer Banking
Global Wealth & Investment Management
Added over 1 million net new checking accounts
Added nearly 28,000 net new relationships
Record 3.5 million consumer investment accounts and
Added more than 800 wealth advisors in 2H221
$28 billion net client flows
51 consecutive quarters of average loans and
Grew digital sales 22% YoY to a record 6.8 million
leases growth
Over 1 billion client interactions with ERICA since
$87 billion of client flows
launch in June 2018
Over 119,000 new bank accounts in 2022
Global Banking
Global Markets
Grew average loans and leases 14% YoY to $375 billion
Grew sales and trading revenue 9% YoY
$10.4 billion Global Transaction Services revenue,
Record 4th quarter sales and trading revenue and
up 38% YoY
highest full year since 2010
#3 in investment banking fees,2 up from #4 in 2021
Macro trading business revenues3 up 38% YoY
Grew CashPro App active users and percentage of
Average trading-related assets up 9%
credit documents uploaded digitally
Average loans of $117 billion, up 28%
Includes advisors across all wealth management businesses in Global Wealth & Investment Management and Consumer Banking. 2 Source: Dealogic as of January 2, 2023. 3 Macro products include currencies, interest rates and commodities products.
5
