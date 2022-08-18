Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bank of America Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAC   US0605051046

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
09:13 2022-08-18 am EDT
36.46 USD   +0.14%
09:04aBANK OF AMERICA : Grubhub and Bank of America Team Up to Offer Grubhub+ to Cardholders
PU
09:01aGrubhub and Bank of America Team Up to Offer Grubhub+ for Free to Cardholders
PR
08:33aAsset managers on alert after 'WhatsApp' crackdown on banks
RE
Bank of America : Grubhub and Bank of America Team Up to Offer Grubhub+ to Cardholders

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Grubhub and Bank of America today announced eligible Bank of America cardholders can receive Grubhub+ free for one year, providing unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more and exclusive perks from restaurants on Grubhub.

Starting Aug. 18, eligible cardholders can activate a one-year, complimentary Grubhub+ membership trial, valued at nearly $120. Grubhub+ members also enjoy a donation match on Grubhub+ orders when they are opted into Grubhub's Donate the Change program, which raised more than $25 million in 2021 alone benefiting more than 20 charitable organizations.

"We're excited to team up with Bank of America to provide even greater value to their cardholders and introduce them to the Grubhub marketplace," said Launika Raykar, vice president of loyalty at Grubhub. "This is truly a win-win, with Bank of America now rewarding cardholders with deals and perks from restaurants they will love, and Grubhub tapping into Bank of America's loyal and vast customer base to drive even more orders to restaurant owners and drivers."

Grubhub+ members have placed hundreds of millions of orders on the Grubhub Marketplace, driving additional sales to restaurants and bringing more earnings opportunities to its delivery partners.

"Giving our clients Grubhub+ free for a year is just one of the ways we're helping them navigate their finances and make every dollar go farther," said Chris Curtin, social media and rewards executive at Bank of America. "We are always looking for ways to do more for our clients and say 'thank you,' and this partnership will bring that message right to their door."

Bank of America debit, credit and small business cardholders who are not already Grubhub+ members can activate their complimentary Grubhub+ trial by visiting grubhub.com/partner/bofa. Cardholders who are not eligible for the offer can receive $5 off their next three orders of $15 or more.

Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 320,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,000 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 55 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for email news alerts.

Bank of America clients with a qualifying debit or credit card can take advantage of a year's worth of $0 delivery fees on eligible orders with Grubhub+ by enrolling before 4/20/2023. Benefits last 365 days from enrollment date and subscription will automatically renew at $9.99/mo (or the then-current rate) at the end of the trial period. Offer valid one time only. Offer valid only for eligible Bank of America credit or debit cardholders in the U.S. who do not have an active Grubhub+ membership at the time of sign up. Commercial prepaid cardholders are excluded from the offers. Subject to restaurant and delivery availability in the U.S. only. Offer only valid on purchases made through the Grubhub app or Grubhub.com.

Reporters may contact:

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
